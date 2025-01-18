Leisure > Autos

FTC Proposes Restrictions on GM’s Ability to Share Driver Data

The proposal will soon be open for public comment

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 18, 2025 5:54 pm
GM logo with American flags
The FTC responded to a recent controversy over GM driver data.
Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A spare tire, power windows, and now — an internet connection. The number of added features that comes with a car or truck is getting bigger every year, but that isn’t always a good thing. Last year, a New York Times investigation explored how onboard driving systems are sharing information with third parties — something that could have implications on insurance.

Now, a regulatory body has stepped in to address the privacy concerns that those earlier findings raised. The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that it was proposing a five-year ban on multiple General Motors-owned companies, including OnStar, from selling driver data — specifically, geolocation information and “driving behavior data.”

“With this action, the FTC is safeguarding Americans’ privacy and protecting people from unchecked surveillance,” said the agency’s head, Lina M. Khan.

The proposed regulation would also require GM and OnStar to seek consent from drivers before collecting data and would give drivers access to the data collected — along with the ability to delete it. Drivers would also be able to limit the data collected by their vehicle.

Would You Trade Privacy for Cheap Car Insurance? Ford Thinks So.
Would You Trade Privacy for Cheap Car Insurance? Ford Thinks So.
 They’ll monitor your braking, acceleration and more

What comes next? The FTC will soon begin accepting public comment on the proposed regulations. That period will last for 30 days; if these measures go into effect, it could make driving a little more private — or at least keep drivers from the unpleasant surprise of learning that when they’ve been on the road, someone else has been keeping an eye on them.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

