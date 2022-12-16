If your favorite new hotel from 2022 didn’t make the list, hey, you’ll have to forgive me, there’s only so many days in the year, and I do my damnedest to make the most out of them. Some quick back of the hotel bar napkin math shows I spent around 300 nights in hotels during the year. While I’m not necessarily proud of that, here we are, and what my chaotic travel schedule provides for is a unique and informed perspective on the state of hotels around the world.