2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
New details have emerged about the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV.
Chevrolet
Chevrolet Reveals (Some) Power Outputs For the 2024 Blazer EV

This crossover has a few permutations

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 21, 2023 3:44 pm
Much like Bob Dylan at the Newport Folk Festival, the Chevrolet Blazer has gone electric — and with the 2024 iteration starting to make its way to dealerships across the country, EV enthusiasts are starting to get a better sense of what to expect from the crossover in question. Among those expectations are a lack of a basic model — as reported in Autoblog and elsewhere, Chevrolet ultimately nixed plans for the 1LT trim.

A new report from Car and Driver‘s Jack Fitzgerald has more details on what to expect from various version of the electric Blazer — including confirmation from the automaker on the power output of some of the versions available to buyers. The all-wheel drive 2024 Blazer EV 2LT and RS, Fitzgerald writes, “will have 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque.”

Fitzgerald also writes that the Blazer EV SS will have 557 horsepower. Details on the power output of the front-drive 2LT and the rear-drive RS remain less clear.

The Chevrolet Bolt Is Coming Back for a Second Crack as an “Affordable EV”
The Chevrolet Bolt Is Coming Back for a Second Crack as an “Affordable EV”

It was discontinued mere months ago, but GM now says an all-new version is coming soon

As for what else buyers can expect, a preliminary Motor Trend review of the Blazer EV noted that the electric version of the Blazer had “more interior space and options for storage areas and clever packaging.” For drivers concerned about air quality, one feature in that review stands out: namely, that “some models will have a sensor to automatically turn on the filter to scrub when poor air quality requires it.”

For prospective Blazer EV buyers lamenting the loss of the 1LT trim, Car and Driver points to reports that Chevrolet is looking to expand the options for another EV in its lineup — the Equinox — to compensate for demand there. It’s something worth keeping an eye on as electric vehicles large and small become more of a presence on the nation’s roads.

