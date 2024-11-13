Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

How to Celebrate New York Bartender Week

Our picks for what to drink during the weeklong celebration of all things NY

By Kirk Miller
November 13, 2024 1:36 pm
Jonathan Adler of Shinji's, one of the participating bars the first New York Bartender Week
Jonathan Adler of Shinji's, one of the participating bars the first New York Bartender Week
Shinji's

It’s time to celebrate all things New York — at least regarding cocktail culture. Next week marks the inaugural New York Bartender Week, an initiative that salutes bartenders, barbacks, bar/restaurant owners and hoteliers in New York City and the rest of the state. Running from November 18-24, more than 140 participating bars will serve New York-themed cocktails that incorporate at least one spirit produced locally in the Empire State.

The brainchild of multimedia PR and marketing agency Hanna Lee Communications, the goal of New York Bartender Week is to “help spur cocktail tourism and local economic development.” But if you’re not in New York, not to worry — the concept is expanding to several different cities and countries in 2025 as part of Worldwide Bartender Week, including events in D.C., Nevada, Wisconsin, Colorado, India, Kenya and the Philippines, among others.

An industry-only opening-night event on Monday, November 18, features a who’s who of cocktail gurus, including Dale DeGroff, Julie Reiner, Takuma Watanabe, Lynnette Marrero and more. For everyday cocktail enthusiasts, here’s a highlight of some participating bars and distilleries:

Twisted Cow Rye Dog
Rye Dog, one of the many unique spirits from Long Island’s Twisted Cow
Kirk Miller

Most Interesting NY Distillery (Non-NYC): Twisted Cow

I discovered this tiny Long Island distillery during this year’s Bar Convent Brooklyn. Loosely named after the nearby Northport area nickname “Cow Harbor,” Twisted Cow crafts whisky, a rye-based white dog, vodka and bourbon from local grains grown near the East End (they also have a rum and 100% agave spirit). It’s all flavorful and unique, which TC founder John Pawluk credits to a square still, which he says “optimizes blending and emulsification of grains.”

How Cocktail Programs Have Evolved in American Fine Dining the Last 20 Years
How Cocktail Programs Have Evolved in American Fine Dining the Last 20 Years
 The restaurant Appletini still has its place, but it’s far better now
A bottle of Soka, a new category-less spirit from Empirical
A bottle of SOKA, a new category-less spirit from Empirical
Empirical

Most Interesting NY Distillery (in NYC): Empirical

Empirical is a “flavor company” founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, that crafts new, category-less spirits. It was launched in 2017 by two alumni (Lars Williams and Mark Emil Hermansen) of Noma, a five-time winner of the World’s Best Restaurant. With a move to New York and a new bar/tasting room in Bushwick called 53 AD, it might be time to test out exactly what a Doritos-based spirit tastes like.

The Must-Try NYC Bar: Mace

There are way too many participating bars in New York that fall under the “must-try” category, but I’m gonna go with my favorite cocktail den Mace, a perennial World’s 50 Best Bars winner that bases its drinks around exotic spices. But seriously, take your pick of bars this week. If you like whiskey, hit up Brooklyn’s Travel Bar. For crazy inventive cocktails with a Japanese whisky twist, visit Shinji’s in Manhattan. As for classic cocktail dens, there’s Clover Club, Martiny’s, Angel’s Share…the list goes on.

The Must-Try New York Bar (Outside of NYC): The Hereafter

Recently profiled in Vogue, The Hereafter represents an NYC-style cocktail haven (with its inventive drinks) but a slightly more laidback atmosphere (and good food). The incredibly easy commute from Manhattan and the walkability of the bar’s hometown of Hudson are also bonus reasons to visit.

You can sign up to learn more about New York Bartender Week here.

More Like This

Interior shot of Paradise Lost's bar, with different-colored lights and bar stools decorated in a tiki theme
The Best Rum, Tropical and Tiki Bars in NYC
A drink at Manhattan's Back Bar, where a selection of certain cocktails is always $12
Yes, You Can Still Get a Great $12 Cocktail in NYC
Michael Imperioli behind the bar at The Scarlet Lounge.
Inside Michael Imperioli’s New NYC Cocktail Bar
The TriBecO cocktail at Madame George, a riff on the Cosmopolitan
Why NYC’s New Cocktail Bars Are Embracing the City’s Past

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks
New York > Drinks
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.
Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche
James Austin Johnson on "SNL"
This Week's "SNL" Offered a Different Kind of Election Reaction
An illustration of a couple embracing with sex toys in the background.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Let Your Partner Use Her Vibrator on You
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI
NFL game in London
The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

Recommended

Suggested for you

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.
Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche
James Austin Johnson on "SNL"
This Week's "SNL" Offered a Different Kind of Election Reaction
An illustration of a couple embracing with sex toys in the background.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Let Your Partner Use Her Vibrator on You
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI
NFL game in London
The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More New York, Right This Way

Jonathan Adler of Shinji's, one of the participating bars the first New York Bartender Week

How to Celebrate New York Bartender Week

An extended reality drink at XR bar at Artechouse NYC

We’ve Seen the Future of Drinking, and It’s Called XR Bar

The speakeasy features drinks from New York Cocktail Company.

Dante Opened a Speakeasy Inside the Nordstrom Men’s Store

A DJ playing music at a party, with a crowd of people dancing along.

A Night Inside a Secret Bodega Rave in the Bronx

Explore More New York

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear