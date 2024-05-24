Leisure > Travel

Rolls Royce’s Next Project Is a Disaster-Proof Plane

It's the successor to the Air Force's E-4B

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 24, 2024 4:38 pm
Survivable Airborne Operations Center
SNC and Rolls Royce are developing a new Survivable Airborne Operations Center.
Sierra Nevada Corporation

The Air Force’s E-4B is better known by its nickname: the Doomsday Plane. In the event of a global crisis, key members of the U.S. government — including the president — may need to take to the skies in a manner than can withstand the aftereffects of a nuclear weapon. Building a plane to survive under those conditions isn’t easy — and now, a new team has been selected to build its next generation.

The formal name for the project is the Survivable Airborne Operations Center, or SAOC. The U.S. Air Force recently announced that a team that includes Sierra Nevada Corporation and Rolls Royce will be developing the successor to the E-4B. Among the elements that made this team’s proposal stand out was its emphasis on open systems.

“With a focus on open architecture, our SAOC proposal concentrated on providing the services we are widely known for: best-of-breed innovative solutions,” said Sierra Nevada owner and CEO Fatih Ozmen. “We are ready and excited for the opportunity to design the mobile command center of the future.”

“[W]e are proud to pair our proven pedigree with the collective expertise of SNC and the rest of the SAOC team to ensure our military leaders have the platform to protect our national security when it matters most,” said Adam Riddle, the President – Defense for Rolls-Royce plc and Chairman and CEO of Rolls Royce North America, in a statement.

Review: Every EV Concern Melts Away in the Rolls-Royce Spectre
Review: Every EV Concern Melts Away in the Rolls-Royce Spectre
 Our correspondent spent three days in the half-million-dollar coupe and found out why Rolls-Royce is the ideal brand for electrification

This project won’t be completed overnight. According to a report from Euronews, the next generation of SAOC won’t be taking off until 2036. Though given the circumstances under which it would be needed, hopefully its worse-case scenario will never come to pass.

More Like This

KCR-135
Air Force Denies Evocative Flight Plan Was Inappropriate
Inside the Rescue That Earned an Air Force Pilot the Medal of Honor in Vietnam
Inside the Rescue That Earned an Air Force Pilot the Medal of Honor in Vietnam
Doug Melville's "Invisible Generals"
A New Book Explores the History of a Groundbreaking Military Family
Drone
Air Force Debuts Anti-Drone Technology

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best summer beers
We Tasted and Ranked 32 of the Best Beers for Summer
A composite of women in swimsuits
15 Women’s Swimsuit Brands You, a Man, Should Know
The Dallas Stars celebrate a game-winning goal.
With Stars and Mavs Still Alive in the Playoffs, Dallas Could Be Titletown 2024
Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media at Jets' OTAs.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Almost Really, Really Screwed the Jets
Tropicalia Julep cocktail, one of our the whiskey cocktails for summer we got the recipe for
11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking
Boston Celtics fans celebrate during a game against the Cavaliers.
The Boston Celtics Are Officially at Risk of Becoming the Buffalo Bills

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Survivable Airborne Operations Center

Rolls Royce's Next Project Is a Disaster-Proof Plane

Isles of Scilly

An Underrated Travel Destination Is Just Off the Coast of Cornwall

Frontier plane

Frontier Announces a Big Fare Structure Change

an ocean pool with blue skies and a grey wooden deck with chairs and white umbrellas

An Ocean Pool Is the Crown Jewel at This Luxe Caribbean Resort

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco