The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Travel Gear
Now's the time for the luggage upgrade you've been considering
Black Friday is almost here. Within the travel realm, that means a bundle of massive sales on everything from suitcases and duffles to backpacks and even flights. Among the thousands of sales, discounts and clearances, however, there are a few in particular that really stand out from the rest. Can’t-miss shopping events, if you will. Below, a few we believe belong in that category, courtesy of Away, Paravel, Calpak, Monos and more.
Away F.A.R Duffle 55L
Away’s new F.A.R duffle is now available at a rare 40% off in select colors. That said, if you’re in the market for a new luggage set, the cult-favorite brand is also offering $50 off when you buy any two suitcases or $100 off any three.
Monos Metro Backpack
Show us a better looking backpack than Monos Metro Backpack…we’ll wait. Save 15% on it when you use code EARLYBF2022.
Calpak Stevyn Duffle
With a roomy main compartment and a large bottom compartment for shoes or extra organization, Calpak’s Stevyn Duffle is equal parts sleek and utilitarian. Use code HUGESALE at checkout.
Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max With Front Pocket
It’s one of our favorite hard-sided cases, and it’s 30% off. A bigger cabin-sized model that fits in most overheads, the Max is sure to have you counting down the minutes until you’re able to use it next.
Osprey Archeon 25
The Osprey Archeon 25 from Osprey is an attractive roll-top pack, perfect for carrying daily essentials. Currently, it’s discounted to just $89.
Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier
This Paravel pet carrier is a must-have for all jet-setting small dog (or cat) owners. Be sure to use code GIFTING20 to trigger the discount.
