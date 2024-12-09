The Best Gifts for the Vertically Blessed People in Your Life

Gifting is an intuitive expedition. That is to say, we present presents based on interests, likes, characteristics. For the traveler, a chic aluminum Rimowa. Apple Airpods Max for the techie. For the devoted dog parent, a coveted Lamb Chop.

It’s baffling, then, to realize that we often overlook the most basic of inspirations, even when they’re staring us in the face. Or we’re staring them in the clavicle. That’s right — there are, in fact, a variety of thoughtful gifts tailor-made for the tallest of the tall folk in your life. Namely, gifts from American Tall.

Offering styles often unavailable in extended sizes, American Tall is designed specifically for men taller than 6′ and women taller than 5’9″, offers a variety of apparel and footwear in extended sizes — semi tall (6’-6’3”), tall (6’3”-6’7”) and extra tall (6’8”-7’1”) for men and tall (5’9”-6’1”) and extra tall (6’2”-6’6”) for women.

Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of excellent gifts from American Tall that the common giant or giantess will appreciate. From fleecy snap-necks to extra-long robes, the best gifts from the vertically-blessed people in your life.

The Best Gifts From American Tall

For Him

NBA-sized guys are typically hard-pressed to find any clothing that fits perfectly, including menswear staples…like a fleecy snap-neck, for instance. Pass on Patagonia and opt for this American Tall Sherpa Sweatshirt.

Very festive pants, now in a variety of very, very long inseams.

This sophisticated cable-knit checks all the right boxes for a very giftable sweater — luxe enough to mean something and all but guaranteed to fit through the sleeves, something he’s sure to appreciate.

Solve his office outfit woes with these sharp wool-blend tweed dress pants, available in up to 40″ length.

For the average man, a robe is a cop-out gift, but there’s a very real chance that the XL fella in your life has never had a chance to properly indulge in fleecy comfort. Made out of a plush poly-blend and available in tall and extra-tall, this cozy robe makes for an excellent present.

For Her

The perfect gift for her: jeans that actually fit.

Relying on a cozy ribbed weave to deliver serious amounts of comfort, this extra-long robe hits below the sleeve and cuffs past the wrists.

Is a short puffer still short if it’s made in tall and extra tall? Unclear, but we do know that it’ll make an excellent present for a particularly chilly chica.

Intentionally cropped? Now that’s novel…for a select group of women, at least.

Height didn’t exclude her from attending whatever Ivy League she got into, and it shouldn’t exclude her from nailing retro preppy vibes, either.