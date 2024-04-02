InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in March

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome to InsideCart, your sneak peek into what we, the discerning and ultra-picky editors of InsideHook, are adding to our own shopping carts each month. Consider it your monthly insight into all things cutting-edge (or charmingly vintage) from your favorite cohort of taste-making product freaks. Last month: freaked boat shoes from Timberland, a dual-tone anniversary record and a Lancaster cast iron skillet to rule them all.

With warm weather and a new Vampire Weekend album mere days away, I figured it was about time to re-up on a pair of trusty boat shoes, a maligned piece of footwear if there ever was one. To avoid the preppy allegations, I opted for a more rugged pair that in traditionally seen on skippers/amongst the frat-adjacent — namely, the just dropped collab between heritage bootmakers Timberland and Japanese outdoor label White Mountaineering. They feature a stompy lug outsole and premium suede upper that’s already wearing in beautifully. It doesn’t hurt that they add an extra inch to the vert, either. — Paolo Sandoval, Commerce Editor

Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion is one of those masterpiece albums that I’ve listened to 100 times, but I had yet to buy a physical copy. That all changed when I was browsing Turntable Lab this week and actually remembered to search for the record. Lo and behold, a beautiful 2LP colored vinyl was available for preorder, so now I’ll be pleasantly surprised when it shows up on my doorstep this summer. This is the 15th-anniversary edition of this album, and it’s also been 15 years since I moved to NYC permanently, so it’s a nostalgic record for me personally. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

The alter ego of Elysian’s Space Dust, the newest offering from Seattle’s high-proof brewery follows in the cansteps of 2022’s Dank Dust and boasts scents of orange, guava and tropical fruit. Brewed with real orange juice, Juice Dust provides a balanced sip that’s not too bitter nor too sweet but is certainly satisfying. Making its national debut as part of the Elysian Imperial IPA Mix Pack alongside Space Dust, Dank Dust and Full Contact, the new brew can be found by visiting Elysian’s website. — Evan Bleier, Senior Editor

Because I am the obnoxious “I need to read the book before I see the movie” type, in March I picked up Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel on the heels of the release of Dune: Part Two. I knew virtually nothing about the plot (just worms and sand) and was unsure how well I’d fare reading a dense, 800-page science fiction book. Turns out I’m a huge Dunehead. I immensely enjoyed reading the novel last month during my commute, on rainy weekends and before bed. Even if you have watched the films, I’d seriously urge you to pick up a copy for yourself and dive right into Arrakis. It is the foundational sci-fi text, after all. — Logan Mahan, Commerce Editor

Earlier this year, I got an email from a reader asking my opinion on a few different cast iron brands (having come across some of my dispatches on the subject). Despite reviewing so many skillets that my wife is now urging me to give some of them away, I wasn’t familiar with the companies in question. I’m trying to rectify that by testing some new (to me) pans. One of them is from Lancaster, a small Pennsylvania outfit. I’ll be publishing a full breakdown later this month, but if you’re in the market for a lightweight, American-made, smooth-surfaced cast iron skillet, here’s a preview: you won’t regret going with these upstarts. — Alex Lauer, Features Editor

During a recent move, I came to grips with the fact that a lot of my stuff had all but disintegrated over the last few years…my laundry basket (a cheapie bamboo thing from Wayfair) chief among them. It was leaking socks left and right by the end. So I’m turning a new leaf and trying to buy well-made stuff that’ll survive/thrive until the next apartment switch. I came across this steel hamper from Japanese homewares brand Yamazaki, which has a sturdy ash wood handle. The sticker shock lingered for a couple days, before I realized how much easier life’s small tasks are when you’re tackling them with a product that was constructed with care. — Tanner Garrity, Senior Editor

Patagonia is so much more than finance bro vests! The brand’s massive outdoor gear selection aside, this logoed beanie is affordable, serves as a great gift and can be rocked throughout, almost, the entire year. — Hanna Agro, Editorial Fellow

I love this dining table. It seats six people, looks sleek and stylish with a fun pop of color (I ordered the version with yellow chairs), and fits perfectly into my small New York City apartment. On the construction side, it was easy to build and easy to move into place. — Danica Killelea, Art Director

Available in crib to queen sheet sizes to fit everyone from Elmo to Big Bird and crafted from Brooklinen’s 200 thread-count organic percale weave, this collection of sheets, duvets, and pillowcases is a great way to remember your childhood or help a young’un start enoying theirs more thoroughly. In addition to bedding, the character-driven collection also offers bath items including hooded towels, comfy rugs and a shower curtain that’d even get Oscar to clean up his act. — EB