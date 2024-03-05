Leisure > Travel > Hotels

The 7 Best Hotel Pools in Austin

Pack your bathing suit and sunscreen — and get ready to dive in

By Kayla Hui
March 5, 2024 6:44 am
pool on a rooftop at night with people looking over the ledge at skyline
Otopia Rooftop
Otopia

Locals and visitors can enjoy Austin’s beautiful weather year-round, except during the summer months when the scorching sun and temperatures, often surpassing 100 degrees, make outdoor activities unbearable. Fortunately, Austin boasts a myriad of water activities to help you beat the heat, from Barton Springs to river tubing. But if you’re looking for something more relaxing, you can’t overlook hotel pools. 

What we love best about these hotels pools is you don’t have to be a hotel guest to splish splash. Many properties offer day passes, allowing you to sip cocktails, rent a cabana or take in views of downtown while you enjoy all-day pool access. When you’re in need of a major cool-down, these seven hotel pools in Austin are just the thing.

Austin Motel 

After strolling on South Congress, pop into the Austin Motel for a quick dip. The iconic kidney-shaped pool is spacious and complements the retro ambiance of the courtyard and lounge chairs. Sip on a Margarita on the rocks or venture to the poolside bar, where you’ll find a selection of wines, cold beers and snacks. Day and night passes are available, so be sure to book your tickets in advance before they sell out. Reservations here

 1220 S Congress Ave.

rooftop pool on a sunny day, empty chairs
Azul Rooftop
White Lodging

Azul 

If you want to be right in the middle of everything that Austin has to offer, Azul is a no-brainer. Touted as the tallest hotel rooftop bar and lounge in Austin, Azul offers unparalleled views of the city. Relax on a lounge chair or rent out a cabana for you and your friends — day passes include complimentary wifi, towel service and discounted valet parking. You can also order food and drinks poolside. Reservations here

310 E 5th St.

Carpenter Hotel

This boutique hotel is one of the few properties that marries culture, style and community. Built in 1948, the Carpenter quickly became a local and visitor favorite with its inviting pool area, shaded by oak trees and terracotta breeze blocks. Visitors can reserve a daily pass, and if you’re local to Austin and want to take a plunge more often, consider investing in a monthly pass. Perks include unlimited water time, pool party discounts and a free guest pass for kids younger than eight. Reservations here

400 Josephine St.

Austin’s Equipment Room Revives a Century-Old Japanese Bar Concept
Austin’s Equipment Room Revives a Century-Old Japanese Bar Concept
 The team behind the “hi-fi vinyl sanctuary” chats about what to expect, from the music selection to the cocktail menu

Fairmont Austin 

Locals and visitors alike can get behind Fairmont Austin’s spacious, resort-style pools. Take a cooling dip, lounge poolside or snack on some Latin fare while enjoying unobstructed views of the city. A day pass gets you access to the lounge chairs, wifi, towel service and free self-parking. You can also rent daybeds and cabanas for a more elevated experience. Reservations here

101 Red River St.

pool in between buildings and trees
Hotel Magdalena pool
Nick Simonite

Hotel Magdalena 

Experience a day of relaxation and luxury in the heart of Austin. This chic boutique hotel boasts a 900-foot sunken pool that’s complete with padded lounge chairs and a serene landscape. When not taking a dip, sunbathers can read a book or enjoy a meal at Summer House on Music Lane. The artsy patio restaurant offers a robust drink menu and delicious bites, from lemon ricotta pancakes to crispy chicken sandwiches. Hotel Magdalena is where relaxation meets cozy vibes. Reservations here

1101 Music Ln.

Otopia 

If you’re near the UT Campus, don’t forget to pop into Otopia. Perched on the rooftop, the rectangular pool is encircled by plush lounge chairs that are the epitome of comfort. Each seat is accompanied by a towel and unmatched views of the State Capitol. Also not to miss? The sun-themed cocktails and light bites like Korean BBQ chips, pulled pork sliders and avocado hummus. Reservations here

1901 San Antonio St. Unit 1100 

pool with chairs and woman walking in white clothes and hat
South Congress Hotel
Casey Dunn

South Congress Hotel 

Overlooking South Congress Ave, South Congress Hotel’s rooftop pool is where you’ll want to be after a long day on your feet. Surrounding the pool are lush gardens and reclining lounge chairs (first come, first served) that make you feel like you’re in an urban oasis. If you’re hungry, you don’t have to leave the property for some grub — Café No Sé serves up fresh baked goods, salads and other small bites daily. Relax, munch and don’t fret about losing your sunbathing spot. Pool passes for 2024 will be available in March. Reservations here

1603 S Congress Ave.

