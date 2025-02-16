Leisure > Autos > Electric

Sheryl Crow Just Donated Her Tesla to Protest Elon Musk

It's not the only way Tesla has become the focus of protests lately

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 16, 2025 6:12 pm EST
Sheryl Crow performing on stage
Sheryl Crow performs during the Umbrella Concert Series in Concord, Massachusetts.
Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with,” musician Sheryl Crow wrote on Instagram earlier this weekend. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.” This accompanied footage of Crow’s Tesla being transported away as Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman’s “Time to Say Goodbye” played.

Proceeds from Crow’s donation of her Tesla went to benefit NPR. Crow pointed out that the organization “is under threat by President Musk,” and that the donation was made “in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”

Musk has had issues with NPR since before the 2024 presidential election, including threatening to give the organization’s Twitter/X handle to another user after NPR left the platform in 2023. More recently, the congressional subcommittee working with the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency asked the heads of NPR and PBS to testify at an upcoming hearing.

Crow using her Tesla as a way to protest Elon Musk’s governmental activities is an especially high-profile example of what’s becoming a growing movement. As The Guardian‘s Jasper Jolly reports, a number of Tesla showrooms were the sites of demonstrations over the weekend that took issue with Musk’s growing influence in governmental policy.

Sheryl Crow and Tom Morello Teamed Up for a Song About AI
Sheryl Crow and Tom Morello Teamed Up for a Song About AI
 Spoiler: they’re not fans of it

“He should not be deciding the fate of our democracy by disassembling our government piece by piece. It’s not right,” one protestor outside of a Berkeley, California Tesla dealership told the BBC. Musk’s governmental work isn’t the only factor that’s caused more scrutiny on Tesla; a potential State Department contract for $400 million worth of armored Teslas has also led to some pushback.

More Like This

Tesla assembly line
For Some Drivers, Tesla’s Latest Recall Goes Beyond a Simple Software Update
Olympian Kim Ye-ji
Tesla’s Deal With Kim Ye-ji Is Another Big Shift for the Automaker
Tesla dealership
Tesla Announces Settlement in Rivian Lawsuit
Elon Musk talking
Report: Tesla’s Self-Driving Prioritizes Elon Musk’s Favorite Routes

Leisure > Autos
Culture
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of the sexiest movie scenes in film history, according to the women of InsideHook
The Sexiest Movie Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook
A man tries to get some sleep as tech wearables fly overhead.
Why I Stopped Tracking My Sleep
Doctor conducting a colonoscopy
Why Are More Healthy Eaters Being Diagnosed With Colon Cancer?
Jack White
How Long Should a Concert Be?
Levi's Blue Tab
Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim
An illustration of Sisyphus pushing the Wikipedia logo up a hill
How Long Can Wikipedia Hold On?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Sheryl Crow performing on stage

Sheryl Crow Just Donated Her Tesla to Protest Elon Musk

BYD Logo and EV

Report: BYD Has Lithium Mining Plans in Brazil

Field & Stream Lodge interior

Field & Stream Expands Into Hospitality With Bozeman Lodge

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move