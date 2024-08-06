Leisure > Gear

InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in July

Including protein energy drinks, weekender bags and a primo pima tee

By The Editors @insidehook
August 6, 2024 12:41 pm
These are the goods that InsideHook editors shopped for last month.
Welcome to InsideCart, your sneak peek into what we, the discerning and ultra-picky editors of InsideHook, are adding to our own shopping carts each month. Consider it your monthly insight into all things cutting-edge (or charmingly vintage) from your favorite cohort of taste-making product freaks. Last month: carbonated plant protein drinks from Vuum, a classic all-American Levi’s style and the perfectly sized weekender bag from Caraa.

Vuum Carbonated Plant Protein Energy Drink
Vuum Carbonated Plant Protein Energy Drink
VUUM : $54

Vegan protein? Amino acids? Clean caffeine in carbonated form? The amount of wellness buzzwords that Vuum, a new energy drink I was turned onto this month, manages to tap borders on astronomical. And yet, it seems to be the real deal — with 10 grams of protein per drink, there’s little room for anything but a ton of active ingredients that clean eaters and biohackers will recognize. There’s a pea isolate as the vegan protein source, a blend of guarana seed and green tea extract to provide the 135mg caffeine kick and theanine and citrulline amino chains for added benefit. Plus, all three flavors taste just Celius-adjacent enough to tickle the gym rat part of my brain. — Paolo Sandoval, Commerce Editor

Orchard & Broome Pima Cotton Tee
Orchard & Broome Pima Cotton Tee
Orchard & Broome : $80

A relatively new knitwear brand from Zachary Prell, O&B isn’t out to change the world. Their sartorial purview is all about versatility and everyday style. What I personally like is the understated style of their t-shirts: these are crewnecks that feel soft and offer a nice fit for a slightly more, ahem, stocky gentleman. Never underestimate a comfy tee that flatters. — Kirk Miller, Senior Lifestyle Editor

Chooka Tie Chelsea Rain Boot
Chooka Tie Chelsea Rain Boot
Chooka : $75

Historically, I’ve been someone who avoids rain gear. It tends to be ugly and clunky, and if I’m being honest, I’d rather be wet than trudging around in giant rubber boots. I knew, however, that wouldn’t fly for a recent trip to the Faroe Islands, where the majority of my time would be spent traipsing through wet sand on a rainy beach. Fortunately, I was able to find these gems from Chooka. Their Chelsea Rain Boot is the rare rain boot that’s actually cute; it’s got faux-laces and a block heel, and its molded EVA insole provides extra arch support. I wore them every day of the music festival I was attending; my feet never hurt despite all the miles I was logging, and most importantly, they stayed dry the whole time. — Bonnie Stiernberg, Managing Editor

Caraa Nimbus Weekender Bag
Caraa Nimbus Weekender Bag
Nimbus : $228

I have tried many a personal item bag in my day and never fully fell in love with one. I found they were either cute but didn’t store much or were a bulky, ugly backpack I hated hauling around. That was until I took this medium-sized weekender bag from Caara on a 3-hour flight in July (a three-hour flight that resulted in an 8-hour travel day courtesy of the major CrowdStrike outage and Delta Airlines’ utter incompetence). But thanks to the Nimbus, I found some reprieve in my hellish travel day. With a stylish, recycled water-repellant nylon outer shell, 10 total pockets and compartments and two interchangeable carrying modes, the Nimbus is perfect for those who take pride in their airport fit and love to overpack. — Logan Mahan, Commerce Editor

Levi’s 541™ Athletic Taper Fit Men’s Jeans
Levi’s 541™ Athletic Taper Fit Men’s Jeans
Levi's : $70

I’m pant-width agnostic. I have a slim navy suit from Everlane where every single time I slip on the pants I think, these are way too skinny, like Myspace-era skinny, but then I look in the mirror and they look great. On the other end of the spectrum, yes, I own and adore the J.Crew giant-fit chinos. But when it comes to jeans, I’m a Levi’s 541 guy (that’s the athletic taper style). I recently scooped them in this “Steady Wins the Race” medium wash (since when did Levi’s have such goofy color names?). It’s basically all-American, true-blue denim. My wife said they give off Bruce Springsteen vibes. So I chose correctly. — Alex Lauer, Features Editor

Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum
Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum
Macy's : $200$130

I moved this month — and moving means dust…and dirt…and random balls of lint that roll around like it’s the wild west. Luckily I snagged this shark pet vacuum, equipped not just to handle the regular grit that only vacuums can get rid of but all of the hair that comes with living in an apartment with two other girls — so I 10/10 recommend. — Hanna Agro, Associate Editor

Made In Champagne Saber
Made In Champagne Saber
Made In : $199

Recently, at a friend’s housewarming, I had the opportunity to take a champagne saber for a rip for the first time. I’d watched a few others effortlessly slash a few bottles before me, and I was nervous I’d be less successful. Long story short: I wasn’t, and, consequently, I suddenly found myself wanting for a champagne saber of my own more intensely than I’ve ever wanted for anything before. Today, I am the proud owner of a Made In, French-made ebony-handled champagne saber. Touted as being “a celebratory show-stopper,” is as beautiful as it is efficient, in addition to being the ultimate conversation piece. If it weren’t quite literally a saber, I’d carry it on my person at all times.— Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor

Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant
Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant
Everlane : $128

It’s been very hot in NYC, so I’ve been wearing nothing but natural fabrics for the last month. My quest for linen everything is never ending in these times, so lucky me that Everlane’s Linen Way-High Drape Pant is my dream fit. I originally purchased them in Bone, a luxurious off-white that makes everything look 10 times more chic, but I have a feeling I’ll be snapping them up in just about every color they offer. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

Leisure > Gear

InsideCart

