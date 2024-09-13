Products of the Week: Dr. Martens, Filson Jackets and Yankees Apparel

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Sporty & Rich drops a collab of the year with ’47 bringing us delicious Yankees merch, Dr. Martens grace us with more fall-centric staple shoes and Diptyque releases a nature-inspired scent collection.

New insufferable New Yorker swag just dropped. Riding high on a reported $50 million valuation and major Pilates mom vibes, Emily Oberg’s athliesure brainchild Sporty & Rich has teamed up with Boston-based sports outfitter ‘47 for a lowkey collection of NY-dappled sportswear so obnoxious — unless you’re from Yankees territory, in which case the capsule of crewnecks, hats, boxer shorts and more is totally baller — it’s guaranteed to turn heads. The collection is available to shop now, at both ‘47 and S&R’s webstores.

September 1st marks the official date after which it is socially acceptable to break out the workman and field jackets — even if the temperature still happens to be in the ’70s. This limited-edition jacket drop brought to you by a Tom Beckbe and Pappy & Company collaboration will have you standing out from the array of others all hopping on the trend bandwagon.

Dr. Martens does it again. The cult classic shoe company never fails to give us exactly what we need when we need it. As we descend into the fall season, earth tones will bode well for you. This new Lowell Suede Moc Toe shoe, a part of the brands new fall drop, achieves the -ber month aesthetic to a tee. It’s a mossy clay shade of green, it’s suede and it’s a Dr. Marten shoe. Thusly, it’s perfect and you need it.

Last year, Filson partnered with Chris Stapleton (the country star who just scored five CMA Award nominations) on a collection of custom bags and a T-shirt raising money for his Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund. Oh, and a version of the brand’s iconic Mackinaw Cruiser made from a charcoal-colored deadstock wool. It was such a popular collab that they’re teaming up again. The T-shirts are coming back, and so is the jacket, but this time the deadstock fabric they’ve pulled is even more intriguing: a ridiculously cool blue plaid from Filson’s archives. It’ll set you back $595 and won’t be available until September 26, but it’ll sell out fast, so Filson is giving you the chance to sign up for early access now.

Celebrity whisky, but for a good cause. Ewan McGregor partnered with Lochranza Distillery to bottle and auction 150 bottles from his own personal 1998 Arran whisky cask, with all proceeds going to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), a charity dedicated to supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families. Whisky Auctioneer will auction the limited-edition bottles from September 27 to October 7. “In 1998 Ewan McGregor joined us at Lochranza Distillery to toast the first cask of Arran Single Malt, which was the first legal cask to be laid down on Arran for over 150 years,” says Stewart Bowman, Distillery Manager at Isle of Arran Distillers. “We presented him with his own ex-sherry hogshead that day and it has matured in our Warehouse until now.”

Football is back, baby! And there’s no better way to kick off the season than with some delectable game-day eats. Though now when you man the grill, pizza oven or crockpot on Sundays, you can still rep your team. Earlier this month, chef-beloved kitchen brand (and makers of our favorite apron), Hedley & Bennett teamedup with the NFL for a 64-piece (that’s 2 pieces for every team) collection. The new items include the brand’s iconic apron, now available in your team’s colors, and a special-edition team Chef’s Knife stamped with each NFL team’s logo.

We’ll be the first to point out that most collaborations nowadays read more tired marketing ploy than synergistic partnership. That being said, Chaco x Subaru is perhaps the most obvious alliance in history. Inspired by Subaru’s Outback Wilderness vehicle, the Chaco x Subaru Z/sandal features a unique grille-inspired webbing pattern and an exclusive Subaru Wilderness badge for maximum “I camp on the weekends” energy. Bernie sticker not included.