Style | August 21, 2023 11:20 am

The Patagonia Summer Sale Ends Tomorrow. Here’s What to Buy Before It’s Too Late.

It's your last chance to save 50% off sitewide, including the best-selling Baggies

Patagonia Summer Sale
The Patagonia Summer Sale is gear-GOATed...and ending tomorrow.
Patagonia/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval

Summer’s over already? Not if we have anything to say about it. The Patagonia Summer Sale — you know, the sitewide blowout with up to 50% off you favorite gear and garb from the outdoor retailer — however, is coming to a close, with the hundreds of web specials ending tomorrow, August 22. If our math is correct, that means you have just one more day to shop and stock of unrivaled (well, kinda) 5″ Baggies, along with other fan favorites from Yvon Chouinard’s brand, like the rugged Black Hole duffle — a carry-all we swear by — and tons of fall-ready fleece for fall and beyond.

Given the urgency of the matter, we’ve done the hard work for you and curated a list of garb and gear from the sale that any outdoorsman (or tech bro) should be chopping at the bit to buy. Not enough for your appetite? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best deals to buy form the Patagonia Summer Sale before it ends.

The Best Deals From the Patagonia Summer Sale:

Patagonia 5″ Baggie Shorts
Patagonia 5″ Baggie Shorts

Patagonia Baggies are an all-time menswear great, up there with the Lacoste polo and Birkenstock Boston.

Patagonia : $65$45
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

We understand that this is a cop-to-stock situation, but passing up on a Retro-X for under $200 is downright foolish.

Patagonia : $229$160
Patagonia Men’s Regenerative Organic Certified Cotton Lightweight Pocket Tee
Patagonia Men’s Regenerative Organic Certified Cotton Lightweight Pocket Tee

Nothing to see here — just an incredibly well made, organic and totally sustainable tee.

Patagonia : $55$38
Patagonia Fitz Roy Trout Trucker Hat
Patagonia Fitz Roy Trout Trucker Hat

Splash! That was the sound of your ‘fit making waves.

Patagonia : $39$27
Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody
Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody

Proprietary insulation, now at a steep discount.

Patagonia : $329$230
Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Crew Sweatshirt
Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Crew Sweatshirt

We see your favorite hoodie and raise you this earthy Patagonia crew.

Patagonia : $79$55
Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid Pack 28L
Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid Pack 28L

For day trips and trippy days.

Patagonia : $109$76
Patagonia Brodeo Beanie
Patagonia Brodeo Beanie

Like, bro, this isn’t just any beanie. This is a Brodeo beanie.

Patagonia : $49$34
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Cotton Lightweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Cotton Lightweight Fjord Flannel Shirt

What do you get when you mix lightweight cotton with one of Patagonia’s oldest designs? Currently, about 50% off.

Patagonia : $89$44
Patagonia 16″ Hydropeak Volley Shorts
Patagonia 16″ Hydropeak Volley Shorts

One great board short, two great colors.

Patagonia : $69$34
Patagonia Black Hole Duffle Bag 70L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffle Bag 70L

We’ll just say it: discounted or not, we swear by this duffle bag.

Patagonia : $199$139
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket

Patagonia’s Torrentshell can handle the worst of what mother nature has to offer.

Patagonia : $179$125
Patagonia Hemp Sweatpants
Patagonia Hemp Sweatpants

We are so hempy to see these on sale.

Patagonia : $109$76
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest

Alright, which tech bro forgot his vest again?

Patagonia : $109$76

