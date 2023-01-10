InsideHook
Travel | January 10, 2023 12:06 pm

World’s 50 Best Ranking Sets Its Sights on Hotels

The company, which outlines the finest restaurants and bars in the world, will present a travel list this year

overwater villas with a walkway at a maldives hotel
Who will be the winner of this year's coveted top spot?
Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Amanda Gabriele

For restaurants and bars across the globe, there are few higher honors than snagging a place on The World’s 50 Best list. Now, the company is getting into the travel game with its inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels list, which will be presented at a ceremony in September 2023. 

“Our ambition is to create the most egalitarian, useful and transparent hotel ranking system ever devised,” World’s 50 Best noted in a statement on its website. “Unlike other hotel awards, there will be no cost for entry, shortlisting or ceremony attendance. The result will be a bona-fide list of the most memorable hotel experiences across the world, all packaged up for travel-lovers to explore.”

To create the list, 50 Best selected nine Academy Chairs — a network of experienced travel journalists — to be responsible for one specific global region. Those nine chairs will select 580 anonymous voters with extensive travel knowledge to vote on which properties will make the list; they’ll include hoteliers, travel journalists, educators, hospitality professionals and seasoned luxury travelers. Just as is done with The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and Bars lists, at least 25% of those anonymous voters will change each year to keep the hotel list fresh. 

In terms of criteria, hotels large and small, independent and part of big corporations are all eligible. Voters are encouraged to look at every aspect of the stay, including check-in, room quality, hotel facilities, food and beverage, staff interactions, and even the check-out process. 

An exact time and place for the big reveal hasn’t been set, but if World’s 50 Best Hotels gets as much press and praise as the restaurant and bar lists, the honored properties will have a lot to look forward to after the September ceremony.

More Like This

Interiors of the Crown Building in New York City.
Inside the Hotel Where Rooms Go for $15,000 a Night
A Next Health brochure for "Ocean-View IV Therapy" held in a hand at the Four Seasons Maui at Wailea
The Hawaiian Vacation, Now With IV Drips and $12,000 Stem Cell Therapy
Exterior of The Beverly Wilshire
Old Hollywood Gets a Modernist Makeover at the Beverly Wilshire

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
A Classic Monty Python Sketch Could Offer Actual Fitness Benefits

Keep Reading

Interiors of the Crown Building in New York City.

Inside the Hotel Where Rooms Go for $15,000 a Night
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy takes a snap.

What to Know About the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend
Palm trees and road in Miami Beach, Florida

This State Is Perfect for a Winter Road Trip
Smart Home devices on a purple abstract background

A Complete Guide to the Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
a collage of Cole Haan sale shoes on an orange and red background

How to Take Advantage of Cole Haan’s Double-Discount Winter Sale
A close-up of the flannel lining on men's jeans from L.L. Bean and Eddie Bauer, and a full shot of a pair from L.L. Bean. We tested the most popular flannel lined jeans to find the best pair for men.

We Tested 12 of the Most Popular Flannel-Lined Jeans
A cartoon of Sophie Lucido Johnson, drawn by "New Yorker" cartoonist Sophie Lucido Johnson

Sophie Lucido Johnson Writes (And Draws) About Parenting (And Polyamory) Better Than Anyone
Paddy Lowe, the Formula 1 veteran, filling up a plane with Zero Petroleum's synthetic fuel, a drop-in substitute for fossil fuel that's supposedly climate-neutral

The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
Catch DC's best concerts this winter

25 DC Concerts You Don’t Want to Miss This Winter

Trending

The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023