Products of the Week: Leicas, Sandals and Notebooks

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new Peanuts collaboration with Moleskine, Vejas very first sandals and a new Safari Leica.
Peanuts x Moleskine Collection
The cutest collaboration between Peanuts and Moleskine just dropped. It features Moleskine’s classic products like notebooks, stationary, soft pencils — the list goes on — all adorned with various doodles and images from the beloved Peanuts characters like Snoopy and Charlie Brown. This is a drop you’ll want to get your hands on.
East Fork Gumdrop Release
North Carolinian pottery company East Fork has just dropped a new deliciously colorful set of dishware all in the shade “Gumdrop.” It’s a rich violet purple reminiscent of the classic gummy treat. You can get all the essentials from mugs to dinner plates to versatile bowls. The shade and make of all the products are perfect for welcoming spring into your kitchen.
USM x Buchanan Studio Collab
Buchanan Studios is a creative agency that pushes the frontier of interior design. Their latest collection with USM modular furniture demonstrates just that. The drop features boxy, symmetrical pieces from shiny credenzas to glistening bar carts. Each piece is designed to feature the USM Haller system in conjuncture with distinctive Buchanan Studio flair.
Leica M11-P Safari
Leica just released the newest member of their Safari family — the M11-P Safari. Modeled after the original M11-P, it features the Safari line’s signature olive green shade, which pays homage to older Leica cameras that were colored for military use and camouflage. It features the renowned Leica technology on the inside and works well with most of the Leica M-lenses.
Veja Sandals
In a turn of events, it’s shaping up to be a dogs-out summer. This is something very few could have predicted solely because of the unending controversy of the toe-displaying sandal, but honestly…we’re here for it. You know who else is here for it? Veja. The historically sneaker-forward brand has released their first ever sandal just in time for the summer heat. They come in a stellar variety of leather and suede colorways and give off a Birkenstock meets Croc meets Keens vibe.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.