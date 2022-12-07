Give Some Serious Swoosh With the Best Nike Gifts to Buy This Year
The swoosh has your holidays covered
Looking for the perfect pre-teen present? A special gift for a soccer-obsessed spouse? A sporty in-law olive branch? Or maybe you’re shopping with a bit more “treat-yo-self” energy this year. Truly, it doesn’t matter who’s on the nice list this year, because regardless of age, ability to dunk, general shagginess and other demographic factors, Nike has got you covered.
This holiday, lean into the spirit of giving and pass out some sick Nike apparel, footwear and accessories, which we’ve already helped curate for you. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite picks, from stocking stuffers to coveted kicks, that are sure to be a smash hit this holiday. If you need more options, you can explore all the gifts Nike has to offer here. Just remember: checks over stripes, baby, checks over stripes.
Nike Run Division Miler Jacket
There’s no better way to block out the winter than with a sensible jacket, and Nike’s Run Division Miler looks the part without breaking the bank.
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned 3-Pack Socks
Don’t listen to the haters: socks — especially some ultra-cushioned Nike crews — make for a very good gift indeed.
Nike Dunk High Retro
Nike’s hottest kicks make one of Nike’s hottest gifts.
Nike Dri-FIT Element Long-Sleeve Shirt
Nike’s Element Crew can stand up to adverse conditions, whether or not you plan on crushing miles or crushing movies.
Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 Running Shoes
From marathon vet to first-time 5Ker, the Vaporfly Next% 2 is the fastest shoe around. Stacked atop a full-length carbon fiber plate and padded to the nines with the swoosh’s elite ZoomX foam, these shoes offer a ride similar to that of sprinting across clouds (we imagine).
Nike 12L Shoe Box Bag
Designed to carry any shoes (or other gear) that the swoosh pops out, gift Nike’s Shoe Box Bag and help the budding sneaker head travel in style.
Nike Therma-FIT Tappered Training Pants
Therma-FIT tech means toasty legs even in the dead of winter.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Not sure what to get him? Try the Sportswear Club Fleece — wether he’s a jock or nerd, outdoorsman or certified chiller, any dude will appreciate the versatility and comfort of the simple Nike pullover.
Nike Air Force 1 ’07
Classic, timeless, clean — call ’em what you will, but there’s zero denying the staying power (and gifting power) of Nike’s Air Force 1 silo.
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Tie-Dye Crew Socks
One pair of tie dye, ultra-cushioned socks? Already dispelling the “socks are a crappy gift” myth. Two pairs? You may have just won stocking stuffers.
Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
Nike’s re-release of the Pegasus Turbo is a surefire gift for runners, workout junkies and their like.
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Anorak
Shopping for the laid-back swoosher? Look no further than Nike’s chill Windrunner Anorak.
Nike Essential Horizon Blue Light Glasses
We’re willing to bet good money on the following two statements: you didn’t know Nike made blue-light blockers, and he’ll be stoked with a pair in his stocking.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
There’s no secret here — just a really, really comfy Nike hoodie made out of toasty fleece.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Pants
Likewise, Nike’s Tech Fleece bottoms take the cold-weather present cake.
Nike Sportswear Fisherman Beanie
Give the gift of warm ears this holiday season.
Nike Burrow Slipper
Even Nike’s hopped on the mule train, Shouldn’t you (or your giftee) jump on the wave too?
Nike Dri-FIT Yoga Shorts
g out on the couch — the Yoga Dri-FIT short is, and always will be, first choice. This is the perfect gift he didn’t know he needed.
Nike USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Away
Help him rep his country with the USMNT’s vibrant tie-dye away kit.
Nike Heritage Eugene Backpack
A backpack (especially one with 23L storage and a load of great pockets) is a double gift — he can use it to store all his new stuff in, too.
