InsideHook
Style | April 12, 2023 11:11 am

Three Foolproof Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket This Spring

Classic though it may be, it's a surprisingly difficult item to style

a collage of denim jackets on a blue denim background
Denim jackets can be surprisingly difficult to style. We're here to help.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Yank open those spring closets and chances are, you’ll find a crispy, slightly cropped jean jacket staring back at you. The denim jacket has been a bastion of men’s style as long as the words men and style have been associated: from Sienfield to Steve McQueen, it’s the outwear the keeps on giving. But for all its longevity and rugged wearability, it’s actually a surprisingly difficult item to style — one wrong move, and you’ll be facing comparisons to JT at the VMA’s.

The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles to Wear This Spring, From Truckers to Trenches
The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles to Wear This Spring, From Truckers to Trenches

From iconic denim jackets to crispy chore coats, these are our favorites for the season

Is denim on denim okay? Can I still wear boots? What’s the fit playbook? To help you steer clear of any jenim faux pas, we’ve highlighted three surefire looks that’ll put your denim jackets to work this spring. With jackets from Levi’s to Alex Mill running the gamut of workwear, westernwear and any other kind of -wear you cant think of, you’ll be in good hands.

The Candian Cowboy:

a collage of model photos from Wrangler x Leon Bridges
Wrangler x musician Leon Bridges is the only candian tux inspo you’ll ever need.
Warngler

The ’70s craze is alive and well, which means you’re officially in the clear to embrace the much-debated candian tuxedo. It’s a polarizing look, sure, but are you really going to argue with Robby Redford? Just follow a few simple rules — match denim hues, keep the jacket short and the pants long, and commit to the retro aesthetic — and you’ll be a certified urban cowboy in no time.

Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Levi's : $90$63
Levi’s 517 Bootcut Men’s Jeans
Levi’s 517 Bootcut Men’s Jeans
Levi's : $70$49
Wrangler x Leon Bridgers Ringer T-Shirt
Wrangler x Leon Bridgers Ringer T-Shirt
Wrangler : $60$35

The Workwear Hero:

a collage of model photos of Drake's clothing
No one perfectly captures that “looks like I own a power drill, but definitely doesn’t own a power drill” vibe better than U.K.-based Drake’s.
Drake’s

We fully realize that not every man may feel at home making his own furniture, but there’s no reason you can’t look like you do. Nowadays, plenty of workwear jackets are decked out in denim, and unlike your standard trucker, they drape a touch longer (and sport all the necessary pockets to hold your…uh…tools?) for increased mobility and better coverage. Basically, you’ll look sick ordering your $7 matcha, and be totally good to go when you inevitably spill it all over yourself.

Alex Mill Vintage Wash Denim Work Jacket
Alex Mill Vintage Wash Denim Work Jacket
Alex Mill : $220
Gap Lightweight Carpenter Pant
Gap Lightweight Carpenter Pant
Gap : $70$41
Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots
Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots
Backcountry : $215$161

The Designer Darling:

two model shots from a Canoe Club lookbook
Ultra-premium denim from 3sixteen and Kapital can take your look to a whole other level.
Canoe Club

They may be simple, but don’t be fooled — there are denim jackets out there that’d look right at home on Euro runways or at downtown hotspots. Fabric and cut are the names of the game when it comes to moodboard-level ‘fits, along with the prerequisite accessorizing. For our money, the 3sixteen’s altered Type 3s Trucker is the ideal combo of rugged outerwear and designer denim. She’s expensive, but worth every damn cent — your hot date will think so, too.

3Sixteen Lightweight Type 3s Denim Jacket
3Sixteen Lightweight Type 3s Denim Jacket
3Sixteen : $285
Drake’s Birds of Paradise Print Wool-Silk Square Scarf
Drake’s Birds of Paradise Print Wool-Silk Square Scarf
Drake's : $295
Orlebar Brown Sonoran Cotton and Linen-Blend Trousers￼
Orlebar Brown Sonoran Cotton and Linen-Blend Trousers￼
Mr Porter : $375

More Like This

Like New Is the Sustainable, Affordable Way to Shop for Your Favorite lululemon Gear
Like New Is the Sustainable, Affordable Way to Shop for Your Favorite lululemon Gear
a trio of Nike Air Max styles on a black background
From 1 to 270 and Beyond: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?
a collage of the best men's rugby shirts on a pink patterend background
The Best Rugby Shirts for Men Make Ivy Style Easier Than Ever

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

LEVOIT Vital 100

$120$97

Breathe Easy With This Discounted Air Purifier
Insignia™ - 29-Bottle Wine Cooler

$320$220

Insignia’s 29-Bottle Wine Cooler Is Now $100 Off
Calvin Klein’s Best-Selling Boxer Briefs Are Heavily Discounted

$65$35

Calvin Klein’s Best-Selling Boxer Briefs Are Heavily Discounted
Sleep Soundly With Parachute’s Crisp Percale Sheets, Now 20% Off

$90$77

Sleep Soundly With Parachute’s Crisp Percale Sheets, Now 20% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 35-Mile Virginia Creeper Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?

Keep Reading

a computer with ChatGPT steals writing

ChatGPT and Me: A Writer Ponders How He’s Feeding the AI Beast
Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Roy Kent and Trent Crimm staring at an Apple computer with devil horns surrounding it.

The One Thing Apple Doesn’t Love About “Ted Lasso”
A screen on a car dashboard showing warning icons and a dollar sign. We discuss the problem with modern advanced car-safety systems.

The Hidden Costs of Advanced Car-Safety Systems
Mohamed Farsi and Steven Moreira of the Columbus Crew soccer club in MLS pose for a picture, their index fingers pointing up, on the pitch at their home stadium, Lower.com Field

How the MLS Is Making the Game Friendlier for Muslim Players
Two bottles from Pinhook's Rye Vertical Series

Pinhook Is Showcasing Rye Like a Wine Vintage
Three camping basics on a abstract purple and blue background

15 Camping Essentials for Spring
a collage of denim jackets on a blue denim background

Three Foolproof Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket This Spring
Like New Is the Sustainable, Affordable Way to Shop for Your Favorite lululemon Gear

Like New Is the Sustainable, Affordable Way to Shop for Your Favorite lululemon Gear
Gardening Tools on a green and yellow abstract background

The Best Spring Gardening Tools for Aspiring Home Gardeners

Trending

The 35-Mile Virginia Creeper Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?