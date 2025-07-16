Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Culture > Design

The Items Every Man Should Have in His Home, According to Rocco Co-Founder Alyse Borkan

A smart fridge, a big comfy couch and bowls full of snacks

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
July 16, 2025 12:04 pm EDT
The home decor essentials Alyse Borkan wants to see in your home.
If you're looking to give your space a smart, modern, sexy refresh, read on for all the home decor essentials Alyse Borkan wants to see in your home.
Rocco

Alyse Borkan knows a thing or two about smart interior design. 

With experience working as a startup marketing expert for popular direct-to-consumer brands like Casper and Billie, Borkan co-founded her own DTC company, Rocco, in the fall of 2023. The hero product? An impossibly chic smart mini-fridge that sold out almost immediately after launch. 

The high-tech beverage cooler is a testament to Borkan’s eye for refined, swanky interior design. The mini-fridge/bar cart hybrid is available in five fun colors and features a reeded glass door, which is not only functional (the UV reeded glass helps improve insulation) but adds a grooved, retro element to the piece. It’s also designed with LED dimmable lights, so you can easily set the mood for your next dinner party or at-home date night. (If you want to read our full review of the Rocco Super Smart Fridge, you can do so here.) Unsurprisingly, the fridge is a natural fit in Borkan’s Hamptons home, which is dressed in an elevated, very ’80s-inspired manner. It’s why I tapped her brain for interior design inspiration. Specifically, I wanted to know the items she thinks every grown man should have in his home.

Take It From a Woman: Your Apartment Is Scaring Us. Here's How to Rectify That.
Take It From a Woman: Your Apartment Is Scaring Us. Here’s How to Rectify That.
 Kenzie Elizabeth saves you from yourself with her interior design expertise

Interior design and men don’t always go hand-in-hand. Plenty of men have fallen prey to home decor faux pas (think navy blue bed sheets, ugly gaming setups and no duvet covers). Now, you don’t have to undergo an entire home renovation. You can easily employ a few simple decor upgrades that’ll help transform your stereotypically male space into an inviting environment guests (and, more importantly, women) want to hang out in.

So, if you’re looking to give your space a smart, modern, sexy refresh, read on for all the home decor essentials Alyse Borkan wants to see in your home.

Alyse Borkan’s Home Design Picks

A Beverage Fridge

The Super Smart Fridge from Rocco so your guests don’t have to rummage through the leftovers in your kitchen fridge when they want a beer or seltzer. It also makes any space feel instantly pulled together and perfect for hosting.” 

The Rocco Fridge
The Rocco Fridge
Buy Here : $1995 $1495

A Signature Scent

“A really nice-smelling candle, and if you don’t have a signature scent yet, get the variety tea candle pack from Le Feu De Leau and pick your favorite that way.” 

Le Feu De L’eau Tea Lights
Le Feu De L’eau Tea Lights
Buy Here : $36

Plants in Non-Terracotta Planters

“A really big thriving plant that you take extra good care of. If you don’t have a green thumb, go with a Snake Plant and if you want to get adventurous, get a big Philodendron. Bonus points for a non-terracotta planter. I love the Most Modest planters made in Michigan, where my husband is from.” 

Most Modest Tess Planter
Most Modest Tess Planter
Buy Here : $755
The Sill Large Philodendron Rojo Congo
The Sill Large Philodendron Rojo Congo
Buy Here : $89
The Sill Snake Plant Zeylanica
The Sill Snake Plant Zeylanica
Buy Here : $99

A Good Couch

“A really big, unbelievably comfy couch that makes everyone feel instantly at home. I’d start with Sixpenny. After all, nothing’s worth splurging more than the place you sit every day.”

Sixpenny Neva Sofa
Sixpenny Neva Sofa
Buy Here : $2799
Sixpenny Neva Chaise Sectional
Sixpenny Neva Chaise Sectional
Buy Here : $4649
Sixpenny Loula Leather Sofa
Sixpenny Loula Leather Sofa
Buy Here : $5999

Little Bowls with Snacks

“Nothing crazy — maybe some candies or olives and pretzels. This one is a personal favorite since it makes it easy to serve everything at once.” 

CB2 Kalman Polished Stainless Steel and Walnut Wood Serving Bowl Trio
CB2 Kalman Polished Stainless Steel and Walnut Wood Serving Bowl Trio
Buy Here : $40
Freestyle Snacks Olive Snack Packs
Freestyle Snacks Olive Snack Packs
Buy Here : $16
Stellar Pretzel Braids
Stellar Pretzel Braids
Buy Here : $30

Coffee Table Books

“A nice stack of coffee table books for flipping through. My personal favorites are The Art Book, a cookbook like Anna Jones’ Easy Wins and 50 Tables.” 

The Art Book by Phaidon Editors
The Art Book by Phaidon Editors
Buy Here : $45
Anna Jones Easy Wins
Anna Jones Easy Wins
Buy Here : $35 $33
50 Tables: Innovations in Design and Materials (Pro Design)
50 Tables: Innovations in Design and Materials (Pro Design)
Buy Here : $40 $31

Culture > Design
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

