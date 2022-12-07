InsideHook
Style | Updated December 7, 2022 9:54 am

Give Some Serious Swoosh With the Best Nike Gifts to Buy This Year

The swoosh has your holidays covered

a collage of Nike models and gifts on a blue background
No surprises here — the swoosh has all the goods, with tons of Nike gifts for every guy.
Nike/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Looking for the perfect pre-teen present? A special gift for a soccer-obsessed spouse? A sporty in-law olive branch? Or maybe you’re shopping with a bit more “treat-yo-self” energy this year. Truly, it doesn’t matter who’s on the nice list this year, because regardless of age, ability to dunk, general shagginess and other demographic factors, Nike has got you covered.

Looking For More Gifts?

The 2022 InsideHook Holiday Gift Guides
The 2022 InsideHook Holiday Gift Guides

A one-stop holiday shop

This holiday, lean into the spirit of giving and pass out some sick Nike apparel, footwear and accessories, which we’ve already helped curate for you. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite picks, from stocking stuffers to coveted kicks, that are sure to be a smash hit this holiday. If you need more options, you can explore all the gifts Nike has to offer here. Just remember: checks over stripes, baby, checks over stripes.

Nike Run Division Miler Jacket
Nike Run Division Miler Jacket

There’s no better way to block out the winter than with a sensible jacket, and Nike’s Run Division Miler looks the part without breaking the bank.

Buy Here : $120$93
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned 3-Pack Socks
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned 3-Pack Socks

Don’t listen to the haters: socks — especially some ultra-cushioned Nike crews — make for a very good gift indeed.

Buy Here : $18
Nike Dunk High Retro
Nike Dunk High Retro

Nike’s hottest kicks make one of Nike’s hottest gifts.

Buy Here : $125
Nike Dri-FIT Element Long-Sleeve Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT Element Long-Sleeve Shirt

Nike’s Element Crew can stand up to adverse conditions, whether or not you plan on crushing miles or crushing movies.

Buy Here : $58
Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 Running Shoes
Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 Running Shoes

From marathon vet to first-time 5Ker, the Vaporfly Next% 2 is the fastest shoe around. Stacked atop a full-length carbon fiber plate and padded to the nines with the swoosh’s elite ZoomX foam, these shoes offer a ride similar to that of sprinting across clouds (we imagine).

Buy Here : $250
Nike 12L Shoe Box Bag
Nike 12L Shoe Box Bag

Designed to carry any shoes (or other gear) that the swoosh pops out, gift Nike’s Shoe Box Bag and help the budding sneaker head travel in style.

Buy Here : $37
Nike Therma-FIT Tappered Training Pants
Nike Therma-FIT Tappered Training Pants

Therma-FIT tech means toasty legs even in the dead of winter.

Buy Here : $60
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece

Not sure what to get him? Try the Sportswear Club Fleece — wether he’s a jock or nerd, outdoorsman or certified chiller, any dude will appreciate the versatility and comfort of the simple Nike pullover.

Buy Here : $50
Nike Air Force 1 ’07
Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Classic, timeless, clean — call ’em what you will, but there’s zero denying the staying power (and gifting power) of Nike’s Air Force 1 silo.

Buy Here : $110
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Tie-Dye Crew Socks
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Tie-Dye Crew Socks

One pair of tie dye, ultra-cushioned socks? Already dispelling the “socks are a crappy gift” myth. Two pairs? You may have just won stocking stuffers.

Buy Here : $18
Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature

Nike’s re-release of the Pegasus Turbo is a surefire gift for runners, workout junkies and their like.

Buy Here : $150
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Anorak
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Anorak

Shopping for the laid-back swoosher? Look no further than Nike’s chill Windrunner Anorak.

Buy Here : $80
Nike Essential Horizon Blue Light Glasses
Nike Essential Horizon Blue Light Glasses

We’re willing to bet good money on the following two statements: you didn’t know Nike made blue-light blockers, and he’ll be stoked with a pair in his stocking.

Buy Here : $99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie

There’s no secret here — just a really, really comfy Nike hoodie made out of toasty fleece.

Buy Here : $130
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Pants
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Pants

Likewise, Nike’s Tech Fleece bottoms take the cold-weather present cake.

Buy Here : $115
Nike Sportswear Fisherman Beanie
Nike Sportswear Fisherman Beanie

Give the gift of warm ears this holiday season.

Buy Here : $28
Nike Burrow Slipper
Nike Burrow Slipper

Even Nike’s hopped on the mule train, Shouldn’t you (or your giftee) jump on the wave too?

Buy Here : $60$52
Nike Dri-FIT Yoga Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Yoga Shorts

g out on the couch — the Yoga Dri-FIT short is, and always will be, first choice. This is the perfect gift he didn’t know he needed.

Buy Here : $63$38
Nike USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Away
Nike USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Away

Help him rep his country with the USMNT’s vibrant tie-dye away kit.

Buy Here : $90
Nike Heritage Eugene Backpack
Nike Heritage Eugene Backpack

A backpack (especially one with 23L storage and a load of great pockets) is a double gift — he can use it to store all his new stuff in, too.

Buy Here : $50

More Like This

a collage of Nike items and models on an orange background
Score Athletic Gear Galore During Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale
Nike gifts for her
The Best Nike Gifts for the Women in Your Life
Early Black Friday gift ideas on a black, snowy background
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Today Only, Take 20% Off Liquid I.V. at Amazon

$23$19

Today Only, Take 20% Off Liquid I.V. at Amazon
Fitbit Charge 5

From Our Partner

Fitbit’s Best Fitness Trackers Are Currently on Sale
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G20 Hybrid

$300$150

This Hybrid RoboVac Can Mop and Vaccum, and It’s Now 50% Off
a grey and orange J.Crew flannel on a grey background

$90$24

Score an Extra 60% off J.Crew’s Brushed Flannel Workshirt
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
Why You Should Never Go to Bed With the Lights On
The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her
Curt Schilling Gets More Hall of Fame Votes Than Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens

Keep Reading

Best Albums 2022

Our Favorite Albums of 2022
Lucid Air Dream Edition

Is the Lucid Air Worth the Hype?
boozy desserts chocolate whiskey pie on a wooden table

Four Boozy Desserts That Will End Holiday Meals on a Sweet Note 
Sleep Gifts on a red wool colored background

The 15 Best Gifts for a Better Night of Sleep
Everlane sweaters are 25% off...what are you waiting for?

Everything at Everlane Is 25% Off
A robed man walking towards a dock in the snow.

Unraveling the Mystery of “Male Menopause”
Pattern of crumpled one dollar bills lying against pink background

How to Take Advantage of the Dollar When Shopping Overseas 
Panerai’s New Submersible Navy SEALs Collection Is Fit for Modern Heroes

Panerai’s New Submersible Navy SEALs Collection Is Fit for Modern Heroes
A Whiskey Peaks glass with booze in it. The glassware is on sale at Huckberry.

Huckberry’s Whiskey Peaks Glassware Is on Sale, And They Make for a Perfect Gift

Trending

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
Why You Should Never Go to Bed With the Lights On
The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her
Curt Schilling Gets More Hall of Fame Votes Than Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens