Bundle Up: A Ton of Fresh Fleece Is on Sale at The North Face
Save up to 50% on the outdoor retailer's cozy wares
No more ifs, ands or buts — it’s time to buck up and buy a The North Face fleece. We get that you like your waxed jacket (trust us, we do too) for it’s ability to make you look like Pedro Pascal, and you’re probably turning to a variety of puffer jackets when the temps seriously dip. But there’s an argument to be made that the casual fleece is the king of winter outerwear — layerable, incredibly warm and the sartorial equivalent to wrapping yourself in a blanket. And who does fleece better than The North Face? (Answer: no one.)
If you weren’t already incentivized by the Berkley-based retailers decades of fuzzy history and host of cozy offerings, try this on for size: currently, you can score a variety of fleecy flexes for up to 50% off during The North Face’s winter sale. The OG Denali, the everyday Gordon Lyons, or teched out Alpine are all up for grabs at a fraction of their original sticker tag, and in a variety of sizes and colorways, no less. The only question is, which one will you buy adding to cart?
Below, we’ve highlighted the six best fleecy styles available from The North Face’s winter sale. Should you need more access to the rest of the sale, try this link. Just don’t miss out — your future self will thank you.
The North Face Denali Anorak
Your favorite The North Face jacket, cozified.
The North Face Gordon Lyons 1/4-Zip
Synchilla who? The Gordon Lyon’s 1/4-zip delivers on daily warmth and collegiate style without the associated price tag.
The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Full-Zip Jacket
Boasting a recycled Polartec fleece that puts most duvets to shame, the Alpine Full-Zip is as cozy as it is statement-making.
The North Face Extreme Pile Pullover
This isn’t a regular fleece pile pullover …no, this one is extreme.
The North Face Gordon Lyons Shacket
What do you get when you combine the fleecy goodness of a The North Face design with the functional utility of a shacket? A layer you’ll never take off, we’d imagine.
The North Face Denali Vest
Your OG Denali, sans sleeves. Any questions?
