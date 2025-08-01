Report: Toyota Solidifying Plans for Electric Highlander

This week, auto industry observers got a better sense of what Toyota’s SUV strategy looks like in the coming years. Some of that came from an announcement about the Grand Highlander — more specifically, it involved the automaker’s plans for the 2026 Grand Highlander, which includes a range of multiple powertrain and AWD systems for buyers to choose from. The Grand Highlander isn’t the only SUV in Toyota’s lineup, however — and if you’re wondering where this might leave the Highlander, you’re not alone.



Citing reporting from Automotive News, Autoblog’s Sebastian Cenizo writes that Toyota is rearranging some of its manufacturing operations in Princeton, Indiana and Georgetown, Kentucky to clear a path for an electric SUV. Toyota’s announcement mentions that the Grand Highlander is “exclusively assembled” at the Indiana facility, along with several other models, including the Highlander.



Autoblog reports that the Kentucky plant will be manufacturing two different electric SUVs: one larger one, set for release in 2028, and a smaller version — albeit one with three rows of seats, like its larger counterpart — rumored to make its debut next year. They also note that the Highlander name is “reportedly reserved for the smaller, lighter electric three-row.” This also suggests Toyota has updated some of its logistical plans since last year.

Toyota’s Georgetown plant isn’t the only location where the automaker will be producing EVs. Earlier this week, Electrek reported that Toyota will begin manufacturing EVs in Europe as well, with a facility in the Czech Republic being prepared to produce around 100,000 EVs each year. As for the 2026 editions of the Grand Highlander, it will be arriving at dealerships later this year, according to Toyota’s announcement.