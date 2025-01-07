Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Culture > Design

How I Transformed My Tiny Dining Room Into a More Open, Livable Space

Room & Board’s beautifully-made furniture helped me reimagine the once-cluttered area

By Amanda Gabriele
January 7, 2025 11:40 am
Egyptian-born singer Dalida lights the candles on her dinner table
Entertaining inspo unlocked
Sygma via Getty Images

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I love to entertain. Ever since I was a kid, I dreamt of the day when I could cook for people and mix them drinks, and I hosted my first real dinner party at age 16. Back then, I had my parents’ living and dining room at my disposal, a sizable space that comfortably fit the eight-ish friends who came over for the occasion. 

Both my cooking and hosting skills have improved since then, but one thing has shrunk greatly — my space. My apartment is big by Brooklyn standards, but the kitchen and dining area are crammed into one room. When I first moved in, I insisted on getting a large rectangular dining table that sat six, and we’ve squeezed in eight or nine on more than one occasion. But recently, that super angular table started to seem clunky in the space. Not only was the cheap wood finish starting to peel, but I realized that my husband and I didn’t really need a table for six when it was just the two of us dining most of the time. But then what would become of my robust appetite for entertaining? 

How the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman Revolutionized the Art of Sitting
How the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman Revolutionized the Art of Sitting
 For nearly 70 years, the iconic two-piece set has been a beacon of mid-century modern design

I thought back to the tables my parents and grandparents had. When closed, both of them only sat four to six, but they included leaves that you could insert in the center to expand the table. So my search began for an extendable table that would free up some space and look nicer than the borderline crumbling one I currently had. My Mother-in-Law offered up her mother’s vintage table and chairs, but it wasn’t quite right for my current space (but it will be perfect one day), and its matching chairs need to be reupholstered to boot. 

a round mid-century walnut wood table with blue upholstered chairs
Room & Board’s Ventura table
Room & Board

Shortly after, I came across Room & Board’s Ventura, a 48-inch round extension table made from gorgeous walnut wood. Its tapered legs give it a mid-century look, which I love, and it comes with two leaves that extend it to both 66-inch-wide and 84-inch-wide ovals. The curved-edge design adds a softness to the room and makes it look bigger, especially because you can walk around the table (I could only walk around three sides of my old table). Like a vast majority of Room & Board’s products, the Ventura table is made in America, specifically in West Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley at Caperton furniture.      

As I was deciding on a table, the big blank wall in my kitchen/dining area came up in conversation. My husband has always wanted a gallery wall there, but I really don’t like them unless they’re positioned on the wall next to a staircase or designed with large-scale, poster-size artwork. But in a small Brooklyn apartment, there’s always a storage shortage, so I started to peruse Room & Board’s bookcases. That’s when we decided to fill that entire wall with shelves to create more storage but also give us a space to display things. I landed on a custom-made Foshay bookshelf in Tangerine with a few walnut wood inserts to complement the table. There are two closed cabinets for storing things like liquor and serving platters, and one of the open inserts houses a small bar. And now I have homes for my various cocktail books, tiki mugs and punch bowl. 

a bright orange and wooden bookshelf with books, plants, tiki mugs and a money cat
My bright orange Foshay shelf with some favorite books and knickknacks
Max Schwartz

It never ceases to amaze me how you can transform a room with furniture. I know that sounds trite (like, duh), but that room seems so much more open and chic now. Fresh flowers even stand out better, and I can actually get to my cocktail books, which were shoved under a different bookshelf until now. And the quality of Room & Board’s furniture is top-notch — I’ve had the pieces for about three months, and I can tell I’ll have them both for a long time. The table’s finish makes it easy to clean (simply wipe it down with a damp cloth and dry completely), and I’ve invested in table linens to keep it nice. So far, I haven’t used the leaves, but that will change when we host Thanksgiving later this month. I’m beyond excited to welcome people around my new table.                                                                                                       

More Like This

Founder and podcast host Kenzie Elizabeth shares her interior design tips.
Take It From a Woman: Your Apartment Is Scaring Us. Here’s How to Rectify That.
Shop these deals from Mustard Made's Make It Mustard Sale
Mustard Made Is Hosting a Rare Fall Sale
Settlein furniture
This Furniture Company Saved Me From Completely Losing My Mind During a Move
Home Upgrades Hero
Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades

Culture
Culture > Design

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Breville Barista Express
Save 28% on This Breville Espresso Machine

$900$650

AirTags
This Is the Best Price We’ve Ever Seen on AirTags

$99$70

UGG Sheepskin Gloves
If There’s a Time to Grab Discounted Sheepskin Gloves, It’s Now

$158$73

RRL Overshirt
Take 30% Off This Rugged RRL Overshirt

$345$244

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Running Shoes Sale
5 Pairs of (On-Sale) Sneakers to Help You Crush Your Resolutions
January 2025 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
From Arc'teryx to Blundstone this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Jackets, Climbing Shoes and Clogs
Cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pabst Has a New Contract Brewer — and It's Anheuser-Busch InBev
JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds, held in a hand with a focus on the smart charging case
Review: JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds Are a Traveler’s Best Friend 
Five bottles of whiskey we liked for the month of January 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Design, Right This Way

Egyptian-born singer Dalida lights the candles on her dinner table

How I Transformed My Tiny Dining Room Into a More Open, Livable Space

Luxury towers with sky pool

A Sky Pool Will Bridge Two Residential Towers in Dubai

Price Tower touring exhibit

What's Next for Frank Lloyd Wright's Only Skyscraper?

Six different glasses ideal for drinking bourbon

The 12 Best Bourbon Glasses

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches