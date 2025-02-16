Sheryl Crow Just Donated Her Tesla to Protest Elon Musk

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with,” musician Sheryl Crow wrote on Instagram earlier this weekend. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.” This accompanied footage of Crow’s Tesla being transported away as Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman’s “Time to Say Goodbye” played.



Proceeds from Crow’s donation of her Tesla went to benefit NPR. Crow pointed out that the organization “is under threat by President Musk,” and that the donation was made “in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”



Musk has had issues with NPR since before the 2024 presidential election, including threatening to give the organization’s Twitter/X handle to another user after NPR left the platform in 2023. More recently, the congressional subcommittee working with the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency asked the heads of NPR and PBS to testify at an upcoming hearing.

Crow using her Tesla as a way to protest Elon Musk’s governmental activities is an especially high-profile example of what’s becoming a growing movement. As The Guardian‘s Jasper Jolly reports, a number of Tesla showrooms were the sites of demonstrations over the weekend that took issue with Musk’s growing influence in governmental policy.

“He should not be deciding the fate of our democracy by disassembling our government piece by piece. It’s not right,” one protestor outside of a Berkeley, California Tesla dealership told the BBC. Musk’s governmental work isn’t the only factor that’s caused more scrutiny on Tesla; a potential State Department contract for $400 million worth of armored Teslas has also led to some pushback.