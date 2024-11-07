Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

Review: Bespoke Post’s Club Membership Offers Exceptional Curation

Save big and discover new (and cool) brands with a free membership

By Kirk Miller
November 7, 2024 2:12 pm
Bespoke Post

Is the best gift the one that keeps on giving — but also allows you control over what you get?

I’ve been a fan of Bespoke Post for years, but I only joined their Club membership this past summer. The lifestyle site, which offers everything from an in-house clothing line to cool household goods and outdoor gear, is a great place to shop on its own. But you’ll score better discounts if you become a member.

The Club is pretty simple: Members get an email on the first of each month with a curated selection of goods. You can edit your shipment to include fewer items, different items or nothing at all (as long as you do it within five days). You can skip any month or item with “no limits or hassles,” according to the brand, and you can cancel anytime. 

 Score the perfect present from our favorite subscription box supplier

If you like your curated box? It’s $49-$199 plus local sales tax, with free shipping on any order over $95. And being a member (which is free), you’ll save about 30% off a variety of items that are useful, aesthetically cool and/or ideal for gifting. As they say, it’s quality gear for people who give a damn. And this curated gear is based on your interests — you’ll fill out a short 10-question quiz when joining so they can see what you like. Bonus: 90% of the products Bespoke Post carries come from small brands.

Really, the only thing that’s a hassle here is remembering to edit/skip/approve your monthly box shipment. I’d suggest setting a Google Calendar reminder (or equivalent) in case you miss the emails.

So, to paraphrase Brad Pitt, what’s in the (monthly) box? A few recent samples:

Parlor box from Bespoke Post
The Parlor box from Bespoke Post features a decanter set and a pine wood tray
Bespoke Post

It’s just one example, but Parlor box features a three-piece decanter set crafted from lead-free crystal glass (dishwasher safe, too) and a heritage pine wood bar tray for $49. At the top of the page, they offer several suggested complimentary products to add to your box; in this case, that includes Jack Rudy’s Bourbon Cocktail Cherries, a bitters sampler set from Honest John and Red Fassionola syrup from Dibs Mixers. I’m a booze writer and I didn’t even recognize two of the three brands, but each item has its landing page with a background story, some “features and benefits” of the item, specs and ingredients. 

I didn’t really need the decanter set or tray, but another suggested item at the bottom of the page caught my attention. That’s the Marcellin Cocktail Smoking and Infusion Kit, which (as a member) was only $49 on its own, down from $70. I’ll bookmark that for later (and yes, you can build a saved list).   

But maybe I’m in the mood for some new clothing. Bespoke Post’s brand Line of Trade offers an array of cool outerwear and everyday clothing that’s handsome without being too flashy. This midnight Gale sweater looks like a winner, and it’s only $49. 

If you’re not interested in your boxes, you can buy things individually in The Shop — and it’s really hard not to buy something, particularly if you’re an outdoors enthusiast, a home chef or a frequent traveler. Almost everything in The Shop is under $100, save for a few of the larger bags, a few high-end kitchen items or this awesomely useful bundle of collapsible crates from Sidio, which retail for $240 (but $192 if you’re a member).

Man carrying a Wren dry bag outside
The Wren dry bags are so nice, you may want to use them as an everyday carry
Bespoke Post

In the end, Bespoke Post is essentially sending me a curated, personalized shopping list every month, usually spotlighting cool but lesser-known brands (I’m not the outdoors type at all but I think I’d buy nearly anything from Wren). It costs me nothing but a few minutes of virtual window shipping if I don’t feel up for it. And if there’s something I like, I’m most likely going to get it at a nice discount. 

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

