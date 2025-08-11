Almave Expands With Zero-Proof Mezcal Alternative

We’re living through a boom time for the zero-proof spirits industry, which has involved both high-profile startups and established players expanding into this category. The non-alcoholic spirit Almave has a particularly enticing story behind it, given the involvement of spirits developer Iván Saldaña in its creation. There’s also the involvement of Lewis Hamilton, and the choice of a zero-proof spirit by someone who drives for a living makes plenty of sense.



Almave’s first forays into zero-proof spirits echoed tequila, but this week they’ve announced an addition to their lineup: Almave Humo, designed as an alternative to mezcal. What can people expect? “Almave Humo offers distinct, smoky notes for those seeking complex cocktails while embracing a lifestyle beyond proof,” Saldaña said in a statement.



“I’ve learned so much from Iván’s dedication to agave, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved with this latest innovation,” Hamilton said. “I think Almave drinkers will really enjoy the unique, smoky taste of Almave Humo, and I’m excited to see how they incorporate it into their gatherings, celebrations, and beyond.”

Almave Huvo joins the company’s two existing zero-proof beverages, Almave Blanco and Almave Ámbar, the latter of which is designed to evoke a smokier, barrel-aged flavor. According to the official description, Almave Huvo features flavors of “warm spice, subtle piloncillo brown sugar sweetness and a smoky finish.” Bottles sell for $36.99 directly from Almave, as well as in a three-bottle set featuring all three of the company’s offerings.