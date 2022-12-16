Keep Reading

Best hotels collage

The 62 Best New Hotels to Open in 2022
Olivia Colman in "Empire of Light."

Have We Finally Gotten Sick of Movies About the Magic of Cinema?
The cover of the book "Racing With Rich Energy," by journalists Alanis King and Elizabeth Blackstock, next to a Haas F1 car with a Rich Energy decal

Behind the Definitive Account of an F1 Scandal, "Racing With Rich Energy"
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Attention Skiers: Jackson Hole Has a Ton of Fresh Powder and a Brand New Lift
Spread from Monteverde

First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat
For Rare Sneaker Finds, eBay Reigns Supreme

6 Rare Sneakers You Can Find on eBay Right Now
a collage of sweaters from the Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale on a green background

What to Buy From Brooks Brothers’ Blowout Sweater Sale, For Holiday Season and Beyond
a collage of Amazon stocking stuffers on a grey background

Like It or Not, Amazon Is a One-Stop Shop for Stocking Stuffers
Gold ring, necklace and earrings from Aurate, on a gold and marble background

Need a Very Good But Very Last-Minute Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.