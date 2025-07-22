Report: Bentley’s Next SUV Spotted at Testing Facility

Bentley kicked off the month of July by announcing its new design studio and subsequently revealed a new fully-electric concept car, the EXP 15. As official announcements for the luxury automaker are concerned, that’s a fair amount of information already, but the Bentley news doesn’t necessarily stop there.



Tipsters have directed Autoblog’s Sebastian Cenizo to images of a small SUV being put through the paces on a track. Cenizo notes that Bentley has been working on an SUV that’s smaller than their Bentayga that would be more suitable for city driving. (The phrase “urban SUV” has come up in a lot of reporting on this model.) The fact that the vehicle in the images featured at Autoblog resembles a Porsche is understandable, given the two automakers are both part of the Volkswagen Group.



Beyond the “smaller than a Bentayga” aspect of things, little else is known about this SUV, except that Bentley has pointed to the launch of a new SUV in 2026. It does prompt some questions about what qualities this forthcoming SUV might share with the EXP 15 concept car, with Autoblog reporting that the EXP 15 might have some stylistic influence on the SUV in question.

As for what else we can expect from Bentley, the EXP 15’s announcement does include some tantalizing details and unexpected design choices (the concept car features three doors, for one thing). Bentley’s announcement of the EXP 15 does reveal that the concept car “embodies the five exterior design principles for Bentley that will influence its future production cars.”



“I am also focused on perfect Bentley proportions which are divided, from top to bottom, into one third for the cabin and two-thirds for the body,” the automaker’s Head of Exterior Design Domen Rucigaj said of the EXP 15. We’ll have to see how that same design principle applies to this new SUV.