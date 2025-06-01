Leisure > Autos > Electric

GM Is Now Canada’s Top EV Seller

Sales data from the first quarter of this year looks encouraging

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 1, 2025 7:28 pm EDT
GM EVs
GM's EVs are finding plenty of takers in Canada.
GM

One of the biggest stories in the electric vehicle world in recent months has been Tesla — more specifically, the extent to which Elon Musk’s public statements and forays into politics have been to the detriment of his EV company. In April, The New York Times reported on a global drop in sales for Tesla — and now, more specific elements of that drop are coming into focus, along with the companies that stand to benefit from Tesla’s issues.

Among the emerging winners in the EV market is GM, who recently displaced Tesla as the top EV seller in Canada for the first quarter of 2025. Writing at Electrek, Peter Johnson has more on the news, including that the electric versions of the Chevrolet Equinox and Silverado were the two top-selling EVs from the company for the quarter.

“The entire Cadillac portfolio grew by 63.5 per cent, compared to first quarter 2024, our trucks and midsize SUVs continue to lead the competition, and more new customers are choosing GM electric vehicles for performance and affordability,” said GM Canada’s Vice President for Sales, Service and Marketing, Shane Peever, in a statement.

Overall, GM’s electric vehicle sales in Canada were up 252% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2024. GM Canada also touted that it had now experienced 11 consecutive quarters of sales growth relative to the previous year.

GM Temporarily Halts Production of BrightDrop Electric Vans
 The shutdown will last from May to October, but a 2026 model is still in the works

There are some other good reasons for GM’s rise to the top of Canada’s EV sales charts. One of them has to do with Canadian governmental policy — like its neighbor to the south, Canada has restricted the sales of Chinese EVs from companies like BYD. There’s also the fact that Tesla hasn’t exactly given buyers a lot of new options to choose from recently, Cybertruck aside — and the Cybertruck is the kind of vehicle that isn’t designed to get a neutral reaction.

