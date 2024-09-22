Leisure > Autos > Electric

North America Now Has Its First Electric Tow Truck

The Lion Electric Lion5 is on the case

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 22, 2024 6:54 pm
Lion5 tow truck
The Lion5 is hard at work in Quebec.
Lion Electric

Much of the discussion around electric vehicles right now has to do with consumer models, and that’s eminently understandable. Plenty of drivers are wondering whether to stick with gas-powered options or shift gears to an electric vehicle; most drivers are not tasked with purchasing vehicle fleets for their municipality, county or state. Even so, EVs are making inroads there as well — with electric school buses serving as one prominent example.

Now, another class of vehicle is taking steps towards electrification: tow trucks. A fully-electric Lion5 from Lion Energy is now going about its job in Quebec — the first vehicle of its kind to operate in North America. Over the summer, the organization CAA-Quebec took delivery of its first Lion5.

“Roadside assistance has always been in CAA-Quebec’s DNA, and it goes without saying that we are taking the lead in electric towing,” CAA-Quebec President and CEO Marie-Soleil Tremblay told Tow Canada. “We have a responsibility to set an example and take a leadership role in protecting the environment.” While it’s CAA-Quebec’s first electric tow truck, it isn’t the organization’s only EV. As Tow Canada‘s reporting noted, CAA-Quebec has been using EVs from Ford and Hyundai for several years.

It’s not hard to see why electric versions of vehicles like these have gained ground: if the route these vehicles travel is largely local, battery range won’t be much of an issue. And schools, towns and counties generally have the space to build out charging infrastructure — to say nothing of membership-based organizations like CAA. (Which is, as you might guess, Canada’s counterpart to AAA in the U.S.)

America’s Hottest EV Stock Is a School Bus Manufacturer
America’s Hottest EV Stock Is a School Bus Manufacturer
 Blue Bird is finding a growing market for its electric school buses

As Electrek’s Jo Borrás pointed out, there’s also a local connection for the Lion5. Lion Electric’s Canadian offices are located in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, and this landmark tow truck was manufactured in the province. With CAA-Quebec projecting that electric tow trucks will save on both fuel and maintenance costs, the organization’s members could see benefits from the purchase as well.

