Products of the Week: Huckberry Boots, Staub Cookware and Supreme Jerseys

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A Supreme x Jordan collab drops, Huckberry x Danner boots grace our presence and Staub partners with Buster + Punch to create stellar cookware.

25 years after its creation, Daiki Suzuki’s Engineered Garments remains one of the thoughtful, well-produced brands on the planet. and a limited edition capsule with J.Crew looks to continue the trend of eclectic apparel with a distinct blend of New England vibes and Japanese craftsmanship. Featuring a variety of outdoor and prep-inspired staples in unique materials, J.Crew x Engineered Garments is collaborative fashion at its best…and almost sold out already. Sprint.

What makes a good boot? Passion, craftsmanship, premium materials. Who makes a good boot? Danner and Huck, duh. The duo are back again, following up on the successful release of their joint Mountain Moc 917 project last year with a brand new trekker. The Mountain 600 GTX Hiking Boot gets a very Huckberry makeover with a waterproof GORE-TEX liner and a Vibram Kletterlift Thin outsole to anchor its around-town good looks.

As part of Supreme’s new fall collection, the brand partnered with Jordan to bring consumers a shiny new collection of sweaters, jackets and jerseys. This warm-up jersey is a stand out is the new slew of goodies that dropped and would be a worthy addition to anyone who rocks hard-core edgy athletic streetwear look.

Your phone tracks some of your health data, but it’s hard to get good results from something that just sits in your pocket. Your smartwatch is better, but do you really want to wear that while you sleep? The Oura Ring was designed to solve those problems, and the Oura Ring 4 is the most compelling version yet, with a tough and handsome titanium build, sleeker design (including less intrusive sensors), and a brand-new algorithm, which greatly improves battery life and its accuracy in tracking over 20 biometrics. This might be the sign you need to get that smart ring — but remember, you also need to add a membership to truly take advantage of Oura, and that’ll add $6/month or $70/year to the price.

Barrell’s 15-year-old Gray Label Bourbon won a bunch of awards in 2018. So what would that liquid be like with a few extra years on it? During the production of that bourbon, a portion of the blend was transferred into nine custom American oak barrels and rested for five additional years. Since Barrell has the industry’s best tasting notes, we’ll just leave them here: “After the crash of polished oak, the warm cola is front and center, rendered in greater realism by the balance of sweetness and acidity. The herbs and spices go deeper, into vintage fernet, thyme, and pine needles. Fruit makes an unexpected appearance in the form of green grape and pear pie. Fresh pumpernickel and peanut butter cookies showcase the rye grain’s umami side. The char returns now in the guise of burnt marshmallow, campfire, and even tar.” Sadly for you, this lovely release sold out instantly, but the brand promises the remaining eight barrels will be released annually.

Therabody debuted six all-new wellness innovations this month, along with brand-new colorways for its Theragun Prime and Theragun Mini 2. Of the new products, we had the chance to test out the SleepMask. You know we love the brand’s SmartGoggles — a smart wearable that eases headaches and soothes us to sleep. However, the goggles aren’t the most travel-friendly and are, truthfully, too bulky to wear on a plane. That’s why the brand developed this blackout eye mask that features similar soothing vibrations. We recently used the mask on an eight-hour flight and can confirm: We’ve never drifted off to sleep quicker.

Staub’s cookware is available in a truly insane spectrum of colors. Whether you live in a minimalist New York high-rise or a rustic country cottage, they’ve got a palette to match your kitchen. But Buster + Punch out of the U.K. took their new collaboration in a different direction, swapping out the knobs on the two cast iron Dutch ovens and the handle on the frying pan with solid metal hardware. While it might seem like every self-respecting home chef has a Staub, no one else has a Staub like this.

Good news, fellas — the Copenhagen/Toulouse-based sustainable brand Baserange is finally getting into menswear. Or, men’s apparel at least, with an inaugural collection of sustainable basics that include ultra-luxe boxers and tees. Crafted from a 50-50 blend of regenerative cotton and recycled cotton jersey, the undergarments come either undyed or naturally dyed (colors include Basalt and Hematite). The debut collection’s creative campaign is worth a peek, too — all the new product is shot on a variety of sizes and bodies, resulting in a killer (if not a touch unconventional) lookbook.

Get an early jump on Thanksgiving with this cranberry liqueur, hailing from the New Hampshire distillery known for its fascinating and sometime inscrutable bottles (maybe you can pair it with their turkey-infused whiskey). This 50-proof expression is made using fresh cranberry juice, cranberry concentrate, natural cranberry essence, sage, lemon thyme, sugar and juniper berry.

With spooky season upon us, what better way for degenerates to participate in the festivities than with a little brew-forward wickenry? From the jabronis over at Sam Adams comes a limited-edition Octoberfest “seance kit”, complete with “dirt” vials, pint glasses and Adams Portrait.