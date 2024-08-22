When it comes to American heritage luggage brands, Hartmann is often the first name that comes to mind. With a legacy that dates back to 1877, Hartmann’s tweed and leather trunks and suitcases has become synonymous with luxury travel and timeless style. The iconic brand was the go-to luggage for discerning travelers, including U.S. presidents, world leaders, Hollywood icons and fashion designers. Esteemed figures like Presidents Grover Cleveland, Woodrow Wilson, William H. Taft and Franklin D. Roosevelt, as well as international leaders such as Winston Churchill and Mohammed V, were known to carry Hartmann luggage on their journeys across the globe.

Lately, Hartmann has quietly maintained its presence in the background. While other heritage brands have entered the luxury market — Woolrich, for instance, finding success with its Todd Snyder collaboration, and brands like Filson and Schott consistently holding their appeal — Hartmann has upheld its reputation without making significant waves in recent years. In today’s luggage market, where high-end luxury brands like Rimowa dominate one end and more accessible, stylish options like Away command the other, Hartmann finds itself in a unique yet understated position: poised to make a move.

Now, Hartmann is aiming to reclaim a place in the spotlight with the launch of The Reserve Collection. The line includes seven meticulously crafted pieces, ranging from a carry-on to a large case, trunk, backpack, duffle, garment bag and travel kit, all designed to blend functionality, craftsmanship and elegance. The hard-side pieces, inspired by the contours of a crystal whiskey glass, are a nod to luxury heritage, while hand-painted wheels highlight the collection’s exquisite craftsmanship. Offered in navy and oak and priced between $200 and $700, The Reserve Collection offers a sophisticated, stylish and accessible option for those looking to elevate their luggage. With this launch, Hartmann isn’t rebranding — it’s evolving.

We had the opportunity to speak with Ulliyada Bopanna, Vice President of Design and Innovation at Samsonite North America, about Hartmann’s legacy, design details and how The Reserve Collection is set to resonate with both longtime Hartmann enthusiasts and a new generation of travelers.

InsideHook: What inspired the Hartmann Reserve Collection, and how does it reflect the brand’s legacy and values? Do you view this as a re-brand of sorts?

Ulliyada Bopanna: The Hartmann Reserve Collection was inspired by a desire to blend tradition with modernity, capturing the essence of luxury and sophistication that has always defined the Hartmann brand. This collection marks a significant resurgence for Hartmann. It’s an embrace of new design philosophies that meet the needs of the modern traveler while staying true to the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship. The Reserve Collection launch is not a re-brand but rather an evolution — a refined continuation of Hartmann’s legacy, celebrating our history of luxury while boldly stepping into the future.

IH: The Hartmann Reserve Collection emphasizes luxury and craftsmanship. Can you walk us through the design details and what distinguishes this collection?

UB: For me, the essence of every product lies in the perfect harmony of form and function, and we’ve strived to achieve that in every detail of the Hartmann Reserve Collection. This collection is a true embodiment of luxury and meticulous craftsmanship, with each element thoughtfully designed to elevate the travel experience.

The hard-side pieces draw inspiration from the intricate contours of a crystal whiskey glass, symbolizing both refinement and resilience. Crafted from durable polycarbonate and accented with full-grain aniline leather, this luggage is designed to endure the demands of travel while retaining its sophisticated appearance. The hand-painted wheels, which are as functional as they are elegant, highlight our dedication to merging beauty with practicality.

For the bags in the Reserve Collection, we selected 24-ounce cotton canvas, complemented by full-grain aniline leather, chosen for its ability to age beautifully over time. The leather accents develop a rich patina with each journey, adding character and depth to the pieces. Inside, the luxury continues with premium linings, thoughtfully designed compartments, suitor panels, packing cubes and more, all crafted to meet the needs of the modern traveler.

What truly sets the Reserve Collection apart is its seamless blend of timeless elegance and contemporary innovation. It’s not just about creating a luxurious appearance; it’s about delivering an effortless travel experience where every detail — from the exterior design to the interior functionality — reflects Hartmann’s enduring legacy of excellence.

IH: How do you balance tradition and modernity in the design of the Hartmann Reserve Collection, especially considering the brand’s long-standing heritage?

UB: The Hartmann Reserve Collection is a testament to our ability to evolve without losing sight of the values and craftsmanship that have defined the brand for generations. It pays homage to Hartmann’s heritage through its attention to detail and use of luxurious materials while embracing today’s traveler’s innovative needs. From its smooth rolling wheels and integrated TSA lock to its full-grain leather accents and metallic hardware, this collection is the perfect blend of legacy and modern prestige.

IH: Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the design world. How does the Hartmann Reserve Collection address environmental considerations without compromising on quality?

UB: Advancing the sustainability of our products is a key priority for us. Several aspects play an important role, including durability and repairability — both have been priorities for Hartmann for a long time. Designing durable, high-quality products is what we’re known for, with every piece of luggage built to give many years of service. The longer the product lasts, the lower our overall impact. We also design our products so they can be repaired so our customers can use them for longer. All the components and hardware are designed to be easily serviced by a professional.

Advancing circularity is another key priority for us, and we are actively working to further increase the use of recycled and sustainable materials in our products. For instance, the liner fabric throughout the Reserve Collection is crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled PET. The body fabric of the soft-side bags is made from 100% ethically-sourced cotton. Even the leather accents are vegetable-tanned, ensuring they are both of the highest quality and environmentally responsible.

IH: In what ways does the Hartmann Reserve Collection cater to the evolving needs and preferences of today’s travelers?

UB: As the ways in which travelers navigate the world continue to evolve, so does Hartmann. The Reserve Collection embodies this evolution. Hartmann offers a carefully curated assortment of collections designed to meet the needs of refined travelers. Our customers value discretion paired with easy access, simple functionality and understated elegance. These principles were at the heart of the design process for the Reserve Collection. Features are designed to seamlessly disappear when not in use, ensuring elements remain secure without adding bulk. All of this is underpinned by our commitment to high-end craftsmanship and the use of premium materials that not only feel luxurious but also instill a sense of confidence in the user.

IH: Hartmann has a rich heritage. How do you see this new Reserve Collection appealing to your devoted base?

UB: The Hartmann Reserve Collection represents an exciting opportunity to connect with a new generation of travelers while staying true to the core values that have always defined our brand. Those who have long appreciated Hartmann for its unparalleled craftsmanship and heritage of excellence will find these qualities deeply embedded in the Reserve Collection. Every element, from the premium materials to the attention to detail, reflects the same commitment to quality that our loyal customers have come to expect.

At the same time, the Reserve Collection is designed to resonate with a modern consumer who values both tradition and innovation. While we’ve introduced new design elements and features to meet contemporary needs, the essence of Hartmann’s legacy remains intact. This collection seamlessly blends the best of our heritage with a fresh, sophisticated approach, ensuring it will appeal just as much to our devoted base as it does to those discovering Hartmann for the first time.