As Some Automakers Shrink Their EV Output, Chevrolet Goes Big

What does the near future of electric vehicles look like? A few years ago, the answer to that might have looked expansive, with automakers making bold statements about an all-electric future that was less than a decade away. Now, those ambitious goals have been tempered somewhat, with the likes of Ford slowing down its EV plans. And some automakers are doubling down on hybrids, at least in the short term.



Some, but not all. There’s a case to be made for zigging when all of your competitors are zagging, and that’s precisely what Chevrolet is doing right now. Business Insider‘s Nora Naughton recently spoke to the automaker’s Chief Marketing Officer, Steve Majoros, to get some insight into the company’s EV-forward strategy.



One aspect of it is the perception of steady growth in the EV space. “Every year, or even every month, more people own EVs, talk about them with their friends or coworkers — all those factors add up for a brand like Chevrolet,” Majoros told Business Insider.



He also cited another data point as grounds for optimism: plenty of Chevrolet dealers are embracing EVs as their personal vehicles. Majoros pointed to dealership employees buying the Blazer EV as one example. “They get the first look at these cars, they test drive them and realize, ‘This thing’s pretty damn good,’” he told Naughton.

There’s plenty of evidence that American auto buyers are interested in EVs in certain categories that aren’t terribly well-populated right now, including electric sedans and entry-level EVs. The strategy Majoros described is one that balances internal combustion engines with offering an array of types of EVs; that sort of experimentation could yield significant benefits in the long run.