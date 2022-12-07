Give Some Serious Swoosh With the Best Nike Gifts to Buy This Year

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Looking for the perfect pre-teen present? A special gift for a soccer-obsessed spouse? A sporty in-law olive branch? Or maybe you’re shopping with a bit more “treat-yo-self” energy this year. Truly, it doesn’t matter who’s on the nice list this year, because regardless of age, ability to dunk, general shagginess and other demographic factors, Nike has got you covered.

This holiday, lean into the spirit of giving and pass out some sick Nike apparel, footwear and accessories, which we’ve already helped curate for you. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite picks, from stocking stuffers to coveted kicks, that are sure to be a smash hit this holiday. If you need more options, you can explore all the gifts Nike has to offer here. Just remember: checks over stripes, baby, checks over stripes.

Nike Run Division Miler Jacket There’s no better way to block out the winter than with a sensible jacket, and Nike’s Run Division Miler looks the part without breaking the bank. Buy Here : $120 $93

Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 Running Shoes From marathon vet to first-time 5Ker, the Vaporfly Next% 2 is the fastest shoe around. Stacked atop a full-length carbon fiber plate and padded to the nines with the swoosh’s elite ZoomX foam, these shoes offer a ride similar to that of sprinting across clouds (we imagine). Buy Here : $250

Nike 12L Shoe Box Bag Designed to carry any shoes (or other gear) that the swoosh pops out, gift Nike’s Shoe Box Bag and help the budding sneaker head travel in style. Buy Here : $37

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Not sure what to get him? Try the Sportswear Club Fleece — wether he’s a jock or nerd, outdoorsman or certified chiller, any dude will appreciate the versatility and comfort of the simple Nike pullover. Buy Here : $50

Nike Essential Horizon Blue Light Glasses We’re willing to bet good money on the following two statements: you didn’t know Nike made blue-light blockers, and he’ll be stoked with a pair in his stocking. Buy Here : $99

Nike Dri-FIT Yoga Shorts g out on the couch — the Yoga Dri-FIT short is, and always will be, first choice. This is the perfect gift he didn’t know he needed. Buy Here : $63 $38

Nike Heritage Eugene Backpack A backpack (especially one with 23L storage and a load of great pockets) is a double gift — he can use it to store all his new stuff in, too. Buy Here : $50