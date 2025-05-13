Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

Where Are All the Savory NA Cocktails?

Non-alcoholic drinks have come into their own, but one crucial category is missing from the menu

By Amanda Gabriele
May 13, 2025 1:00 pm EDT
An illustration of a rocks glass surrounded by olives, dice, tomatoes and 0% text
Sometimes I want olives and tomatoes without the alcohol.
Getty; Photo illustration by Amelia Stebbing

Zero-proof drinks are getting better every day. “Spirits” like Lyre’s and Seedlip were designed to mix up non-alcoholic cocktails that have body and nuance. RTDs like the St. Agrestis Phony Negroni and Ghia Le Spritz are balanced and complex. You can’t go to a nice restaurant or bar these days without seeing a few NA drinks that are often just as thoughtful as the full-proof ones. Yet, there’s one big issue still plaguing the non-alcoholic section: everything is sweet.

When I say sweet, I’m not talking about a virgin Mudslide. Even though the Negroni is considered a bitter drink, it still has a significant amount of sugar. There once was a time where I could have multiple bittersweet drinks in a sitting, but these days, my palate is burnt out after one, and I immediately move to the wine list after something like a Daiquiri or Margarita (two drinks that, when made correctly, are perfectly balanced, though sugar is still a crucial ingredient). These days I mostly reach for Martinis when I want a cocktail because I’m almost always craving something dry or savory. 

I get why a dry NA drink doesn’t really work — that would basically just be seltzer water, maybe with citrus for added tartness. And from my experience tasting what’s currently on the market, mixing together non-alcoholic gin and vermouth to mimic a Martini is going to taste awful. That said, savory flavors are so bold that it seems like they could stand on their own to make a deeply complex non-alcoholic drink. So where are they?

The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits for Dry January and Beyond
The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits for Dry January and Beyond
 Each of these bottles offers real taste and mocktail (or even cocktail) versatility

I started thinking about this because I’m trying to drink a little less. But every time I scan the NA section of a cocktail menu looking to “zebra stripe” (that is, alternate boozy and non-boozy drinks), the handful of beverages on offer are full of fruit juices and syrups.

I’m not saying these drinks are bad, but out of all 60 menus I reviewed before writing this lament (and the many menus I’ve scanned during the past year), only two have NA cocktails that lean savory. I’m having trouble finding anything briny or vegetal, which is strange considering these flavors are top of mind in the cocktail world right now (shoutout to the occasional Bloody Mary made with an NA spirit). 

People are ordering Dirty Martinis in droves, so I’m guessing there’s an untapped market for savory NA drinks. If any bartenders are reading this, let me know if you heed the call — I’ll be your first customer.

More Like This

three cocktails next to a bottle of health-ade kombucha on a burgundy background
Most Mocktails Fall Flat. Kombucha Can Help.
An illustration of a man's worried face in a wine glass at a party where others are drinking
Going Dry as a Drinks Writer
Taco Martini
Yes, Cocktails Are Getting More Savory. Here’s Why.
John Walker, the co-founder and COO of non-alcoholic brewery Athletic Brewing, sitting on a couch with the words "How I Work" behind him
How I Work: John Walker’s Formula for Building Athletic Brewing Into an NA Giant

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Flags with Novo Nordisk logo
We're Getting Closer to Edible GLP-1 Drugs Being Available
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
An illustration of a real Ferrari F40 in Hot Wheels packaging. The toy company just restarted its partnership with Ferrari after a 10-year hiatus.
Can a $1 Toy Inspire Someone to Buy a $500,000 Car?
From Yeti to G-Shock, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Watches, Whiskey and Pizza Ovens
The Floating City
How to Do Venice the Right Way
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Tees to Coupes: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

An illustration of a rocks glass surrounded by olives, dice, tomatoes and 0% text

Where Are All the Savory NA Cocktails?

Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland of Talea Beer Co. in New York

In an Era of Craft Beer Malaise, Talea’s Still Thriving

an illustration of two bottles next to a glass with the word bitters written in the background

The Homemade Bar: DIY Bitters Will Make Your Cocktails Pop

The minibar at San Diego's Lafayette Hotel

We’re in the Golden Age of the Hotel Minibar

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Cadence founder Ross Mackay sits against a background that reads The Kit: Ross Mackay in graphic font.

The Kit: What Ross Mackay Uses to Train, Fuel and Recover

Runner high-fiving spectators at the Boston Marathon alongside a coach holding a stopwatch

How Hiring a Running Coach Rewired My Approach to the Sport

liraglutide

Study Suggests Weight Loss Drugs Can Reduce Cancer Risk

A row of Porsche Macan SUVs in the rain

Can Automakers Make Car Subscriptions Work?