Mustard Made’s Colorful Lockers Are on Sale

In need of more storage? Try Mustard Made’s spacious cabinets.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
May 8, 2024 4:07 pm
Mustard

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Need an effective, design-forward storage solution for a particular space in your home? I’d recommend a Mustard Made locker.

Mustard specializes in old-school-style lockers with a modern twist. Yes, think back to your high school hallways, but instead of drab, depressing slabs of bronze and silver metals, the female-founded brand offers bright, colorful lockers available in a variety of sizes. I’ve been using the brand’s Midi — not-too-big locker that still provides ample storage space — for a few months now, and am absolutely obsessed with it.

Mustard’s lockers are great for storing children’s toys, pantry items or miscellaneous items you don’t want out in the hallway (shoes, umbrellas, etc.), and are available in three different sizes — The LowdownThe Midi and The Twinny. And now, all three styles are currently on sale, now through 5/19.

The brand is having a spring-appropriate pastel sale, where select hues are marked down up to 25%. And this doesn’t just include lockers — Mustard’s accessories, including storage bins, hangers, magnets and extra shelves, are also marked down.

You can shop the entire sale here, or peruse below for our top picks.

Mustard Made The Lowdown in Ocean
Mustard Made The Lowdown in Ocean
Buy Here : $329$280
Mustard Made The Midi in Sage
Mustard Made The Midi in Sage
Buy Here : $369$314
Mustard Made The Twinny in Butter
Mustard Made The Twinny in Butter
Buy Here : $599$509
The Baskets in Ocean
The Baskets in Ocean
Buy Here : $59$44
Mustard Made The Lowdown
Mustard Made The Lowdown
Buy Here : $329

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

