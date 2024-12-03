Time for Your Dog To Eat (Almost) as Well as You

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Niche dog food brands have been popping up ever since the raw and real food craze took over the industry. We somehow reverted back to the age-old practice of feeding your dog table scraps but in pre-packaged and veterinarian-recommended form. Since then, it’s become quite popular to treat your dog to a feast that you yourself might be worthy of. Ollie is a great example of a dog food brand that blends high-quality ingredients with an accessible pricing plan. So let’s talk about it.

Ollie was founded in 2016 as a subscription-based dog food service aimed at improving dog health and longevity by using better ingredients than, say, what you might find in regular kibble. The ingredient combos they use range anywhere from pork and apples to chicken and carrots. All of their recipes are created under the guidance of vets and everything features whole ingredients that are slow-cooked and packaged for your dogs enjoyment. The afformentioned price also rounds out to about $80 a week, which, if you’re opting for real and raw food isn’t that bad.

The process of getting your first Ollie box is pretty straightforward — you take a quiz, which will ask you questions about your dog to get a better sense of what you should be buying. Then you select your meals and get your starter box in the mail, just to make sure that your dog won’t turn their nose at their new dinner. If they love it? You’ll be charged regularly two weeks after you get that first box. It’s like any good subscription service and based on our reviews, your dog will probably love it.

In fact, we tested out Ollie and what we have to say is (unsurprisingly) positive. The fresh ingredients, for one, give you peace of mind to know that you’re giving your dog the absolute best — plus we noticed a clear improvement in our dogs coat health. A few more things we noticed were improved bowel movements and the end of an enduring hunger strike.

Plus, right now they are having a continued Cyber Week sale where if you sign up this week, your first box is 70% off and you'll receive a free dog bowl with your order (which we love).