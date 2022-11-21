InsideHook
Travel | November 21, 2022

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Travel Gear

Now's the time for the luggage upgrade you've been considering

By Lindsay Rogers

Black Friday is almost here. Within the travel realm, that means a bundle of massive sales on everything from suitcases and duffles to backpacks and even flights. Among the thousands of sales, discounts and clearances, however, there are a few in particular that really stand out from the rest. Can’t-miss shopping events, if you will. Below, a few we believe belong in that category, courtesy of Away, Paravel, Calpak, Monos and more.

Away F.A.R Duffle 55L
Away F.A.R Duffle 55L

Away’s new F.A.R duffle is now available at a rare 40% off in select colors. That said, if you’re in the market for a new luggage set, the cult-favorite brand is also offering $50 off when you buy any two suitcases or $100 off any three.

Buy Here : $170$136
Monos Metro Backpack
Monos Metro Backpack

Show us a better looking backpack than Monos Metro Backpack…we’ll wait. Save 15% on it when you use code EARLYBF2022.

Buy Here : $200$170
Calpak Stevyn Duffle
Calpak Stevyn Duffle

With a roomy main compartment and a large bottom compartment for shoes or extra organization, Calpak’s Stevyn Duffle is equal parts sleek and utilitarian. Use code HUGESALE at checkout.

Buy Here : $92$74
Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max With Front Pocket
Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max With Front Pocket

It’s one of our favorite hard-sided cases, and it’s 30% off. A bigger cabin-sized model that fits in most overheads, the Max is sure to have you counting down the minutes until you’re able to use it next.

Buy Here : $395$316
Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25

The Osprey Archeon 25 from Osprey is an attractive roll-top pack, perfect for carrying daily essentials. Currently, it’s discounted to just $89.

Buy Here : $160$89
Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier
Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier

This Paravel pet carrier is a must-have for all jet-setting small dog (or cat) owners. Be sure to use code GIFTING20 to trigger the discount.

Buy Here : $295$236

