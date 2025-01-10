Leisure > Autos > Electric

For Some Drivers, Tesla’s Latest Recall Goes Beyond a Simple Software Update

There's an onboard computer issue at the root of it

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 10, 2025 4:12 pm
Tesla assembly line
Rear drivetrains for the Model S are moved along the assembly line at Tesla Motors.
Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Issuing recalls on particular makes and models is something virtually every automaker experiences. For Tesla, many of their recent recall announcements have been able to be rectified by a software update. It’s not ideal, but it’s also a lot less painless for drivers than having to bring a car in to have a piece of hardware removed and replaced. Unfortunately for Tesla, the automaker’s latest recall goes a little deeper than that — and will require a bit more effort to rectify.

As Electrek’s Fred Lambert reports, a recall notice issued by Tesla this week focuses on one element of a larger issue. The recall specifically cites issues with the rearview camera display. The issue affects, as per Tesla, “certain model year 2024 – 2025 Model 3 vehicles, model year 2023-2025 Model Y vehicles, model year 2024-2025 Model S vehicles and model year 2023-2025 Model X vehicles that were equipped with certain car computers and operating a software release that was prior to 2024.44.25.3 or 2024.45.25.6.”

The issue can cause the rear camera to cease operations under some conditions, which can increase the likelihood of an accident. And, for some Teslas, an over-the-air software upgrade will suffice to deal with this issue. According to Electrek’s reporting, a total of 239,382 vehicles could be affected.

For a subset of the affected vehicles, repairs will be a lot more intensive than a software update. Tesla writes that “[i]f a vehicle was impacted by this condition prior to installing software release 2024.44.25.3, 2024.45.25.6 or a later release, Tesla will replace the vehicle’s car computer at no cost to the customer.”

Tesla Announces Settlement in Rivian Lawsuit
Tesla Announces Settlement in Rivian Lawsuit
 The lawsuit dates back to 2020

In reporting on this latest development in a larger issue, Lambert writes that certain Tesla drivers affected by this issue have had to “wait for months” in order to get a new onboard computer. It’s not surprising that this is a time-intensive process, but as recalls go, this is an especially significant one.

More Like This

Tesla driving sensors
The NHTSA Is Investigating Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Feature Again
Olympian Kim Ye-ji
Tesla’s Deal With Kim Ye-ji Is Another Big Shift for the Automaker
Tesla Model 3
Tesla’s New Model 3 Is Exactly What EV Buyers Want
Elon Musk talking
Report: Tesla’s Self-Driving Prioritizes Elon Musk’s Favorite Routes

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A person filling a water bottle from the Amphore, the device from French-Tunisian startup Kumulus that pulls water from the air
The World Needs More Drinking Water. Kumulus Pulls It Out of Thin Air.
Three of the best Bulova watches for men, including the Jet Star, Devil Diver and Lunar Pilot
The Best of Bulova: 6 Watches to Know, From the Lunar Pilot to the Jet Star
A collage of men running, boxing and practicing tennis. We've compiled 25 realistic resolutions to get fit and healthy in 2025.
25 Realistic Resolutions for Getting Fit and Healthy in 2025
A woman kicking a man at the gym.
Please Just Leave Women at the Gym Alone
January 2025 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pabst Has a New Contract Brewer — and It's Anheuser-Busch InBev

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Azamara Quest in port

Would You Spend Over Half the Year on a Cruise?

Tesla assembly line

For Some Drivers, Tesla’s Latest Recall Goes Beyond a Simple Software Update

From Sperry to New Balance this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Loafers, Leicas and Knit Sweaters

From Our EIC: It’s Freezing, And I Look Like an Idiot in Winter Hats

From Our EIC: It’s Freezing, And I Look Like an Idiot in Winter Hats

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches