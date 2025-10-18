Leisure > Autos

Toyota Has Ambitious Plans for Century

It's set to become its own high-end brand

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 18, 2025 8:01 pm EDT
Toyota Century SUV
Century is becoming its own brand.
Toyota

For decades, Century has referred to a high-end automobile made by Toyota — first a sedan, and then an SUV. But beginning this month, Century is about to have a much broader and more expansive definition: Toyota plans to make Century its own high-end brand, one that’s intended to compete with the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. As Hagerty’s Nik Berg reports, Century will supplant Lexus as Toyota’s highest-end marque.

Writing at CarScoops, Thanos Pappas notes that Toyota’s announcement came in advance of this month’s Japan Mobility Show. Toyota’s chairperson Akio Toyoda made the comments while on a panel, at which time he stated that the new brand version of Century was intended to be “in a class of its own.”

As for what potential buyers can expect, a concept vehicle also revealed this week — known as the One of One — offers some clues. Motor Trend‘s Justin Banner reports that the vehicle is a coupe, with a traditional door on the driver side and two sliding doors on the passenger side. Another intriguing design choice, Banner notes, is the placement of the passenger side, which offers travelers more legroom.

Report: Toyota Solidifying Plans for Electric Highlander
Report: Toyota Solidifying Plans for Electric Highlander
 The automaker also revealed details of the 2026 Grand Highlander

The Century name has always had a suggestion of luxury to it. In a 2023 announcement of the latest Century model, the automaker noted that, beginning in 1967, the first Century earned a reputation as “Toyota’s premium chauffeur-driven car.” (Not surprisingly, the announcement also dedicated plenty of space to the SUV’s interior amenities.) What this expansion of Century will mean for Toyota’s overall approach — and its implications for Lexus — will become more apparent in the coming months.

More Like This

Toyota logo on the front of a car
Toyota’s EV Battery Recycling Efforts Took a Big Step Forward
Bentley logos on two cars
Report: Bentley’s Next SUV Spotted at Testing Facility
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958, the entry-level model of the new SUV, which we tested and reviewed at InsideHook
Review: Toyota’s Legendary Land Cruiser Is Reborn as a Bronco Fighter
Survivable Airborne Operations Center
Rolls Royce’s Next Project Is a Disaster-Proof Plane

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
A pair of legs running quickly around a track.
Have You Ever Taken the Cooper Fitness Test?
A man walking through a museum.
Feeling Uninspired? It’s Time to Assign Yourself a Syllabus.
A collage of adult men with their mothers
No One Likes a “Hub-Son”
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
The Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Is Timeless. So Are His Favorite Boots, Apparently.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Toyota Century SUV

Toyota Has Ambitious Plans for Century

Tesla logo on a store location

Tesla's Latest Update Is Literally Dystopian

collage of pizza ovens on multi-colored background

From Our EIC: ‘Tis The Season for Outdoor Pizza Making

lifestyle image man wearing quay sunglasses

The Hottest Sunglasses on the Market Just Got Even More Affordable

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week