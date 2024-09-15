A Piece of Cadillac EV History Is Heading to Auction

In October, automotive enthusiasts will descend on central Arizona for Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Fall Auction, set to run from October 10-13. Among the cars set to be featured at the event are a 1966 Shelby 50th Anniversary GT40 MKII and a 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twister Special. Classic vehicles won’t be all that’s up for bid, though — and potential buyers with an eye towards zero-emission vehicles might find something else a bit more to their liking.



This week, Cadillac announced that the first 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ will be sold at auction in Scottsdale, with proceeds going to benefit the education-focused nonprofit Detroit Children’s Fund. What’s especially notable about this vehicle is that it’s the first retail production version of this all-electric vehicle — and that could, as Autoweek‘s Wesley Wren observed, make this particular model the most expensive Escalade IQ out there.



“This is a tremendous opportunity for someone to own an incredible piece of automotive history,” said Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson in a statement about the auction of VIN 001. “We are proud that 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of this vehicle will support children’s education throughout Detroit.”

Charity auctions have long been a component of Barrett-Jackson’s operations. Earlier this year in Scottsdale, the charity offerings included a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ to benefit the Chip Miller Charitable Foundation for Amyloidosis Research and the first production 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, with proceeds from that sale benefitting Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. As of last November, Barrett-Jackson had raised over $154 million for various charities.