Dr. Martens Solves a Common Complaint With Their Ambassador Boots

The genius of the collection is in the leather, though the Lowell might be our new go-to for fall

By Michael Stefanov
September 12, 2024 6:05 am
New Ambassador boots from Dr. Martens's fall/winter 2024 collection
If you want Docs without the break-in period, they've got a new boot collection for you.
Dr. Martens

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Once the emblem of counterculture punk rockers and British rebels, Dr. Martens has evolved into stylish, go-to footwear embraced by a broad spectrum of people — from street-savvy trendsetters to bankers, baristas, bass players and anyone looking to inject some attitude into their ensemble. They’ve can now officially be called tried and true, with their iconic air-cushioned sole almost as recognizable as a pair of Classic Chuck Taylors. That status has inspired designers, from Rick Owens to Comme des Garçons, to put their own spin on Doc’s unique silhouette over the years. With their distinctive yellow stitching and trademark soles, Dr. Martens’s easy-on-the-wallet lace-ups are a style staple that’s here to stay.

For a brand to stay relevant, however, it must evolve, and this season Dr. Martens is doing just that. The brand’s new F/W collection reimagines their iconic silhouettes by pushing the boundaries of their core design while remaining true to their brand DNA. While some designs build on familiar elements — while crucially addressing a complaint that’s been voiced for years — others present entirely new looks yet still carry that unmistakable Doc Martens flair.

Dr. Martens's 1461 Ambassador Leather Oxford Shoes
Dr. Martens’s 1461 Ambassador Leather Oxford Shoes
Dr. Martens

Two standouts this season include the Ambassador collection and the Lowell.

“The Dr. Martens Ambassador collection and our recently launched Lowell silhouette were created for consumers who really value craft and the work that goes into creating such timeless and versatile styles,” Adam Meek, chief product officer at Dr. Martens, tells InsideHook. “The Lowell was born from an archive style, and the Ambassador is a beautifully soft leather we’ve chosen for our most-loved icons.”

With these two unisex styles (and another new women’s style), there’s a pair for all to rock this fall.

The Ambassador Collection

The Ambassador boot is my favorite, and as a fan of Dr. Martens’s Made in England line, these caught my eye immediately. They sport the classic Doc Martens silhouette with a twist — the leather has a tumbled, pebble-grain texture that adds a richer feel, different than the usual matte sheen. The standout feature of the Ambassador is its solution to a common complaint among Doc enthusiasts: the break-in period. Thanks to this new ultra-soft leather, these shoes require virtually no break-in time and feel comfortable right from the first wear. They’re the elevated, iconic silhouettes we know and love, upgraded for fall, and the boots pair effortlessly with jeans, hefty twill chinos or corduroys. The black option is sleek and versatile, while the brown hue adds a touch of rugged heritage charm.

1460 Ambassador Leather Lace Up Boots
1460 Ambassador Leather Lace Up Boots
Dr. Martens : $170
1460 Ambassador Leather Lace Up Boots
1460 Ambassador Leather Lace Up Boots
Dr. Martens : $170

I’m such a fan of the Ambassador boot that I’d also recommend grabbing the derby version if you can. These shoes give off that Britpop charm, perfect for pairing with chunky white socks and mid-blue wash jeans for that classic Smiths vibe — but they work just as well with tailored outfits. Consider seeing fall through in these these derby shoes, then transitioning to the boots come winter.

1461 Ambassador Leather Oxford Shoes
1461 Ambassador Leather Oxford Shoes
Dr. Martens : $140
1461 Ambassador Leather Oxford Shoes
1461 Ambassador Leather Oxford Shoes
Dr. Martens : $140

Durable slip-on boots are in. Pointed Chelsea boots? Not so much. Don’t get me wrong — pointy mod Chelsea boots are timeless, but they can come off as a bit too refined and posh in today’s relaxed and easy-going fashion sphere. Instead, consider a rounder, more rugged and robust slip-on Chelsea boot, like the 2976 Ambassador version. They’re very au courant, but have what it takes to become a staple in the long run.

2976 Ambassador Leather Chelsea Boots
2976 Ambassador Leather Chelsea Boots
Dr. Martens : $170
2976 Ambassador Leather Chelsea Boots
2976 Ambassador Leather Chelsea Boots
Dr. Martens : $170

The Adrian Loafer is another one of Dr. Martens’s iconic styles, now available in the rich Ambassador leather. These kiltie loafers, first introduced in the 1970s, were a hit with the mod culture of the era. As Britpop makes its comeback and the mid-to-late ’90s style revival gains momentum, you can expect this classic, cool design to make a strong return as well.

Adrian Yellow Stitch Ambassador Leather Loafers
Adrian Yellow Stitch Ambassador Leather Loafers
Dr. Martens : $150
Adrian Yellow Stitch Ambassador Leather Loafers
Adrian Yellow Stitch Ambassador Leather Loafers
Dr. Martens : $150

The Lowell

As noted in our suede shoe primer this past spring, there’s a clear shift toward a more handcrafted and casually elegant vibe in suede footwear. Hybrid models like moc toes, derbies and desert boots capture this laid-back, elevated, artisanal vibe. When I first saw the Lowell from Dr. Martens, the fresh moc toe style jumped out right away. Inspired by shoes once reserved for yacht decks and French formalwear, Dr. Martens designed the Lowell as a more refined option in the post-sneaker boom. It blends a classic aesthetic with a workwear heritage, all in very wearable rich leathers and suedes. While I admire all the colorways, the olive-green suede stands out for its rich and sophisticated hue.

Lowell Suede Moc Toe Shoes
Lowell Suede Moc Toe Shoes
Dr. Martens : $170
Lowell Leather Moc Toe Shoes
Lowell Leather Moc Toe Shoes
Dr. Martens : $170
Lowell Leather Moc Toe Shoes
Lowell Leather Moc Toe Shoes
Dr. Martens : $170

Anistone Biker Boot

The Anistone is a seriously cool, soon-to-be-iconic style for the lady in your life. Dr. Martens’s interpretation of a classic biker boot features burnished waxy leather and industrial-inspired hardware, including branded metal plates and an adjustable buckle. Expect these to adorn the feet of many hip women this fall and winter, whether in the city or on small-town streets. The Anistone is straight-up badass.

Anistone Hi Leather Biker Boots
Anistone Hi Leather Biker Boots
Dr. Martens : $200
Anistone Hi Leather Biker Boots
Anistone Hi Leather Biker Boots
Dr. Martens : $200

Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

