How to Celebrate New York Bartender Week

It’s time to celebrate all things New York — at least regarding cocktail culture. Next week marks the inaugural New York Bartender Week, an initiative that salutes bartenders, barbacks, bar/restaurant owners and hoteliers in New York City and the rest of the state. Running from November 18-24, more than 140 participating bars will serve New York-themed cocktails that incorporate at least one spirit produced locally in the Empire State.

The brainchild of multimedia PR and marketing agency Hanna Lee Communications, the goal of New York Bartender Week is to “help spur cocktail tourism and local economic development.” But if you’re not in New York, not to worry — the concept is expanding to several different cities and countries in 2025 as part of Worldwide Bartender Week, including events in D.C., Nevada, Wisconsin, Colorado, India, Kenya and the Philippines, among others.

An industry-only opening-night event on Monday, November 18, features a who’s who of cocktail gurus, including Dale DeGroff, Julie Reiner, Takuma Watanabe, Lynnette Marrero and more. For everyday cocktail enthusiasts, here’s a highlight of some participating bars and distilleries:

Rye Dog, one of the many unique spirits from Long Island’s Twisted Cow Kirk Miller

Most Interesting NY Distillery (Non-NYC): Twisted Cow

I discovered this tiny Long Island distillery during this year’s Bar Convent Brooklyn. Loosely named after the nearby Northport area nickname “Cow Harbor,” Twisted Cow crafts whisky, a rye-based white dog, vodka and bourbon from local grains grown near the East End (they also have a rum and 100% agave spirit). It’s all flavorful and unique, which TC founder John Pawluk credits to a square still, which he says “optimizes blending and emulsification of grains.”

A bottle of SOKA, a new category-less spirit from Empirical Empirical

Most Interesting NY Distillery (in NYC): Empirical

Empirical is a “flavor company” founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, that crafts new, category-less spirits. It was launched in 2017 by two alumni (Lars Williams and Mark Emil Hermansen) of Noma, a five-time winner of the World’s Best Restaurant. With a move to New York and a new bar/tasting room in Bushwick called 53 AD, it might be time to test out exactly what a Doritos-based spirit tastes like.

The Must-Try NYC Bar: Mace

There are way too many participating bars in New York that fall under the “must-try” category, but I’m gonna go with my favorite cocktail den Mace, a perennial World’s 50 Best Bars winner that bases its drinks around exotic spices. But seriously, take your pick of bars this week. If you like whiskey, hit up Brooklyn’s Travel Bar. For crazy inventive cocktails with a Japanese whisky twist, visit Shinji’s in Manhattan. As for classic cocktail dens, there’s Clover Club, Martiny’s, Angel’s Share…the list goes on.

The Must-Try New York Bar (Outside of NYC): The Hereafter

Recently profiled in Vogue, The Hereafter represents an NYC-style cocktail haven (with its inventive drinks) but a slightly more laidback atmosphere (and good food). The incredibly easy commute from Manhattan and the walkability of the bar’s hometown of Hudson are also bonus reasons to visit.

You can sign up to learn more about New York Bartender Week here.