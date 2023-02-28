InsideHook
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Is Full of Fire Athleisure Specials Right Now

Stylish clothes you can sweat in, now at a pretty discount

A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background
Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently marked down.
lululemon/Getty
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section used to be a well-kept secret among men like ourselves who appreciated quality, functionality and sick deals on fire athleisure, but we can gate-keep no longer. That’s right: if you haven’t been scoring major buys of up to 70% on everything from gold standard workout tops — their revered Metal Vent Top is practically uniform at fine establishments like Barry’s Bootcamp and Equinox — to cozy layers to patented ABC (Anti-Ball Crushing) travel pants, you’ve been missing out.

Luckily, there are still specials to be had from the We Made Too Much section. Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently marked down, with more sure to hit the section in the coming weeks. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to make up for our past transgressions and keep you in the loop on the hottest, wildest and generally best deals as they pop up; you can find them below. If that isn’t enough to satiate your craving for premium athleticwear, shop the entirety of We Made Too Much here.

The Best Specials From the We Made Too Much Section:

lululemon The Fundamental T-Shirt
lululemon The Fundamental T-Shirt

A not-so-basic workout top at a not-so-basic discount.

Buy Here : $68$44
lululemon ABC Skinny-Fit Jogger Warpstreme
lululemon ABC Skinny-Fit Jogger Warpstreme

Featuring a flattering, tapered-fit, the ABC Skinny-Fit Jogger Warpstreme is designed for everyday performance but still makes for a smart-looking lounge pant as well.

Buy Here : $128$99
lululemon Stretch Cargo Jacket
lululemon Stretch Cargo Jacket

This lightweight and heavily discounted Lululemon jacket has integrated ventilation and reflective details to help you power through your dark winter runs.

Buy Here : $198$99
lululemon Heavyweight Crepe Short Sleeve Shirtl
lululemon Heavyweight Crepe Short Sleeve Shirtl

We like to think of heavyweight tees as a staple style, but they’re surprisingly hard to come by. It’s for precisely this reason that we’re urging you to jump at this deal on Lululemon’s Crepe Short-Sleeve, a hefty tee that’ll surely earn a spot in your cold-weather rotation and is now 30% off.

Buy Here : $88$49
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip

Designed for training and running, Lululemon’s Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip is breathable, stretchy, seamless (less potential for chafe) and odor-resistant.

Buy Here : $118$79
lululemon Fast and Free Singlet
lululemon Fast and Free Singlet

A bold, lightweight running tank equipped with a slew of technical features, including anti-stink tech and quick-drying properties.

Buy Here : $68$44
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

A staple style from the activewear giants, the (new and improved) lightweight Metal Vent Tech Shirt literally does it all.

Buy Here : $78$39
lululemon Surge Lined Short 6″
lululemon Surge Lined Short 6″

Okay, sure, it’s winter. We’ll drop our shorts inseam…by an inch.

Buy it now : $68$39
lululemon City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
lululemon City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

The City Sweat Pullover is a glorified bundle of Lycra fiber-infused French Terry cotton, a blend that ensures an easy four-way stretch and cloud-like comfort.

Buy Here : $128$89
lululemon City Sweat Jogger
lululemon City Sweat Jogger

Your WFH sweats are probably in need of an upgrade. Lululemon has just the thing.

Buy Here : $118$89
Lululemon At Ease 7″ Short
lululemon

lululemon At Ease 7″ Short

Your new post-workout workout (see: crushing pizza on the couch) shorts.

Buy Here: $78 $49
a relaxed blue tee from the lululemon we've made too much sale on a model on a grey background
Lululemon Relaxed-Fit Training Short Sleeve Shirt
lululemon

lululemon Relaxed-Fit Training Short Sleeve Shirt

Whether you’re looking for a modest gym tee or an oversized pump cover, lulu’s relaxed fit is always the move.

Buy Here: $78 $54
a pair of grey tights from the lululemon we've made too much sale on a model on a grey background
Lululemon License to Train 9″ Half Tight
lululemon

lululemon License to Train 9″ Half Tight

For those who’ve yet to experience the joys of the half tight, what are you doing?

Buy Here: $68 $49
a black hat from the lululemon we've made too much sale on a model on a grey background
Lululemon Lab Lightweight Cinchable Hat
lululemon

lululemon Lab Lightweight Cinchable Hat

This breathable cap is the best way to tame bedhead and sweathead alike.

Buy Here: $58 $29

