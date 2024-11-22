Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Higherdose’s Impressive Wellness Tech Is on Sale for Black Friday

Be well and merry with HigherDOSE

By Hanna Agro
November 22, 2024 12:37 pm
HigherDOSE is having a sale you won't wanna miss
HigherDOSE is having a sale you won't wanna miss
HigherDOSE

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season to be well, so boy do we have some news for you. One of our favorite wellness brands, HigherDOSE, is hosting a Black Friday Cyber Monday sale from now until December 8th. During the sale the you can receive a site-wide discount of 20% when you use the code BFCM. This excludes bundles and subscriptions but is still well worth your time (and money). Plus, when you spend $500 or more, you’ll be eligible to receive a free HighDration Kit with your purchase.

The 30 Best Gifts for the Outdoor Fanatic, Cardio Junkie or Otherwise Active Person
The 30 Best Gifts for the Outdoor Fanatic, Cardio Junkie or Otherwise Active Person
 Some people just want to get after it. Here’s what to give them.

We’ve preached the benefits of HigherDOSE’s products before. From their Sauna Blanket to their Red Light Therapy Hat, we’ve covered it all. Now, the brand is marking down their products for almost an entire month, this is the perfect opportunity to load up on things you’ve been wanting to try. We’ve rounded up some of the items on their site that are definitely worth shopping during this month-long extravaganza, but as always feel free to peruse everything they’ve got here.

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Buy Here : $699 $559
HigherDose Red Light Hat
HigherDose Red Light Hat
HigherDose : $449 $359
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
buy here: $349 $279
HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer
HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer
buy here: $349 $279
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat
buy here: $1295 $1036
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go Mat
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go Mat
buy here: $699 $559
HigherDose Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna
HigherDose Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna
buy here: $8999 $7199

More Like This

A collage of people participating in the Space-Out Competition
The Sport of Spacing Out
WellSaid CEO Brian Cook for the InsideHook series How I Work
To Run a Cutting-Edge AI Company, Brian Cook Goes Racing on Weekends
Every gift to give that chef in your life.
26 Gifts for People Who Love to Cook
A collage of Therabody products, now on sale
Therabody’s Black Friday Sale Has Landed

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Skims Crewneck Sweater
Against All Odds, SKIMS Is Actually Good. And on Sale.

$78$39

AWAY Suitcase
AWAY’s Black Friday Sale Is Take Off

$625$468

Kleman Derbies
Paraboot Dupes are on Sale at SSENSE

$270$227

Outdoor Voices Snap Fleece
Outdoor Voices’ Black Friday Sale Touches Down Early

$138$70

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn and Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII in season one of "Wolf Hall"
The Historical Masterpiece Actually Worth Waiting a Decade For
Amex Centurion logo
American Express Is Adding a Reservation System to Centurion Lounges
The Chevrolet Blazer EV, a competent, reasonably affordable and attractive electric SUV. So why did Chevy have to complicate it?
Drivers Are Just Trying to Get Used to EVs. Why Complicate It?
A collection of the best sex gifts to give this year.
21 Best Sex Gifts for Sexier Holiday Sex
A man using the amp fitness machine, with AI code scribbled artistically across the image.
Think Home Fitness Is Dead? Here Comes AI.
Six different glasses ideal for drinking bourbon
The 12 Best Bourbon Glasses

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Knit Sweaters to Away Suitcases: The 13 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Cassio to New Balance this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Watches, Headphones and Porches

HigherDOSE is having a sale you won't wanna miss

Higherdose’s Impressive Wellness Tech Is on Sale for Black Friday

WellSaid CEO Brian Cook for the InsideHook series How I Work

To Run a Cutting-Edge AI Company, Brian Cook Goes Racing on Weekends

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear