The Best Deodorants to Keep Odor at Bay

It’s hot. It’s sticky. It’s summer. As a grooming editor, one of the most common recs I get asked about is deodorant— specifically, something that A) doesn’t clog pores (folks are hip to aluminum) and B) simply works. While anti-perspirants have their time and place, your underarms should sweat (it’s a natural process). Deodorants already tick that box. However, many formulas sometimes leave more to be desired in terms of odor protection.

That said, if it’s 90 degrees and you’re outside all day, you’re probably not going to smell like you just stepped out of the shower. Plus, everyone’s skin and pH levels are different, so finding the right deodorant is more personal than you might think. The good news is that deodorants today are more effective, better at absorbing sweat and often smell great while doing it. And with everything from sprays and balms to sticks and all-over applications, there is a formula that fits your routine. After testing much of the market, below are eight standouts — some staples, some newer additions — all of which will help keep you fresh through summer’s heat.

The Best Deodorants for Men in 2025

Best Overall Deodorant — Baxter of California Deodorant I’ve kept this cult-classic deodorant stick from California grooming guru’s Baxter of California in my summer rotation for years. I’ve never been much of a gel deodorant guy, as they usually feel slick, underperform and leave behind a residue. However, this deodorant goes on light and delivers. A blend of witch hazel and tea tree neutralizes odors, refreshes and detoxifies, leaving your underarms feeling clean instead of coated. The texture glides on effortlessly, and the scent is citrusy and slightly medicinal (in a tea tree sorta way) without being overpowering. It’s the kind of deodorant you forget you’re wearing until you realize it’s still doing its job hours later. Buy Here: $22

Best Spray Deodorant — Oars & Alps Aluminum Free Deodorant Spray Sprays are often associated with locker rooms and carry a reputation for being pungent, or just extra. But Oars + Alps rewrites that script with a more refined, skin-conscious formula. This fast-drying deodorant absorbs moisture and is powered by Alpine Caribou Moss — a lichen packed with antioxidants that helps protect against free radicals while supporting the skin’s microbiome. Designed for daily use, not just post-workout refreshers, it’s a fresh, artisanal alternative that also smells great. A blend of patchouli, ylang-ylang, sandy amber and citrus is coastal and clean, not synthetic or overpowering. Buy Here: $14

Best Deodorant Balm — AKT The Deodorant Balm AKT’s award-winning deodorant balm might sound unconventional at first (a balm?), but its unique concept is majorly buzzy in the grooming world. Known for both its eco-minded approach and performance, AKT ditches the classic stick in favor of an apothecary-style tube. You only need a small dab, applied with your fingers, and it holds up impressively throughout the day. The formula blends mineral powders, such as arrowroot, to absorb moisture and neutralize odors, while plant-based shea butter delivers hydration. It’s not sticky, sinks in fast and feels more skincare than deodorant. The recyclable packaging is innovative, and the scents (such as vetiver and amber or petitgrain) are subtle, sophisticated and far from generic. Buy HERE: $29

Best Smelling Deodorant — Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Deodorant Everyone I’ve ever recommended Salt & Stone to says the same thing: their products smell incredible. Scents like Santal & Vetiver or Bergamot & Hinoki feel more like boutique fragrances than anything you’d expect from a deodorant. But there’s function behind the fragrance form — these gel sticks are packed with skin-friendly ingredients like seaweed extracts and hyaluronic acid to help neutralize odor while conditioning the skin. Whether you’re heading to work, out on a date or just running errands, you can skip the cologne this time. These stellar-smelling sticks combine elevated aromas with dependable performance. BUY Here: $20

Best OG Deodorant — Old Spice Classic Deodorant Every deodorant on this list holds its own, but Old Spice is the classic that’s been keeping guys fresh for almost a century — and it’s still evolving. The formulas are smarter and the gel application smoother, and every time I use it, I’m reminded how effective and fuss-free it is. There are a few newer, popular scents in the mix now, but I always come back to the classic — fresh, clean and pretty much unchanged over the decades. That iconic (and aluminum-free) clear blue gel relies on a few simple, science-backed ingredients to fight odor. Legacy products can get overlooked, but Old Spice is a mainstay. Buy Here: $6

Best All Over Body Deodorant — Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo All-over body deodorants have been the odor-fighting rage lately. A stick you can swipe anywhere beyond your underarms feels refreshingly practical and, from my experience, pretty effective, too. When Dove Men+Care introduced its variation last year, it quickly became one of my go-to’s. But now that summer’s in full swing, I’ve been reaching for the spray formula more. It’s easier to apply to those hard-to-reach spots and just as stellar at keeping odor at bay, all with a burst of cooling freshness. The formula skips aluminum and parabens, instead relying on ingredients like aloe and bamboo to calm the skin. The scent lineup ranges from woodsy to citrusy, all subtle and pleasant. Buy Here: $10

Best Luxury Deodorant — Patricks ND1 High Performance Zero Aluminum Deodorant Yes, it sits at a premium price point, but once you experience the performance and sheer chicness of Patricks ND1 deodorant, you’ll understand why it’s worth the splurge. The men’s luxury grooming brand is known for its high-performance formulas and sleek packaging, and the ND1 delivers on both accounts. Instead of simply masking odor, it uses Niodor, an advanced ingredient that actively inhibits the bacteria that cause it. Housed in a futuristic case made entirely from recycled materials, it brings an aesthetic A-game to your medicine cabinet. And the scent — a refined blend of bergamot and neroli — leans more towards a high-end cologne than an underarm application. Buy Here: $60

Best Deodorant for Sensitive Skin — Native Unscented Deodorant Native is a name most folks recognize for its accessible deodorants and washes. When it comes to sensitive skin, this formula helps keep you smelling neutral without exacerbating any hot-weather inflammation. It skips common irritants like added fragrance and baking soda (both frequent triggers for reactive skin) and instead utilizes coconut oil, shea butter and probiotics to soothe, moisturize and help keep odor in check. It’s not the most heavy-duty option out there, but it’ll keep most folks fresh and, importantly, irritation to a minimum. Buy Here: $15 $13