The Items Every Man Should Have in His Home, According to Rocco Co-Founder Alyse Borkan

Alyse Borkan knows a thing or two about smart interior design.

With experience working as a startup marketing expert for popular direct-to-consumer brands like Casper and Billie, Borkan co-founded her own DTC company, Rocco, in the fall of 2023. The hero product? An impossibly chic smart mini-fridge that sold out almost immediately after launch.

The high-tech beverage cooler is a testament to Borkan’s eye for refined, swanky interior design. The mini-fridge/bar cart hybrid is available in five fun colors and features a reeded glass door, which is not only functional (the UV reeded glass helps improve insulation) but adds a grooved, retro element to the piece. It’s also designed with LED dimmable lights, so you can easily set the mood for your next dinner party or at-home date night. (If you want to read our full review of the Rocco Super Smart Fridge, you can do so here.) Unsurprisingly, the fridge is a natural fit in Borkan’s Hamptons home, which is dressed in an elevated, very ’80s-inspired manner. It’s why I tapped her brain for interior design inspiration. Specifically, I wanted to know the items she thinks every grown man should have in his home.

Interior design and men don’t always go hand-in-hand. Plenty of men have fallen prey to home decor faux pas (think navy blue bed sheets, ugly gaming setups and no duvet covers). Now, you don’t have to undergo an entire home renovation. You can easily employ a few simple decor upgrades that’ll help transform your stereotypically male space into an inviting environment guests (and, more importantly, women) want to hang out in.

So, if you’re looking to give your space a smart, modern, sexy refresh, read on for all the home decor essentials Alyse Borkan wants to see in your home.

Alyse Borkan’s Home Design Picks

A Beverage Fridge

“The Super Smart Fridge from Rocco so your guests don’t have to rummage through the leftovers in your kitchen fridge when they want a beer or seltzer. It also makes any space feel instantly pulled together and perfect for hosting.”

A Signature Scent

“A really nice-smelling candle, and if you don’t have a signature scent yet, get the variety tea candle pack from Le Feu De Leau and pick your favorite that way.”

Plants in Non-Terracotta Planters

“A really big thriving plant that you take extra good care of. If you don’t have a green thumb, go with a Snake Plant and if you want to get adventurous, get a big Philodendron. Bonus points for a non-terracotta planter. I love the Most Modest planters made in Michigan, where my husband is from.”

A Good Couch

“A really big, unbelievably comfy couch that makes everyone feel instantly at home. I’d start with Sixpenny. After all, nothing’s worth splurging more than the place you sit every day.”

Little Bowls with Snacks

“Nothing crazy — maybe some candies or olives and pretzels. This one is a personal favorite since it makes it easy to serve everything at once.”

Coffee Table Books

“A nice stack of coffee table books for flipping through. My personal favorites are The Art Book, a cookbook like Anna Jones’ Easy Wins and 50 Tables.”