Travel was back in a big way in 2022. And for those looking to hit the road, or take to the skies, in search of somewhere fresh, new and exciting to visit, there wasn’t a better year in recent history. Not only were we all jonesing for a much-needed fix, but a slew of pandemic-delayed hotels made their long-awaited debuts, joining the ranks of hundreds of hyped new projects, from beautiful boutiques to mega resorts, that opened during the past 12 months.
We’re not going to list them all here, because what would be the point of that? Instead, we’ve selected the best of the best, our hand-picked favorites, a nice round number of the 62 best new hotel openings in 2022. The rules were simple: we skew to the luxury side of things, and so do the hotels, and the property needed to open during the calendar year.
From that admittedly broad criteria, we got to work. So what makes a great new hotel? The simplest answer is that you know it when you feel it. There’s an anticipation to your arrival, an energy in the air of the lobby when you walk through the front doors, welcoming hospitality, and something memorable you’ll tell your friends about. It could be a killer cocktail program or sensational room design, a picture-perfect locale or unforgettable service or simply standout, supreme swankiness.
If your favorite new hotel from 2022 didn’t make the list, hey, you’ll have to forgive me, there’s only so many days in the year, and I do my damnedest to make the most out of them. Some quick back of the hotel bar napkin math shows I spent around 300 nights in hotels during the year. While I’m not necessarily proud of that, here we are, and what my chaotic travel schedule provides for is a unique and informed perspective on the state of hotels around the world.
Throw a dart on the map — or in this case, scroll down with your mouse blindly until it feels right to let go — and you’ll find an excellent place to lay your head down for the night. That much I can vouch for, along with the idea that this list encompasses a far-reaching collection of destinations, and a wide range of hotel styles, brands, personalities, and price ranges. There’s a great hotel specifically just for you, maybe a dozen of them, below. I promise.
Aman is known for its otherworldly, over the top resorts. Entering the big city with Aman New York was no small departure for the brand, then. So how do they pull it off? A three-floor spa including a 20-meter pool and a wraparound garden terrace are a start, with showstopping design by Jean-Michel Gathy.
What You’ll Love the Most: Soul-soothing spa journeys in one of two Spa Houses within that mega wellness center. The property also plays to the NYC scene with its Aman Club membership program.
Drop yourself into a prime L.A. locale while staying within the comfortable confines of the new 305-room Conrad Los Angeles. The sleek, refined sensibility that Conrad is known for cuts through the clutter of the city’s urge to see and be seen, while a high-tech spa ensures you’ll be treating yourself in style.
What You’ll Love the Most: Immersive Frank Gehry architecture and not one, not two, but a full fleet of five Jose Andres dining concepts.
Eastwind Lake Placid is a converted 1950s motor inn, with 25 freestanding, Scandinavian-style Lushna cabins serving as guestrooms. Make use of on-site saunas, hammocks and a fire pit, a loaded schedule of weekly events and complimentary gear including hiking poles and binoculars.
What You’ll Love the Most: The property is a 10-minute walk from Lake Placid’s Main St., and otherwise well-positioned to take advantage of the best the Adirondacks have to offer throughout the year.
The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville calls a shiny 40-story SoBro building home, with 235 rooms and suites. You’ll be in striking distance of the city’s sports and music scenes, while on-site, there’s an in-demand dining destination from chef Aniello Turco, Mimo Restaurant and Bar.
What You’ll Love the Most: The hotel’s resort-style pool deck feels like an escape from the city, and is ideal for a recharge, whether it was a night of honky tonk, whiskey, or hot chicken — or all of the above — that did you in.
With 446 rooms and a midtown location on 48th street, the Hard Rock Hotel New York debuted in April. There’s all of the music memorabilia you’d expect, meshed with plenty of New York influence, and a 33rd-floor rooftop bar and lounge.
What You’ll Love the Most: The property pays homage to Music Row, and its own brand, with live music across all of its public areas, and a separate space to host artists for concerts and interviews.
The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin is the stateside debut for the brand, following in the footsteps of its Bermuda property. Take advantage of a rooftop infinity pool with lake views, restaurant Nido, complimentary e-bike rentals, and amenity-loaded rooms, including well-stocked minibars.
What You’ll Love the Most: The property’s milk + honey spa is a 5,000 sq. ft. relaxation retreat focused on healing and wellness in addition to standard treatments.
Located near Madison Square Park in the Johnston Building, The Ned NoMad brings the British brand to New York. It’s a hotel and members club with 167 guest rooms, a rooftop terrace and the buzzy Cecconi’s restaurant and bar.
What You’ll Love the Most: The Art Deco appointments of the rooms, along with creature comforts such as claw foot bathtubs, bathrooms loaded with personal items, and a cocktail-ready minibar with tools and glassware.
The 131-room Pendry Washington D.C. opened this fall, bringing another hotel destination to The Wharf, a now thriving D.C. district built from the ground up. A range of on-site dining options spans Peruvian and Mexican cuisine, Japanese and classic American hotel bar vibes.
What You’ll Love the Most: A rooftop bar and lounge with killer views of the District and a pool deck are the type of features that will have you eager to return to after a day of touring.
The 230-acre Sensei Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage, California opened this fall as a sister property to Hawaii’s Sensei Lāna’i, A Four Seasons Resort. Accommodations are mixed between private villas and estate house rooms, while the hotel offers a wellness program focusing on movement, nourishment and rest.
What You’ll Love the Most: Get started with golf, tennis, yoga and the spa, but then amplify your wellness approach with bespoke spa services such as the Optimal Wellbeing Program and technology such as thermal body mapping.
San Diego’s famed Hotel del Coronado makes another splash with Shore House at The Del. It’s a 75-room, residential-style experience, with one-to-three bedroom accommodations offering full kitchens, washers and dryers, and private verandas.
What You’ll Love the Most: The oceanfront pool scene loaded with cabanas, daybeds and a popular poolside bar is the place to be.
Southall is a 325-acre farm escape in Franklin, Tennessee, with 62 guest rooms in addition to 16 cottages. Take a splash of Southern hospitality, mix it with a wide range of outdoor activities spanning the farm to the lake, and from archery to falconry, and combine it with the indulgence of a world-class spa, and you’re on your way.
What You’ll Love the Most: The farm’s bounty of ingredients is brought to life by a comprehensive culinary program led by chefs Tyler Brown and Andrew Klamar, and boosted further by farm and culinary-centric tours and activities.
Napa Valley’s latest showpiece is Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection. It’s a 712-acre working ranch filled with vineyards and vistas boasting the Halehouse at Stanly Ranch wellness center, and an in-depth food and beverage program showcasing the best of the region and its ingredients and producers, as well as what’s found on its own property.
What You’ll Love the Most: The property specializes in crafting unique takes on the Napa Valley experience, ranging from scenic flights in a vintage World War II aircraft, to oyster bed visits and shucking sessions in Tomales Bay.
The Alamite is bringing a modern boutique approach to Tuscaloosa, with a locale that has you ready to take advantage of the obvious draws — Bryant-Denny Stadium and the University of Alabama campus — and perhaps the less-so, a thriving downtown district.
What You’ll Love the Most: Did we mention that the sophisticated hotel is partially owned by one Nick Saban? You can roll tide at Roll Call, the indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant and lounge.
The 174-guest room Thompson Central Park, located in what had been the Parker New York, features accommodations designed by Stonehill Taylor. The property celebrates New York’s jazz history with artwork and photography and live jazz performances, while allowing guests to capitalize on everything the park has to offer.
What You’ll Love The Most: Book a stay in the Upper Stories for exclusive invitations and activities, as well as access to seasonal events around town and an exclusive on-site lounge.
The tommie Austin bridges high-end amenities with contemporary style — and joins forces with its sister property, the also new Thompson Austin next door. There’s a roof deck pool with cabanas and a bar, a sports simulator, billiards room, movie screening space and multitude of dining and hangout options.
What You’ll Love the Most: Chef Mashama Bailey has two concepts that will keep you eating well throughout the day and night, with The Diner Bar and The Grey Market.
The Waldorf Astoria Washington DC made its debut in the Old Post Office, an opulent building listed on the National Registry of Historic Places with easy access to the White House, the National Mall and the rest of downtown D.C. Michelin-starred Sushi Nakazawa offers an incredible omakase, and Bazaar from Jose Andres is set to debut in January.
What You’ll Love the Most: The prior property here was so polarized and poorly executed that the grand locale was wasting away. The Waldorf Astoria rectifies the issue for locals and tourists alike.
Auberge Resorts Collection heads to the Hudson Valley with Wildflower Farms. Its 65 rooms are designed to build a connection with the property’s surroundings, while guests stay busy with delightful culinary offerings, including cooking school at Maplehouse, farm harvesting and gardening lessons, and on-site hiking trails.
What You’ll Love the Most: The 140-acre property includes orchards, a farm, gardens and, yes, plenty of wildflowers; and is dedicated to making the most of the region’s scenic outdoor environs.
Think Oxnard can’t be a beach getaway? Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach may change your mind about that. The resort showcases Spanish hacienda architecture and design, restaurant Ox and Ocean and complimentary rentals from the on-site Henry’s Sundries, including bicycles, longboards, boogie boards and even GoPros.
What You’ll Love the Most: It’s the only all-suite oceanfront resort in SoCal, with accommodations starting at more than 600 sq. ft. in size.
The eco-resort Botánika Osa Peninsula is well-positioned to live up to its billing, with the Osa Peninsula regarded as one of the world’s most diverse biological zones. The property is in proximity to Corcovado National Park and Golfo Dulce, the Pacific Ocean gulf known for its whales and other wildlife, while boasting a range of accommodations up to three bedroom rainforest residences.
What You’ll Love the Most: Capitalizing further on its locale, the property has multiple themed-gardens on-site, a science and nature center and a natural lagoon-style pool.
Casa Maat at JW Marriott Los Cabos is a boutique hotel that opened this summer within its larger namesake. Amenities include 45 residential-style suites, butler service, and a range of exclusive perks while guests enjoy full access to the main resort.
What You’ll Love the Most: Take advantage of the property’s experiential offerings, with a 90 minute on-site art tour, cooking and baking classes, or mezcal and tequila tastings.
Located amid Medano Beach, Corazón Cabo is the first property in Mexico from Noble House & Resorts. Its design, from the use of local materials and Mexican artwork, is reflective of its home, while the property offers a beach club and a rooftop terrace with an infinity pool and live DJ.
What You’ll Love the Most: Bring a few friends and upgrade to the two-bedroom The Land’s End Suite in the Corazón tower, with perks such as a private hot tub on its enormous ocean-view balcony.
Following in the wake of its properties in Tulum and Bacalar, Habitas San Miguel opened this December with the same principles of sustainability, cultural immersion and luxury. Situated 10 minutes from the city center in a park with hot springs and trails, the hotel features 60 rooms designed to mesh with their surroundings.
What You’ll Love The Most: Habitas properties are designed for exploration, with artist residencies and cultural workshops, and activities ranging from equine therapy and hot air ballooning, to cooking courses and film screenings.
The JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo debuted this spring with 258 stylish contemporary rooms. It’s the first five-star property from the Marriott family to be in Brazil’s largest city and sets a high bar.
What You’ll Love the Most: The hotel is designed as an urban retreat, and an escape from the often business-first sensibilities of the bustling city, with a well-equipped spa and fitness center, all-season pool and cocktail-centric bar and lounge.
Lovango Resort + Beach Club from Little Gem Resorts is the first new-build resort to debut in the U.S. Virgin Islands in three decades. It’s a 45-acre private island off of St. John, and accessible via ferry from the island, as well as St. Thomas, with multiple beach clubs, snorkeling access, hiking trails and an infinity pool.
What You’ll Love the Most: Accommodations range from villas to glamping tents and treehouses which feel a world removed from mega beach resorts and towering hotels.
Located in the Calacoto neighborhood of Bolivia’s capital city, La Paz, the 76-room MET Hotel is a new offering from the Panorama Hospitality Group, which previously opened the country’s first design hotel, Atix. MET opened in February and was designed by Bolivian architect Ivan Valdez.
What You’ll Love the Most: Stop into the first outdoor rooftop bar in the city, Azotea, bringing visitors into a supreme setting to soak up the views from nearly 12,000 ft. above sea level.
The 30-acre Rancho Pescadero is set amid farms and a citrus orchard, nine gardens, and a secluded stretch of Baja beachfront. It’s designed as a swanky wellness escape that also has a focus on local immersion, sustainability and excellent cuisine.
What You’ll Love the Most: Expansive rooms offer an indoor-outdoor experience, with views of the Pacific and the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains, and amenities such as private plunge pools, fire pits and outdoor showers.
Rock House from Grace Bay Resorts opened on the north shore of Providenciales, the most populated island in Turks and Caicos, this spring. Accommodations include 46 studio rooms and freestanding villas, showcasing the whitewashed aesthetic for which the island is so well known, along with a stunning infinity pool, secluded white sand beach and a cave bar.
What You’ll Love the Most: The private villas have their own pools and terraces, as well as outdoor shower gardens, with a design showcasing the views from the hotel’s clifftop perch.
The Rosewood São Paulo brings a new level of luxe life to São Paulo, with the brand’s trademark style led by artistic director Philippe Starck. The 160-room hotel, with 100 residence suites, is housed within Cidade Matarazzo, century-old preserved buildings refashioned into a modern lifestyle hub.
What You’ll Love the Most: Along with its standout architectural features, the property showcases an impressive art collection, with 57 Brazilian artists contributing 450 pieces of artwork made for the hotel.
The Sunset Reef St. Kitts on Palmetto Point showcases just seven sleek villas. A culinary focus is seen with programs such as an on-site garden growing the kitchen’s herbs and spices, private chef availability and experiences including a Catch & Cook chartered fishing trip.
What You’ll Love the Most: The sustainable hotel uses eco-friendly cleaning products, abstains from plastic bottles and makes use of a geothermal system to capture energy for its hot water needs.
Overlooking the Bahía de Banderas in Punta de Mita, the new Susurros del Corazón from Auberge Resorts Collection features 59 guestrooms, including a range of studios, suites and private casitas, and 30 multi-bedroom villas and residences. There’s a huge multi-tiered infinity pool at the property’s heart and dining options including Casamilpa, a Mexican farmhouse restaurant.
What You’ll Love the Most: Combine your passions with the best of the locale, whether it’s with marine conservationist-led humpback whale excursions or private surf lessons on secluded beaches accessible via speedboat.
The 254-room W Toronto has all the personality and style you’ve come to expect from the brand. Get the day started in the property’s expansive, modern gym, then hangout in its numerous lounges before heading to the eye-catching rooftop Skylight, featuring cocktails, Mediterranean fare and a bumping late night scene.
What You’ll Love the Most: Make the most of the Yorkville neighborhood’s creative reputation with features such as a DJ booth and a recording studio experience at the W Sound Suite.
Curaçao is continuing to establish its credentials as a Caribbean escape that shouldn’t be overlooked, and the Zoëtry Curacao Resort and Spa is a great case in point. The 72-room, all-suite boutique property is just minutes from the historic city center of Willemstad.
What You’ll Love the Most: The property is an elevated, customizable take on the all-inclusive experience, with guests receiving a welcome bottle of blue Curaçao liqueur and a daily bottle of sparkling wine delivery with fresh fruit, organic cuisine at two restaurants and 24/7 in-room dining.
Cali Mykonos at Kalafati Beach makes use of its secluded location with 40 villas, each with ocean views and a private pool. The resort also operates its own fleet of boats and yachts for private charters and transportation services to neighboring islands.
What You’ll Love the Most: The hotel’s eye-catching main attraction is a 110-meter infinity pool, twice the length of an Olympic sized swimming pool.
County Tipperary gets a standout five-star in the form of Cashel Palace Hotel, housed within a 1732 Palladian manor. Now you can live out your noble dreams in one of its 42 rooms, with gilded décor, opulent surroundings and pristine service.
What You’ll Love the Most: Equine activities are at the heart of Cashel Palace’s offerings. You can take mountain horse treks, try your hand at the equestrian center or sign up for the Racing Royalty experience for a behind the scenes look at Coolmore Stud, the breeding operation of the Magnier family which owns the property.
The Château Louise de La Vallière in Touraine, located within the wine lover’s paradise that is the Loire Valley, is named for the first official mistress of Louis XIV, who went onto become the Duchess of La Vallière. The boutique property has 20 rooms, staff who wear period dress and honor the era’s customs and a 47-acre park featuring a fig conservatory and rose garden.
What You’ll Love the Most: Renowned interior designer Jacques Garcia was responsible for bringing the chateau back in all its glory, with an elaborate collection of period furnishings and artwork.
Marbella is making a run at becoming one of Spain’s hottest destinations, and the Club Med Magna Marbella is taking part. The 485-room resort is spread across 35 acres, with five swimming pools, five restaurants and bars and a Zen wellness zone.
What You’ll Love the Most: The property offers dozens of complimentary activities and diversions, from beach volleyball and archery to aerial fitness, aquatic yoga and even flying trapeze tutorials.
Five Zurich doesn’t bill itself as just a hotel, but rather, a luxury lifestyle destination. Guests staying in a combination of 149 suites and rooms will have access to seven restaurants, bars and nightlife venues, showcasing everything from global street food to a Japanese lounge style concept.
What You’ll Love the Most: The hotel has its own record label, collaborating with musicians to create unique lineups of music performances and DJs, and leans into its edge with features such as a rockstar-esque Come Play Suite, inviting guests to explore the hotel’s “wild side.” You’ll have to see for yourself.
The Fleur de Loire is a 44-room hotel housed in a 17th-century building designed by Louis XIII’s brother. The chef-run hotel is focused on wellness and self care, whether in the form of spa treatments or indulging in the region’s food and wine.
What You’ll Love the Most: Besides a wonderful name which rolls off the tongue, the Fleur de Loire is helmed by chef Christophe Hay, who won two Michelin stars at La Maison d’à côté in Blois before turning his full attention to this lavish resort. The property’s restaurant now has its own two Michelin stars hanging up on the walls.
Located right in Edinburgh’s St. Andrew Square, the Gleneagles Townhouse brings the prestige of the legendary golf course and resort to the city. With 33 rooms, a loaded wellness center and a rooftop bar with incredible views of its prime position, it has quick become an Auld Reekie go-to.
What You’ll Love the Most: Head chef Jonny Wright puts forth the best of Scottish produce and ingredients, with standouts including an epic Sunday Roast and a decadent dessert trolley.
Magma Resort Santorini is the first Hyatt Unbound Collection hotel in the Greek isles. The hotel has 59 guest rooms, including 24 suites, with features including private pools and verandas. The property is geared towards wellness and relaxation rather than the selfie-stick side of Santorini.
What You’ll Love the Most: Michelin-starred Spondi by chef Arnaud Bignon gives a modern spin to the dishes, ingredients and seasonality of Santorini and the rest of the Greek islands.
Housed in a Belle Époque landmark, the new Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern sports 136 guest rooms including 48 suites. Executive chef Gilad Peled, formerly of the Gordon Ramsay restaurant empire, helms four cuisine-spanning restaurants and the hotel’s Spa Bellefontaine is a key attraction. The property became a member of the coveted Swiss Deluxe Hotels group upon its opening.
What You’ll Love the Most: Do yourself a favor and snag one of two Panoramic Rooftop Terrace Suites to revel in their 360-degree views.
Housed in a red brick manse and featuring 89 guest rooms, Marine Troon opened this summer as part of the Marine & Lawn Hotels and Resorts group. The hotel is equipped with an indoor pool and squash court and offers classic Scottish fare and fun at The Rabbit and The Seal, all from an iconic locale.
What You’ll Love the Most: Location, location, location. Marine Troon overlooks the 18th hole of the renowned Royal Troon Golf Club, and offers a view of the Ayrshire coastline and Isle of Arran.
The Rosewood Vienna does what the city does best, honoring its history, in this case a 19th-century construction in Petersplatz Square which once housed Mozart’s apartment. At the same time, it provides a fresh take, with 99 spacious rooms and suites showcasing contemporary style. Be sure to stop into its rooftop cocktail bar and grab a bite at its brasserie.
What You’ll Love the Most: The hotel’s two-story Asaya Spa has a full range of services for both the body and mind, and the ability to tailor treatments for a bespoke experience.
The W Rome opened this spring in a property housed in two 19th Century palazzos, with a total of 162 rooms connected by a central lobby. Michelin star winning chef Ciccio Sultano helms a Sicilian kitchen at Giano Restaurant, there’s live entertainment at Giardino Clandestino and the Otto Rooftop Bar is a can’t miss for an evening on the town.
What You’ll Love the Most: The property’s locale is between the Trevi Fountain and the Villa Borghese, an ideal locale for sightseeing, while the allure of its creature comforts will ensure you’re excited to head back to the hotel after your day of exploration.
The Alila Kothaifaru Maldives brings the brand’s chic style and contemporary design to the Raa Atoll in the northern stretch of the island country. The resort features a handful of restaurants and dining experiences, as well as a dive program, and an elevated spa up in the trees.
What You’ll Love the Most: The hotel features an assortment of 80 villas, including overwater and beach villas ranging from one to three bedrooms. What they all have in common are private pools and spectacular views.
Pattaya hasn’t risen to the level of major tourist attraction for Western travelers, but as an accessible beach retreat from Bangkok, reachable without flying, you’d be wise to capitalize on what locals long have. The Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach may just convince you of that. The first Andaz in Thailand has 206 rooms, three swimming pools and direct beach access.
What You’ll Love the Most: The hotel draws aesthetic inspiration from traditional coastal villages, with features such as a village square, Thai architecture and an oceanfront seafood grill.
The Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club opened this August on Koh Samui. With 80 rooms and suites, the property is located along the always buzzing Chaweng Beach Road, and brings a touch of vintage Palm Beach and Miami to the Thai hot spot, with a retro look and feel.
What You’ll Love the Most: The beach club is called SEEN, if you’re getting a sense of the experience. As a guest, you’ll get priority access to the already highly touted pool parties.
Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape, is a first of its kind property on Bali, with 16 open-air villas nestled into the mountainous jungle. These are luxury, safari-esque accommodations, though notably absent are the walls. Be one with the environment, and if you need a helping hand, sign up for an Enlightenment Journey during your stay.
What You’ll Love The Most: The property’s touted “naked experience” is all about removing distractions and connecting with nature. But with a secluded villa and private pool to yourself, feel free to interpret as you please.
While we’ve been highlighting individual hotels on this list, let’s give a 2022 yearlong achievement award to Japan’s Hoshino Resorts, with a litany of new openings: Kai Poroto in Hokkaido, Kai Yufuin in Yufu, Kai Izumo in Shimane, Kai Unzen in Nagasaki, and RISONARE Osaka. Five new, standout properties debuting as Japan reopened to the world this year is a hell of a splash.
What You’ll Love the Most: From one locale to another expect standout architecture, incredible onsen baths and ryokan hospitality and delicious cuisine including traditional kaiseki fare.
The JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa opened in December on South Korea’s getaway destination of Jeju Island. Located in a UNESCO National Heritage Site, the 197-room hotel plays off traditional Choga architecture with a contemporary spin, with, for instance, the use of Jeju lava rock in its architecture.
What You’ll Love the Most: In a coastal, cliffside position, the hotel boasts a showpiece cascading infinity pool, lush, green garden spaces and onsite hot springs to help you get the most out of its natural surroundings.
Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Terrace opened in November, combining vacation homes and a luxury resort within a more tranquil and secluded stretch of Bali. The property showcases 88 one to three bedroom villas for Marriott Vacation Club owners, also available for traveler bookings, while guests have full access to the amenities of the adjacent five-star Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort.
What You’ll Love the Most: The villas are tucked into the hills, though offer easy access to the idyllic, white sandy beaches of Nusa Dua, perhaps the island’s best beachfront.
The Park Hyatt Jakarta is the brand’s first Indonesian property, located within the calm Menteng district and with style playing off that lush setting. The 220-room hotel, including 36 suites, is housed in a modern city tower and showcases a sleek, 35th story indoor pool lounge.
What You’ll Love the Most: The tower’s top two levels are home to the Kita Restaurant & Bar, with Japanese cuisine and cocktails and views of the Jakarta skyline.
Duke’s Camp is named for Sarefo ‘Duke’ Sarefo, the custodian of more than 220,000 acres of wilderness which the camp calls home, and builds upon the legacy of the renowned Jack’s Camp. Set amid the Okavango Delta, Duke’s has just eight tented accommodations, and was built with more than 50% recycled and upcycled materials.
What You’ll Love the Most: Classic safari aesthetics shine at Duke’s, with Persian rugs, four-poster canopy beds and leather campaign chairs, while all tents have raised wooden platform flooring and private viewing decks.
The third Taj entrant in Dubai, the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa calls The Palm home, located within the famed destination’s East Crescent. The property has 258 rooms and 67 suites, seven dining outlets and the Jiva Spa, offering Indian healing techniques and therapies.
What You’ll Love the Most: Cool down at the longest pool in Palm Jumeirah, a massive 70-meters in length, or at the hotel’s 230 meters of private beach.
Natural Selection’s Thamo Telele is located in Maun, the jumpoff point to Botswana’s famed Okavango Delta. Set amid a 250-hectare private game reserve, the property features nine luxury safari tents and two thatched chalets.
What You’ll Love the Most: Trips to the Delta generally require flights in and out of Maun, so Thamo is ideally situated as a stopover before or after, while still offering a safari experience, including a resident herd of 20 giraffes.
Located in Greater Kruger National Park, Waterside at Royal Malewane is the newest addition to The Royal Portfolio. The 12-bedroom lodge is so named for its positioning alongside a large watering hole, and offers a top flight mix of safari excursions with on-site luxury.
What You’ll Love the Most: The family-friendly property includes a mix of accommodations from one- to four-bedrooms, all of which feature private decks and pools.
