Toyota Has Ambitious Plans for Century

For decades, Century has referred to a high-end automobile made by Toyota — first a sedan, and then an SUV. But beginning this month, Century is about to have a much broader and more expansive definition: Toyota plans to make Century its own high-end brand, one that’s intended to compete with the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. As Hagerty’s Nik Berg reports, Century will supplant Lexus as Toyota’s highest-end marque.



Writing at CarScoops, Thanos Pappas notes that Toyota’s announcement came in advance of this month’s Japan Mobility Show. Toyota’s chairperson Akio Toyoda made the comments while on a panel, at which time he stated that the new brand version of Century was intended to be “in a class of its own.”



As for what potential buyers can expect, a concept vehicle also revealed this week — known as the One of One — offers some clues. Motor Trend‘s Justin Banner reports that the vehicle is a coupe, with a traditional door on the driver side and two sliding doors on the passenger side. Another intriguing design choice, Banner notes, is the placement of the passenger side, which offers travelers more legroom.

The Century name has always had a suggestion of luxury to it. In a 2023 announcement of the latest Century model, the automaker noted that, beginning in 1967, the first Century earned a reputation as “Toyota’s premium chauffeur-driven car.” (Not surprisingly, the announcement also dedicated plenty of space to the SUV’s interior amenities.) What this expansion of Century will mean for Toyota’s overall approach — and its implications for Lexus — will become more apparent in the coming months.