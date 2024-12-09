Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Best Gifts for the Vertically Blessed People in Your Life

Top-shelf gifts. Literally.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 9, 2024 9:31 am
American Tall
American Tall has gifts for the common giant (or giantess) in your life.
American Tall

Gifting is an intuitive expedition. That is to say, we present presents based on interests, likes, characteristics. For the traveler, a chic aluminum Rimowa. Apple Airpods Max for the techie. For the devoted dog parent, a coveted Lamb Chop.

It’s baffling, then, to realize that we often overlook the most basic of inspirations, even when they’re staring us in the face. Or we’re staring them in the clavicle. That’s right — there are, in fact, a variety of thoughtful gifts tailor-made for the tallest of the tall folk in your life. Namely, gifts from American Tall.

Offering styles often unavailable in extended sizes, American Tall is designed specifically for men taller than 6′ and women taller than 5’9″, offers a variety of apparel and footwear in extended sizes — semi tall (6’-6’3”), tall (6’3”-6’7”) and extra tall (6’8”-7’1”) for men and tall (5’9”-6’1”) and extra tall (6’2”-6’6”) for women.

Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of excellent gifts from American Tall that the common giant or giantess will appreciate. From fleecy snap-necks to extra-long robes, the best gifts from the vertically-blessed people in your life.

The Best Gifts From American Tall

For Him

American Tall Half Snap Sherpa Sweatshirt
American Tall Half Snap Sherpa Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $69

NBA-sized guys are typically hard-pressed to find any clothing that fits perfectly, including menswear staples…like a fleecy snap-neck, for instance. Pass on Patagonia and opt for this American Tall Sherpa Sweatshirt.

American Tall Plaid Tartan Pajama Pants
American Tall Plaid Tartan Pajama Pants
Buy Here : $39

Very festive pants, now in a variety of very, very long inseams.

American Tall Cable Knit Half Zip Sweater
American Tall Cable Knit Half Zip Sweater
Buy Here : $75

This sophisticated cable-knit checks all the right boxes for a very giftable sweater — luxe enough to mean something and all but guaranteed to fit through the sleeves, something he’s sure to appreciate.

American Tall Wool Blend Tweed Dress Pants
American Tall Wool Blend Tweed Dress Pants
Buy Here : $125

Solve his office outfit woes with these sharp wool-blend tweed dress pants, available in up to 40″ length.

American Tall Men's Robe
American Tall Men’s Robe
Buy Here : $59

For the average man, a robe is a cop-out gift, but there’s a very real chance that the XL fella in your life has never had a chance to properly indulge in fleecy comfort. Made out of a plush poly-blend and available in tall and extra-tall, this cozy robe makes for an excellent present.

For Her

American Tall Luna High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
American Tall Luna High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Buy Here : $89

The perfect gift for her: jeans that actually fit.

American Tall Waffle Lounge Robe
American Tall Waffle Lounge Robe
Buy Here : $59

Relying on a cozy ribbed weave to deliver serious amounts of comfort, this extra-long robe hits below the sleeve and cuffs past the wrists.

American Tall Packable Short Puffer Jacket
American Tall Packable Short Puffer Jacket
Buy Here : $99

Is a short puffer still short if it’s made in tall and extra tall? Unclear, but we do know that it’ll make an excellent present for a particularly chilly chica.

American Tall Cropped Long Sleeve Waffle Shirt
American Tall Cropped Long Sleeve Waffle Shirt
Buy Here : $29

Intentionally cropped? Now that’s novel…for a select group of women, at least.

American Tall V-Neck Collegiate Sweater
American Tall V-Neck Collegiate Sweater
Buy Here : $55

Height didn’t exclude her from attending whatever Ivy League she got into, and it shouldn’t exclude her from nailing retro preppy vibes, either.

Leisure
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

