What March Boxes From Bespoke Post Have to Offer

Each month members get a “box of awesome” from under-the-radar brands — and we have some favorites

By Kirk Miller
March 20, 2025 11:50 am EDT
The best Bespoke Post boxes this March
Bespoke Post

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’m a longtime fan of Bespoke Post and more recently a member. As a member, I have the opportunity to receive a curated box of top-shelf goods from cool brands every month. I explain the process in detail here, but the gist is that you sign up for free, take a personality quiz to tailor your preferences and then sit back and wait for an email to arrive on the first day of the month, outlining your bespoke shopping experience.

But, as a famous man once asked, what’s in the box?

First and foremost, you can add to your box of goodies (outdoor gear, barware, home goods, food, etc.), switch things out, pick a different box or even skip that month’s shipment. So don’t get worried if the first thing you see doesn’t catch your eye — there are plenty of options and membership discounts available. You only pay for what you want! And the things you do end up choosing primarily hail from small brands and businesses, many based in the U.S.

Today, we’re going to highlight some examples, starting with the box that was selected for me: it’s called Smoked, and it’s ideal for home cooks and bartenders.

Smoked

I chose not to buy this month’s Bespoke Post box, but only because I had already purchased a smoking kit on my own (pre-membership, my bad!). The Marcellin version comes with a glass cloche, wood platform, butane torch and smoking chips. The only thing missing? The butane itself, which is easy enough to source at a convenience store. What I really like about this model is its modest footprint; I have another domed smoker that is impossible to store and takes up too much counter space. 

One thing I like about Bespoke Post is finding out about brands that I don’t know that much about. So noting that this was from Marcellin, I took a look at their shop and found several other items (like the mini aging barrel and Roulette Spinning Whiskey Glasses) that I might want to consider for future purchases.

Finding a quality cocktail smoking kit under $50 is tough. If you’re a member (again, that’s free), you can find it here for a dollar less. 

buy here: $49 – $70

Campground

OK, so I don’t need a cocktail smoker. There are several other boxes worth choosing! For outdoorsy types, Campground offers a plethora of field-ready items, including a utility knife/bottle opener, a compact monocular, a paracord that somehow doubles as a firestarter (!) and a roll of repair tape. For members, it’s $49. And you can still buy it without the free membership, but it’ll cost you $70. 

buy here: $49 – $70

Full Zip

As someone who buys 2-3 hoodies per year (it’s a problem), I was psyched to see this Fieldworth beauty as a monthly box option — it’s available in three colors, but seriously, dark sage. It’s a nice mix of comfort and utility, offering up double-rib construction, a handsome slub texture and soft jersey backing.

buy here: $49 – $70

Bento

Finally, in the “I didn’t know I wanted that until now” category comes this three-piece lunch kit called Bento. It features a sleek, two-tiered bento box (freezer- and microwave-safe), a cleverly designed shockproof square bottle and a stainless steel cutlery set. It’s either the most elevated camping utensil kit I’ve ever seen or a cool upgrade for those of us who take lunch into the office. 

buy here: $49 – $70

Final thoughts? Not all the boxes will be for you! I have a camping blanket, so I don’t need Cloak. Ditto for the vacuum-sealing kit. And I have my own routine when it comes to my teeth, so Pearly is off my list. 

But even if you don’t like any of the boxes, becoming a member unlocks a line-up of exclusively-priced gear — with new perks discounted only for members (which, again, is free). 

That said, you’re bound to find something worth unboxing each month. 

Leisure > Gear
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

