Bentley’s Next Flying Spur Will Use a Hybrid Powertrain

More information on the 2025 Flying Spur is still to come

July 21, 2024 8:32 pm
2025 Bentley Flying Spur
A glimpse of the 2025 Bentley Flying Spur.
Bentley

When Bentley unveiled the 2019 edition of their Flying Spur, reactions from the automotive world were glowing; at Car and Driver, Drew Dorian wrote that it was “built for effortless speed.” Now, the luxury automaker has begun to share details of the 2025 iteration of the Flying Spur — one that’s set to overhaul the earlier version that debuted in 2019 with, among other changes, a hybrid powertrain similar to the one used for its new Continental GT Speed.

The new Flying Spur will utilize a twin turbo V8, as opposed to the current edition’s W12, with a total of 771 hp. The hybrid powertrain will have an electric range of 45 miles, with Bentley’s announcement touting “an overall range of more than 500 miles.”

There’s still a lot that Bentley hasn’t yet shared about the new Flying Spur — the automaker states that more information is set to be revealed “in due course” — but this configuration does seem to find a balance between power and environmental concerns.

As Autoweek‘s Wesley Wren observed, the new version of the Flying Spur will be significantly more powerful than its predecessor — specifically, around 145 hp more than the edition it will replace.

Bentley Builds Its First Brand-New Speed Six in 93 Years
 Is it Bentley’s oldest new car, or its newest old car? Yes.

While Bentley has slowed its plans to go fully electric by 2030, these preliminary details on the new Flying Spur show that its increased focus on hybrids is still in play. Earlier this year, CNBC reported that Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark had pledged a significant investment in hybrids — and with hybrid sales on the rise, it’s an understandable maneuver.

Leisure
