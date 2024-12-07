GM Issues Recall for Over 100,000 Heavy Duty Pickups

For personal or professional reasons, some pickup truck drivers gravitate towards the heavy duty version of a given make and model. Is that part of a trend wherein trucks are getting larger and larger? Probably — but if you’re using a pickup truck to haul heavy equipment or traveling across uneven terrain, the added features make sense. Unfortunately for some Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra drivers, the HD versions of these trucks are the subject of a wide-ranging recall.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall could affect a total of 132,037 vehicles — though the NHTSA estimates that only one percent have the issue at hand. The documentation making the announcement takes pains to point out that the recall doesn’t cover every HD version of these two models, just “HD series vehicles that are equipped with the manual gate with power lock and release.”



The recall covers the 2024 GMC Sierra HD (2500/3500) and the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD (2500/3500). The announcement warns of a potential wiring issue — specifically, that water could cause the electronic gate-release switch to short circuit, leading the gate to unlock when the truck is parked. It certainly sounds like something drivers would want to avoid, especially if they’re carrying professional equipment in the truck bed.

Based on the NHTSA’s report, GM changed the way that it sealed the switch assembly earlier this year, thus explaining why the recall only applies to 2024 model year vehicles made between August 1, 2023 and March 8, 2024. Dealers were notified of the recall in late November, and drivers are expected to receive notifications of the recall by mid-January of 2025.