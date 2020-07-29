Sex & Dating

This Is the City That Dropped the Most Money on Sex Toys in Lockdown

America's horniest city is in Jersey

sex toys
Sex toy sales are on the rise in New Jersey.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Kayla Kibbe / July 29, 2020 7:47 am

Sexiness can be many things to many people, so when sexual wellness company Lovehoney announced “America’s Sexiest City” per their latest survey on sexual happiness in the US, it wasn’t immediately apparent what that meant.

Turns out what it means is that the good people of Elizabeth, New Jersey have been dropping a lot of cash on sex toys during lockdown. According to the survey results, folks in Elizabeth have seen a 500 percent increase in sexual wellness purchases including sex toys and accessories since before lockdown began. The most popular item for horny quarantiners in Elizabeth? Realistic dildos, apparently.

Providence, Rhode Island took the second place slot, where residents spent 482 percent more on sexy products than they did pre-quarantine. There, the toy of choice was the non-vibrating butt plug. Classic.

In fact, while Elizabeth, NJ took the crown for sexiest city, it turns out Rhode Island, against all odds, is the horniest state overall, with sex toy purchases up 344 percent statewide.

Overall, the East Coast seems to be leading the country in sexual pleasure, or at least sex toy purchases. For all New England’s residual puritanism, several other eastern states, including Massachusetts, Maine and Pennsylvania made the top of the list. However, Morena Valley, California put the West Coast on the map as the third sexiest city behind Elizabeth and Providence, with a 452 percent increase in sex toy sales.

When you think of sexy cities, you probably think of flashy destinations like New York, L.A., and Las Vegas. But as it turns out, kinky behavior may be much more common in more unsuspecting cities. Locations like Ypsilanti, Michigan; Yonkers, New York; Columbus, Georgia; Killeen, Texas; Orange, California; Des Moines, Iowa and Vista, California round out the top ten of Lovehoney’s sexiest cities, while NYC was actually among the least sexy.

To those of you who live in sexy cities, please enjoy your realistic dildos and non-vibrating butt plugs. And for those of you in unsexy cities, it’s time to start pulling your weight. Go ahead, buy the cock ring.

You can check your own city’s ranking by visiting Lovehoney’s US sex map.

Related: 

Men, It’s Time to Start Using Vibrators During Sex

The 15 Best Quarantine Sex Toys

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter. 

Daily Brief

News From Around the Web

Unfortunately, Australians Seem to Be Buying a Lot of Childlike Sex Dolls

 

illegal child sex dolls
MLB Teams to Add COVID-19 Protocol Compliance Staff

 

MLB Teams to Add COVID-19 Protocol Compliance Staff
The Emmys Will Be Virtual This Year Due to the Pandemic

 

An Emmy Awards logo is pictured ahead of the 71st Emmy Awards on September 21, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
Survey Finds Political Affiliation May Be a Dating Deal Breaker

 

political divide
Analyst: Tesla’s Ride-Sharing App Could Beat Uber and Lyft

 

Elon Musk announcing the Tesla ride-sharing app at Autonomy Day 2019
NBA Player Touts Coronavirus "Population Control" Theory

 

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets walks across the court. (Dylan Buell/Getty)
Instagram Flags Madonna Post for False COVID-19 Information

 

Madonna performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards
Pessimism Can Shorten Your Lifespan By Two Years

 

pessimism
July 29, 2020
People in 28 States Have Received Mysterious Packages of Seeds From China

 

Americans in 28 states have received mysterious packages of seeds from China
Cruises Are Back Whether the World Is Ready or Not

 

Germany's TUI Cruises ship Mein Schiff 2 leaving port on July 24, 2020
The Best and Worst Countries to Raise a Family in 2020

 

Iceland
Universal, AMC Reach Deal to Shorten Theatrical Window for New Movies

 

AMC Theater entrance
Star ESPN Host Mike Greenberg Prepping for Radio Return

 

Mike Greenberg attends the Annual Charity Day on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Presley Ann/Getty for Cantor Fitzgerald)
Dodgers Pitcher Joe Kelly Taunts Astros Star as Benches Clear

 

Joe Kelly of the Dodgers has a word with Carlos Correa of the Astros. (Bob Levey/Getty)
Rolling Stones, Elton John and More Sign Letter Against Unauthorized Political Use of Music

 

The Rolling Stones
Ghislaine Maxwell Once Commissioned a Birthday Song for Jeffrey Epstein

 

ghislaine maxwell and jeffrey epstein
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Takes Ownership Stake in Royals

 

Players in the video include Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr.
Study Finds Rich People Sleep More

 

sleep
How Airbus Ending Subsidies Could Reduce Prices on Your Favorite Scotch

 

Scotch
Florida Man Gets PPP Loan, Buys a Lamborghini, Is Promptly Arrested

 

2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO supercar in orange
July 28, 2020
The Patriots Have Already Lost Four Starters to COVID Opt-Outs

 

New England Patriots Have Already Lost 4 Starters to Opt-Outs
Here Are the 2020 Emmy Nominees

 

A general view of atmosphere of the Emmy Award at the 68th Emmy Awards Press Preview Day at Microsoft Theater on September 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)
Emirates Is the First Airline to Offer Free COVID-19 Travel Insurance

 

Emirates airplane
The Chainsmokers' Hamptons Concert Under Investigation by Cuomo

 

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers perform during the 'Safe & Sound' Drive-In Concert
Neil Young May Sue Donald Trump Over Song Usage

 

Neil Young attends a press conference for Farm Aid 34
Taylor Swift Is Selling Cardigans

 

taylor swift folklore cardigan
Former Deadspin Staffers Launching New Defector Media Venture

 

Deadspin Relaunching Under New Top Editor Jim Rich
Roger Goodell Outlines NFL's Plan to Play in Letter to Fans

 

Goodell NFL George Floyd
"Wokefishing" Is the New Dating App Trend to Beware Of

 

dating apps wokefishing
Lacking Inventory Space, French Winemakers Experiment With Hand Sanitizer

 

Winery
Show More