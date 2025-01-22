Most Mocktails Fall Flat. Kombucha Can Help.

In partnership with Health-Ade

I have a small problem with mocktails. I have nothing against nonalcoholic drinks, but they often lack the complexity that alcohol adds to the mix. They are also typically loaded with sugar, something I often try to avoid (look, I love my tiki drinks, but there’s a reason the Martini is my go-to cocktail order). But there is one liquid that can transform your mocktails for the better: kombucha.

Kombucha is fermented, meaning it has tons of probiotics that can support gut health. I’ve tried many brands over the years, and Health-Ade has always been my favorite. They have interesting flavors like Pink Lady Apple and Bubbly Rose and a really satisfying effervescence, two elements that can greatly improve any beverage. The best part is they’ve used their expertise to craft a ton of tasty mocktails that actually have flavor and depth.

As I was perusing the Health-Ade site, I found four nonalcoholic drinks that mimic classic cocktails. Check them out and try something new this month, whether you’re celebrating Dry January or simply like to enjoy a kombucha cocktail every now and then.

Pink Lady Apple Cider Cosmo Health-Ade

Pink Lady Apple is one of my favorite flavors that Health-Ade makes. Here, it gets mixed with apple and cranberry juices for a booze-free version of Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite drink.

Pink Lady Apple Cider Cosmo Servings: 1 Ingredients 3 oz. Health-Ade Pink Lady Apple kombucha

2 oz. unfiltered apple juice

1 oz. unsweetened cranberry juice

.25 oz. fresh lemon juice

2 slices fresh ginger

1 pinch ground cinnamon

1 dried apple wheel and 2 fresh cranberries, for garnish Directions Add all ingredients, except for the Health-Ade kombucha and garnishes, to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with the kombucha. Garnish with the apple wheel and cranberries on a cocktail pick.



Cucumber Mint Lime Spritz Health-Ade

Everyone loves a spritz, and this version uses the refreshing triple threat of lime, cucumber and mint. And it doesn’t hurt that Health-Ade’s Mint Limeade has a delicious Mojito vibe.

Cucumber Mint Lime Spritz Servings: 1 Ingredients 5 oz. Health-Ade Mint Limeade Kombucha

.5 oz. lime juice

3 cucumber slices

4-6 mint leaves Directions In an Old Fashioned glass, muddle the mint leaves and 2 slices of cucumber. Add a large ice cube, Health-Ade Mint Limeade Kombucha and lime juice to the glass. Using a cocktail spoon, stir until chilled. Garnish with remaining cucumber slice and enjoy!



Ginger Lemon Mock-75 Health-Ade

The French 75 is one of my favorite classic cocktails, and this version gets a lovely hit of spice from Health-Ade’s ginger-spiked kombucha. Serve it in the fanciest flute or vintage cocktail glass you can find.

Ginger Lemon Mock-75 Servings: 1 Ingredients 2 oz. Health-Ade Ginger Lemon Kombucha

.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. sparkling water

Splash of simple syrup

Lemon twist, for garnish Directions In a cocktail glass, combine the lemon juice, simple syrup and Health-Ade Ginger Lemon Kombucha. Top with the sparkling water. Twist the lemon rind to coat the top of the mocktail with the lemon’s oils. Use it to garnish the drink, and enjoy.



Blood Orange Ginger Mint Mule Health-Ade

For all you Moscow Mule fans out there, this nonalcoholic version is such a treat. A touch of ginger beer is perfectly complemented by Health-Ade Blood Orange Carrot Ginger Kombucha.

Blood Orange Ginger Mint Mule Servings: 1 Ingredients 4 oz. Health-Ade Blood Orange Carrot Ginger Kombucha

Juice from 1 blood orange

2 mint sprigs

Splash of ginger beer Directions In a cocktail shaker with ice, add the blood orange juice and a sprig of fresh mint. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour the Health-Ade Blood Orange Ginger Kombucha into your glass of choice (feel free to use a copper mug). Using a cocktail strainer, strain the juice over the kombucha in the glass. Top with a splash of ginger beer and garnish with the other mint sprig.

