GM Issues Wide-Ranging Recall Over Brake Fluid Warnings

If you’re driving a General Motors vehicle from 2023 or 2024, your car, SUV or truck may well be included in a recent recall that encompasses nearly half a million automobiles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and GM recently confirmed the recall in a letter; at issue is a warning light that may not operate correctly when vehicles are low on brake fluid.



As per the letter, the recall applies to “certain 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, and Escalade ESV vehicles.” Letters will be mailed on October 28 of this year, and a software update correcting the issue can be applied at a GM dealer or over the air.



According to the NHTSA, this issue could potentially affect 449,671 vehicles. The severity of a brake fluid warning light not operating properly should go without saying; not having a sense of how well one’s brakes are operating can lead to dangerous driving and a higher risk of accidents.

As The Washington Post‘s Aaron Gregg reports, the issue was initially discovered in-house by an engineer working at GM. That was in April; it was first reported internally and gradually escalated to the situation we’re in today. Hopefully the fix can be applied rapidly to all affected vehicles; driving with problematic brakes is an unsettling experience for any driver, and could put many more people in danger.