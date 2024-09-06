Products of the Week: Work Boots, Body Wash and Kith x Armani

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Red Wing launches a new (old) heritage style in the Beckman, OSEA’s body soap washes away the competition and, in a first for the designer, Giorgio Armani teams up with Kith for a four-pronged collaborative capsule.

Things we saw coming: Kith popping out another fire collab, Armani dropping lux, laid-back menswear. Things we did not see coming: the two doing both of those things, simultaneously, together, with Martin Scorsese. The NYC-based streetwear boutique and celebrated Italian designer have teamed up to present a four-part collaborative collection entitled “The Archetype.” Inspired by four distinct menswear stylings —the Artist, Entertainer, Traveler, and Entrepreneur — the capsule, Armani’s first collaborative project, unites a variety of aesthetic vibes into one cohesive package that will drop in capsules starting next Friday. Peruse the first lookbook here while you decide which archetype you are and how much of your paycheck you’re about to drop.

Beer and the great outdoors are a great pairing. So it makes sense that Harpoon Brewery (the maker of New England’s Original IPA) and outdoor retailer L.L.Bean have collaborated on a limited-edition golden amber lager brewed with Maine-grown malt. Available at retailers starting this month, the new brew comes in at a modest 5% ABV and reportedly features a “smooth, crisp, and balanced” taste profile.

Beams x Arc’teryx is back with a vengeance. The annual collaboration between the Japanese retailer and the Canadian outdoor label — an ongoing partnership for the past three seasons — just got its first teaser of the season, and it’s a heater. Featuring a color-blocked design in various shades of khaki, cream, tan and white, the co-branded jacket (which looks to be the Beta model) is set to drop sometime in September. Stay tuned.

Mama mia. Italian brethen Puma and streetwear label Aries have teamed up for an update to the classic Mostro style, and it’s, in a word, a monster. With an upper that mixes multi-media fabrics like mesh and suede and a outsole reminiscent of it’s name, The Mostro AC Arise is a total beast.

It’s unusual for us to become excited over soap, but OSEA’s new seaweed-infused body wash has us hyped to shower these days. The pH-balanced formula is made with the brand’s hand-harvested Undaria Algae seaweed, along with hydrating aloe and glycerin. The wash lathers on extremely smooth, and leaves our skin smelling like sweet, invigorating citrus. We promise you won’t regret picking up a bottle.

After 159 years of making the best wool blankets in the world, Minnesota’s Faribault Mill is trying something radically different. Well, radically different for a company that’s been more or less focused on making one product since Andrew Johnson was president. The North Star Collection introduces a brand new fabric to a line of throw and bed blankets and scarves that adds recycled polyester and recycled cotton into the mix along with virgin cotton and lambswool. The mission here is both to do something about textile pollution (by reusing materials that previously have been considered waste) and provide a more economical option to buyers: their North Star throw blankets (while admittedly a foot shorter on one side) are also half the price of their classic Cabin Wool Throw.

The second limited-edition release in the Grand Series, this Speyside single malt expression was matured for 22 years in American oak casks, followed by a whopping nine years in Bordeaux red wine casks. The 31-year-old expression features “flavors of slowly caramelized cherries and apples that intertwine with an unmistakable warming spice and the subtle presence of toasted oak,” according to the brand.

Honey, wake up, Red Wing just dropped the boot of fall. The new Beckman line is actually a retooled version of the old Beckamn line, which was originally designed in the early 2000s. Made of full-grain Excalibur leather (available in cigar brown, black or black cherry), these slimmer six-inch boots are for those who want the durability of an Iron Ranger but in a sophisticated package that’ll shine at the office, those client dinners and your cousin’s autumnal barn wedding you’ve got coming up in November.