Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Is Full of Fire Athleisure Specials Right Now

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section used to be a well-kept secret among men like ourselves who appreciated quality, functionality and sick deals on fire athleisure, but we can gate-keep no longer. That’s right: if you haven’t been scoring major buys of up to 70% on everything from gold standard workout tops — their revered Metal Vent Top is practically uniform at fine establishments like Barry’s Bootcamp and Equinox — to cozy layers to patented ABC (Anti-Ball Crushing) travel pants, you’ve been missing out.

Luckily, there are still specials to be had from the We Made Too Much section. Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently marked down, with more sure to hit the section in the coming weeks. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to make up for our past transgressions and keep you in the loop on the hottest, wildest and generally best deals as they pop up; you can find them below. If that isn’t enough to satiate your craving for premium athleticwear, shop the entirety of We Made Too Much here.

The Best Specials From the We Made Too Much Section:

lululemon Stretch Cargo Jacket This lightweight and heavily discounted Lululemon jacket has integrated ventilation and reflective details to help you power through your dark winter runs. Buy Here : $198 $99

lululemon Heavyweight Crepe Short Sleeve Shirtl We like to think of heavyweight tees as a staple style, but they’re surprisingly hard to come by. It’s for precisely this reason that we’re urging you to jump at this deal on Lululemon’s Crepe Short-Sleeve, a hefty tee that’ll surely earn a spot in your cold-weather rotation and is now 30% off. Buy Here : $88 $49

Lululemon At Ease 7″ Short lululemon

Your new post-workout workout (see: crushing pizza on the couch) shorts.

Lululemon Relaxed-Fit Training Short Sleeve Shirt lululemon

Whether you’re looking for a modest gym tee or an oversized pump cover, lulu’s relaxed fit is always the move.

Lululemon License to Train 9″ Half Tight lululemon

For those who’ve yet to experience the joys of the half tight, what are you doing?

Lululemon Lab Lightweight Cinchable Hat lululemon

This breathable cap is the best way to tame bedhead and sweathead alike.