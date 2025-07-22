Leisure > Autos > Electric

Report: Bentley’s Next SUV Spotted at Testing Facility

Between this and the EXP 15 concept car, it's a busy month for Bentley

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 22, 2025 10:11 am EDT
Bentley logos on two cars
We're getting closer to seeing Bentley's next SUV in the wild.
Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bentley kicked off the month of July by announcing its new design studio and subsequently revealed a new fully-electric concept car, the EXP 15. As official announcements for the luxury automaker are concerned, that’s a fair amount of information already, but the Bentley news doesn’t necessarily stop there.

Tipsters have directed Autoblog’s Sebastian Cenizo to images of a small SUV being put through the paces on a track. Cenizo notes that Bentley has been working on an SUV that’s smaller than their Bentayga that would be more suitable for city driving. (The phrase “urban SUV” has come up in a lot of reporting on this model.) The fact that the vehicle in the images featured at Autoblog resembles a Porsche is understandable, given the two automakers are both part of the Volkswagen Group.

Beyond the “smaller than a Bentayga” aspect of things, little else is known about this SUV, except that Bentley has pointed to the launch of a new SUV in 2026. It does prompt some questions about what qualities this forthcoming SUV might share with the EXP 15 concept car, with Autoblog reporting that the EXP 15 might have some stylistic influence on the SUV in question.

Bentley’s Next Flying Spur Will Use a Hybrid Powertrain
Bentley’s Next Flying Spur Will Use a Hybrid Powertrain
 More information on the 2025 Flying Spur is still to come

As for what else we can expect from Bentley, the EXP 15’s announcement does include some tantalizing details and unexpected design choices (the concept car features three doors, for one thing). Bentley’s announcement of the EXP 15 does reveal that the concept car “embodies the five exterior design principles for Bentley that will influence its future production cars.”

“I am also focused on perfect Bentley proportions which are divided, from top to bottom, into one third for the cabin and two-thirds for the body,” the automaker’s Head of Exterior Design Domen Rucigaj said of the EXP 15. We’ll have to see how that same design principle applies to this new SUV.

More Like This

Bentley at Le Mans
The Bentley That Competed in 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1923 Just Sold at Auction
Bentley Speed Six
Bentley Builds Its First Brand-New Speed Six in 93 Years
Evice Rolls Royce
One Company Is Electrifying Vintage Rolls-Royce and Bentley Models
white luxury car Bentley Continental GT
A Real World Test of the Unreal Bentley Continental GT Speed

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
bottles of bbq sauce on a brown background
We Tasted and Ranked 16 Grocery Store Barbecue Sauces
The Boundary Tester from Casanara
Four Whiskey Cocktails to Make for a Crowd
Cocktails hit different in the air — here’s how to make them hit right.
The Best In-Flight Drinks to Sip at 35,000 Feet

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

D'Orsay and Grown Alchemist products on watery background

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now

Gulf Air plane on tarmac

This Fall, Gulf Air Will Connect New York City and Bahrain

Bentley logos on two cars

Report: Bentley’s Next SUV Spotted at Testing Facility

2025 Bourbon County Stout

Goose Island Announces 2025 Bourbon County Stout Lineup

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week