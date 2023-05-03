InsideHook
Style | May 3, 2023 1:08 pm

We Tracked Down Jimmy Butler’s Hot Girl Sideline Hat

Playoff GOATS, Alo Yoga baddie

a greyed out photo of Jimmy butler in a highlighted Alo Yoga Hat
Jimmy Butler — playoff GOAT, certified Alo Yoga baddie.
Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As a Bulls fan, I am more than happy to relay that Jimmy Butler III is indeed him. The six-time all-star and Miami Heat fireball is a game-winning, steals-leading forward on the court and a category-four hurricane of a multi-hyphenate off off the court. Forget his legendary career in basketball, the man is a bean-trepreneur, stand-up with a tight 15 on Tyler Herro and a 100% certified fresh ‘fit god rolled into one.

Calling All Geminis: You Can Finally Buy Steve Lacy's Mask Sunglasses
Calling All Geminis: You Can Finally Buy Steve Lacy’s Mask Sunglasses

Here's how to preorder the previously sold-out shades

As if 56-point games weren’t enough, injured Bulter pulled up to Game 2 of the Heat-Knicks series in a gotdamn crispy white Alo Yoga hat and matching bomber. Yes, Alo Yoga — the LA-based, lulu-adjacent athleisure label single-handedly outfitting the Hadid-Jenner-Bieber-bred clean girl aesthetic types.

Is this public Pilates endorsement a goofy bridge too far, even for wildcard Jimmy Buckets? Hell no — I’ll argue the opposite. In an era of premium, if not played-out, athleisure, this Jimmy Butler hat selection feels more akin to the great UGG redux than it does to a fashion misstep. We’re sure he’s getting paid a shit-ton to wear it, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a vibe.

Of course, I had to track down the hat for myself. It’s called the Off-Duty Cap, and it is, in a word, glorious — and it happens to be 30% off during Alo Yoga’s Anniversary Sale in five hottie colorways.

Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga : $50$40
Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga : $50$40
Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga : $50$40
Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga : $50$40
Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga : $50$40

