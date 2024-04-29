Leisure > Travel

You Don’t Want to Miss Calpak’s Mother’s Day Sale

Your favorite travel essentials are all 15% off for Mother’s Day

By Hanna Agro
April 29, 2024 1:10 pm
Calpak travel essentials on a pink and yellow background
Shop for your mom at Calpak this Mother's Day
Calpak, Getty

Real talk. Your mom deserves a break, as all moms do — and it’s almost Mother’s Day. If you cannot gift your mother an entire vacation, you can at least get her something in lieu of a plane ticket that will have her traveling in style. Calpak, the IH-approved travel goods company, is hosting a Mother’s Day sale where they are taking 15% off of any order over $100. The discount will be applied at checkout, and the brand has put together a convenient guide of bestselling options perfectly suited for pampering your mom. 

From new moms who might be in need of a quality diaper bag, to moms who have been around the block and are ready to set sail on their empty-nester vacations — there is something for everyone at this Calpak sale. We’ve done the dirty work and pulled out some of the best options, but you can also shop the full Mother’s Day gift guide here.

Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag
Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag
Buy Here : $180
Calpak Diaper Tote Bag with Laptop Sleeve
Calpak Diaper Tote Bag with Laptop Sleeve
Buy Here : $178
Calpak Ambeur Mini Carry-On
Calpak Ambeur Mini Carry-On
Buy Here : $165
Calpak Packing Cubes Set
Calpak Packing Cubes Set
Buy Here : $68
Calpak Trnk Medium Hat Box
Calpak Trnk Medium Hat Box
Buy Here : $175
Calpak Car Organizer
Calpak Car Organizer
Buy Here : $98
Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack
Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack
Buy Here : $138
Calpak Travel Luka Belt Bag
Calpak Travel Luka Belt Bag
Buy Here : $58

