Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Is Full of Fire Athleisure Specials Right Now
Stylish clothes you can sweat in, now at a pretty discount
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section used to be a well-kept secret among men like ourselves who appreciated quality, functionality and sick deals on fire athleisure, but we can gate-keep no longer. That’s right: if you haven’t been scoring major buys of up to 70% on everything from gold standard workout tops — their revered Metal Vent Top is practically uniform at fine establishments like Barry’s Bootcamp and Equinox — to cozy layers to patented ABC (Anti-Ball Crushing) travel pants, you’ve been missing out.
Luckily, there are still specials to be had from the We Made Too Much section. Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently marked down, with more sure to hit the section in the coming weeks. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to make up for our past transgressions and keep you in the loop on the hottest, wildest and generally best deals as they pop up; you can find them below. If that isn’t enough to satiate your craving for premium athleticwear, shop the entirety of We Made Too Much here.
The Best Specials From the We Made Too Much Section:
lululemon The Fundamental T-Shirt
A not-so-basic workout top at a not-so-basic discount.
lululemon ABC Skinny-Fit Jogger Warpstreme
Featuring a flattering, tapered-fit, the ABC Skinny-Fit Jogger Warpstreme is designed for everyday performance but still makes for a smart-looking lounge pant as well.
lululemon Stretch Cargo Jacket
This lightweight and heavily discounted Lululemon jacket has integrated ventilation and reflective details to help you power through your dark winter runs.
lululemon Heavyweight Crepe Short Sleeve Shirtl
We like to think of heavyweight tees as a staple style, but they’re surprisingly hard to come by. It’s for precisely this reason that we’re urging you to jump at this deal on Lululemon’s Crepe Short-Sleeve, a hefty tee that’ll surely earn a spot in your cold-weather rotation and is now 30% off.
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip
Designed for training and running, Lululemon’s Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip is breathable, stretchy, seamless (less potential for chafe) and odor-resistant.
lululemon Fast and Free Singlet
A bold, lightweight running tank equipped with a slew of technical features, including anti-stink tech and quick-drying properties.
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
A staple style from the activewear giants, the (new and improved) lightweight Metal Vent Tech Shirt literally does it all.
lululemon Surge Lined Short 6″
Okay, sure, it’s winter. We’ll drop our shorts inseam…by an inch.
lululemon City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
The City Sweat Pullover is a glorified bundle of Lycra fiber-infused French Terry cotton, a blend that ensures an easy four-way stretch and cloud-like comfort.
lululemon City Sweat Jogger
Your WFH sweats are probably in need of an upgrade. Lululemon has just the thing.
lululemon At Ease 7″ Short
Your new post-workout workout (see: crushing pizza on the couch) shorts.
lululemon Relaxed-Fit Training Short Sleeve Shirt
Whether you’re looking for a modest gym tee or an oversized pump cover, lulu’s relaxed fit is always the move.
lululemon License to Train 9″ Half Tight
For those who’ve yet to experience the joys of the half tight, what are you doing?
lululemon Lab Lightweight Cinchable Hat
This breathable cap is the best way to tame bedhead and sweathead alike.
