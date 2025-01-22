Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

Most Mocktails Fall Flat. Kombucha Can Help.

Health-Ade reimagines four classic cocktails without the booze

By Amanda Gabriele
January 22, 2025 11:17 am
three cocktails next to a bottle of health-ade kombucha on a burgundy background
Dry January just got a whole lot tastier.
Health-Ade / Amelia Stebbing

In partnership with Health-Ade

I have a small problem with mocktails. I have nothing against nonalcoholic drinks, but they often lack the complexity that alcohol adds to the mix. They are also typically loaded with sugar, something I often try to avoid (look, I love my tiki drinks, but there’s a reason the Martini is my go-to cocktail order). But there is one liquid that can transform your mocktails for the better: kombucha.

Kombucha is fermented, meaning it has tons of probiotics that can support gut health. I’ve tried many brands over the years, and Health-Ade has always been my favorite. They have interesting flavors like Pink Lady Apple and Bubbly Rose and a really satisfying effervescence, two elements that can greatly improve any beverage. The best part is they’ve used their expertise to craft a ton of tasty mocktails that actually have flavor and depth.

As I was perusing the Health-Ade site, I found four nonalcoholic drinks that mimic classic cocktails. Check them out and try something new this month, whether you’re celebrating Dry January or simply like to enjoy a kombucha cocktail every now and then.

For Cocktails, Your Mixers Are Just as Important as Your Booze
For Cocktails, Your Mixers Are Just as Important as Your Booze
 How new companies specializing in tonics, syrups and garnishes are elevating at-home cocktail culture
health-ade Pink Lady Apple Cider Cosmo
Pink Lady Apple Cider Cosmo
Health-Ade

Pink Lady Apple is one of my favorite flavors that Health-Ade makes. Here, it gets mixed with apple and cranberry juices for a booze-free version of Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite drink.

Pink Lady Apple Cider Cosmo

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 3 oz. Health-Ade Pink Lady Apple kombucha
  • 2 oz. unfiltered apple juice
  • 1 oz. unsweetened cranberry juice
  • .25 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 2 slices fresh ginger
  • 1 pinch ground cinnamon
  • 1 dried apple wheel and 2 fresh cranberries, for garnish
Directions

    1. Add all ingredients, except for the Health-Ade kombucha and garnishes, to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously.

    2. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with the kombucha. Garnish with the apple wheel and cranberries on a cocktail pick.

health-ade Cucumber Mint Lime Spritz
Cucumber Mint Lime Spritz
Health-Ade

Everyone loves a spritz, and this version uses the refreshing triple threat of lime, cucumber and mint. And it doesn’t hurt that Health-Ade’s Mint Limeade has a delicious Mojito vibe.

Cucumber Mint Lime Spritz

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 5 oz. Health-Ade Mint Limeade Kombucha
  • .5 oz. lime juice
  • 3 cucumber slices
  • 4-6 mint leaves
Directions

    1. In an Old Fashioned glass, muddle the mint leaves and 2 slices of cucumber.

    2. Add a large ice cube, Health-Ade Mint Limeade Kombucha and lime juice to the glass. Using a cocktail spoon, stir until chilled.

    3. Garnish with remaining cucumber slice and enjoy!

Health-Ade Ginger Lemon Mock-75
Ginger Lemon Mock-75
Health-Ade

The French 75 is one of my favorite classic cocktails, and this version gets a lovely hit of spice from Health-Ade’s ginger-spiked kombucha. Serve it in the fanciest flute or vintage cocktail glass you can find.

Ginger Lemon Mock-75

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 2 oz. Health-Ade Ginger Lemon Kombucha
  • .5 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • .5 oz. sparkling water
  • Splash of simple syrup
  • Lemon twist, for garnish
Directions

    1. In a cocktail glass, combine the lemon juice, simple syrup and Health-Ade Ginger Lemon Kombucha. Top with the sparkling water.

    2. Twist the lemon rind to coat the top of the mocktail with the lemon’s oils. Use it to garnish the drink, and enjoy.

Health-Ade Blood Orange Ginger Mint Mule
Blood Orange Ginger Mint Mule
Health-Ade

For all you Moscow Mule fans out there, this nonalcoholic version is such a treat. A touch of ginger beer is perfectly complemented by Health-Ade Blood Orange Carrot Ginger Kombucha.

Blood Orange Ginger Mint Mule

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 4 oz. Health-Ade Blood Orange Carrot Ginger Kombucha
  • Juice from 1 blood orange
  • 2 mint sprigs
  • Splash of ginger beer
Directions

    1. In a cocktail shaker with ice, add the blood orange juice and a sprig of fresh mint. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds.

    2. Pour the Health-Ade Blood Orange Ginger Kombucha into your glass of choice (feel free to use a copper mug). Using a cocktail strainer, strain the juice over the kombucha in the glass.

    3. Top with a splash of ginger beer and garnish with the other mint sprig.

More Like This

John Walker, the co-founder and COO of non-alcoholic brewery Athletic Brewing, sitting on a couch with the words "How I Work" behind him
John Walker’s Formula for Building Athletic Brewing Into an NA Giant
Ritual Whiskey alternative
Diageo's Latest Acquisition Fortifies Their Non-Alcoholic Portfolio
A selection of non-alcoholic drinks from Boisson, an NA retailer that is rumored to be shuttering its physical stores
Is the Non-Alcoholic Marketplace Drying Up?
A person drinking a non-alcoholic beer at a bar. NA beer is helping Dry January become a year-round phenomenon.
Dry January Is Officially a Year-Round Phenomenon

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

Most Popular

A 2025 BMW M5 in green driving down the road
Should a Sports Sedan Weigh More Than an F-150?
An illustration of a cashew.
Nuts Are Nutrient Powerhouses, But How You Eat Them Matters
Rhone sale
Rhone’s Winter Sale Is Perfectly Curated for Your 9-to-5 Commute
Doctor looking at an x-ray
Scientists Record Breakthrough in Treating Cancer With a Virus
David Lynch in 2017. The visionary filmmaker has died at the age of 78.
David Lynch Showed Us How to Age
An illustration of men pushing stones up a hill, with one man leading the way.
The Fully Optimized Day

Recommended

Suggested for you

A 2025 BMW M5 in green driving down the road
Should a Sports Sedan Weigh More Than an F-150?
An illustration of a cashew.
Nuts Are Nutrient Powerhouses, But How You Eat Them Matters
Rhone sale
Rhone’s Winter Sale Is Perfectly Curated for Your 9-to-5 Commute
Doctor looking at an x-ray
Scientists Record Breakthrough in Treating Cancer With a Virus
David Lynch in 2017. The visionary filmmaker has died at the age of 78.
David Lynch Showed Us How to Age
An illustration of men pushing stones up a hill, with one man leading the way.
The Fully Optimized Day

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Crates of beer. Threatened tariffs could make it difficult for both domestic and foreigner alcohol producers.

For the Drinks Industry, Tariffs Will Be Worse Than Expected

three cocktails next to a bottle of health-ade kombucha on a burgundy background

Most Mocktails Fall Flat. Kombucha Can Help.

Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection #2

Review: We Tasted Through the New Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection

Leinenkugel brewery

Initial Family Offer to Preserve Leinenkugel's Brewery Is Unsuccessful

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches