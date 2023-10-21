Chevrolet Reveals (Some) Power Outputs For the 2024 Blazer EV

Much like Bob Dylan at the Newport Folk Festival, the Chevrolet Blazer has gone electric — and with the 2024 iteration starting to make its way to dealerships across the country, EV enthusiasts are starting to get a better sense of what to expect from the crossover in question. Among those expectations are a lack of a basic model — as reported in Autoblog and elsewhere, Chevrolet ultimately nixed plans for the 1LT trim.



A new report from Car and Driver‘s Jack Fitzgerald has more details on what to expect from various version of the electric Blazer — including confirmation from the automaker on the power output of some of the versions available to buyers. The all-wheel drive 2024 Blazer EV 2LT and RS, Fitzgerald writes, “will have 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque.”



Fitzgerald also writes that the Blazer EV SS will have 557 horsepower. Details on the power output of the front-drive 2LT and the rear-drive RS remain less clear.

As for what else buyers can expect, a preliminary Motor Trend review of the Blazer EV noted that the electric version of the Blazer had “more interior space and options for storage areas and clever packaging.” For drivers concerned about air quality, one feature in that review stands out: namely, that “some models will have a sensor to automatically turn on the filter to scrub when poor air quality requires it.”



For prospective Blazer EV buyers lamenting the loss of the 1LT trim, Car and Driver points to reports that Chevrolet is looking to expand the options for another EV in its lineup — the Equinox — to compensate for demand there. It’s something worth keeping an eye on as electric vehicles large and small become more of a presence on the nation’s roads.