Products of the Week: Leicas, Sandals and Notebooks

In a turn of events, it’s shaping up to be a dogs-out summer. This is something very few could have predicted solely because of the unending controversy of the toe-displaying sandal, but honestly…we’re here for it. You know who else is here for it? Veja. The historically sneaker-forward brand has released their first ever sandal just in time for the summer heat. They come in a stellar variety of leather and suede colorways and give off a Birkenstock meets Croc meets Keens vibe.