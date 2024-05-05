Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Westin Is Updating its Beloved Heavenly Beds

Will travelers embrace the new version?

Bedroom at the Westin Palace Madrid
A new version of Westin's distinctive beds is in the works.
There aren’t many makes and models of hotel room beds that the average traveler can name offhand — but over the years, Westin’s Heavenly Bed has developed a cult following. What happens, then, when the company behind it decides to modify the existing design? As with anything surrounding an experience as complicated as getting a good night’s sleep, the company proceeded with care.

“Understanding the devoted fanbase the legacy bed has garnered over the years; our goal was to listen and carefully review every aspect of the guest and associate experience, ensuring each update was both intentional and impactful,” Marriott International’s Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Brian Povinelli, said in a statement.

“We are confident that it will exceed the expectations of both loyal and future Westin guests across the globe and again raise the bar for the comfort of our guests,” he added.

Westin’s announcement of the retooled Heavenly Bed points to some of the areas that have changed, including widespread use of hypoallergenic materials and a charcoal-covered blanket. Saeen linens have been added to the package, while the new edition does away with the bed skirt and bolster pillow.

As The Points Guy’s Cameron Sperance pointed out in an article on the new version of the Heavenly Bed, Westin’s decision to embrace comfort at the time that the bed debuted in 1999 has had an industry-wide impact. And it’s a good reminder of what matters most when spending the night in a hotel. You can have all of the amenities you want, but if you’re tossing and turning all night, you might think twice about booking a return visit.

