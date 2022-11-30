InsideHook
Gear | November 30, 2022 11:12 am

The 13 Best Gifts to Give the Gen Zer in Your Life

Worried your presents won't be hip enough this year? We've got you covered.

A sampling of the best gifts to get the Gen Zer in your life this 2022 holiday season
You may not know what Gen Zers want, so our resident Gen Zers weighed in.
Courtesy of brands
By Logan Mahan and Paolo Sandoval @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s hard to know what to get the young people in your life, partly because you’re slightly out of touch with what’s cool, but also because our ever-accelerating trend cycle makes it difficult for even young people to know what’s “in” at the moment. 

So when shopping for your kids, nieces, nephews and other people born after 1997, what the hell are you supposed to buy them?

Well, lucky for you, you’re in the right place because we’ve got a heap of modish gift ideas below, all hand-picked by two Gen Zers themselves, so you can guarantee your presents this year will be anything but corny. 

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max

2018 was the year everyone received AirPods — Apple’s wireless earbuds — for Christmas. This year, the “it” gift will undoubtedly be Apple’s trendy wireless and noise-canceling over-ear headphones, especially among the younger demographic.

Buy Here : $550$479
Birkenstock Boston
Birkenstock Boston

Take it from us: The laid-back, grandpa-esque Birkenstock Boston clog (colloquially known as the “TikTok Shoe”) is exactly what any influencer wannabe or otherwise predisposed Gen Zer wants this holiday season. We highly recommend you shell out the extra $15 for the soft footbed version — the extra comfy corked sole makes all the difference.

Buy Here : $155
Chamberlain Coffee Super Matcha Bundle
Chamberlain Coffee Super Matcha Bundle

From popular YouTuber Emma Chamberlain’s cutesy coffee brand, this starter set — which features a tote bag, milk frother, mason jar, straws and green tea powder — is the perfect gift to feed their matcha obsession.

Buy Here : $89$80
Componibili Bio Storage Unit
Componibili Bio Storage Unit

It might seem like just yesterday that the Gen Z kiddo was learning to ride a bike or tie their shoes, but the reality is most are old enough for their own apartment. Help them furnish their otherwise ratty abode with something extra chîc…and, much more importantly, photogenic enough for their candid bedside-table IG dump.

Buy Here : $340
Reformation Nylah Nappa Knee Boot
Reformation Nylah Nappa Knee Boot

I saw a TikTok influencer wearing the Nylah Nappa Knee Boot from Reformation, so I bought the Nylah Nappa Knee Boot from Reformation. But seriously, this sturdy and stylish black knee-high boot is a wardrobe essential.

Buy Here : $398
Corridor Alpaca Balaclava
Corridor Alpaca Balaclava

The accessory of the season is a knit balaclava, with a major caveat — the less threatening, the better. Think babushka, not gas station bandit. Corridor’s cloud-soft Alpaca make fits the bill quite nicely: a soft umber shade and merino wool blend make the Peruvian-made snood one they’ll surely covet.

Buy Here : $95
Aurate Medium Gold Chunky Hinged Hoop Earrings
Aurate Medium Gold Chunky Hinged Hoop Earrings

Because they buy all of their jewelry from Amazon and it’s turning their ears green! Why not be the one to gift them their first nice set of classic gold hoop earrings?

Buy Here : $160$112
Studio Arhoj Sing Storage Container
Studio Arhoj Sing Storage Container

There’s no secret to Studio Arhoj’s cutesy designs — quite the opposite. The Danish house dabbles in hand-cast porcelain for an interesting home, something any Gen Z hottie will surely appreciate. The Sing Storage Containers, complete with Portuguese cork stoppers, are particularly perfect for any budding home cook’s dry goods, although the rest of the studio’s kitchenware isn’t bad, either.

Buy Here : $45$30
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

Whether they’re working out, traveling or walking to the bodega, they’ll probably be wearing this exercise dress. The iconic OV number is comfortable, super cute and features adjustable straps, plus two handy pockets in the built-in short.

Buy Here : $100
Houseplant Vinyl Box Set Vol. 1
Houseplant Vinyl Box Set Vol. 1

Is that 23-year-old cousin a music fanatic? Or maybe your kid’s just open about their inclinations towards the devil’s lettuce — which is fine by us, pending state legality, of course. Stoner god and daddy of cool Seth Rogan’s Houseplant makes this curated vinyl set that should tickle any sonically predisposed stoner’s fancy, with 103 minutes of indica-, sativa- and hybrid-specific songs for the ultimate smoke sesh experience.

Buy Here : $95
Glossier Makeup Set
Glossier Makeup Set

Gen Z icon Ms. Olivia Rodrigo recently became the new face of this cult-favorite makeup and skincare brand, so you can trust some Glossier will be a hit this holiday season. Go with this beauty set, which features the brand’s three quintessential makeup products — the Boy Brow, Cloud Paint and Lash Slick.

Buy Here : $55$44
Crown Affair Silk Scrunchie
Crown Affair Silk Scrunchie

A set of fashionable scrunchies that won’t damage their hair.

Buy Here : $15
J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant
J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant

Looking for a gift to make a big impression? Like, larger than life? There’s always J.Crew’s new Giant-Fit Chinos: you may not know what the phrase “Brendan Babenzian-designed trousers” means, but he certainly will, and will likewise appreciate drowning in some seriously hefty chinos in a way that you’ll never be able to understand.

Buy Here : $90

More Like This

a collage of Allbirds Gifts on a snowy background
Someone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Allbirds. Here’s What to Buy Them.
a collage of the best stylish gifts on a speckled back background
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
Black Friday Is Officially Underway. Here's How to Navigate It.
Black Friday Is Officially Underway. Here's How to Navigate It.

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

A model in a cream Eddie Bauer Thermal Henley on a grey background

$55$33

Score a Winter Workhorse for 40% Off at Eddie Bauer
A navy and grey Chaco Rambler Puff Slipper on a grey background

$75$41

Chaco’s Discounted Rambler Slippers Are Like Puffer Jackets for Your Feet
A black and brown Blundstone #500 boot on a grey background

$175$139

The Iconic Blundstone Boot Is Still on Sale at Amazon
Cane Sofa

From Our Partner

Save 25% on Any Piece of Furniture at Industry West
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
Green Bay Packers on Brink of Benching Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
Why Does Iran Want the US Kicked Out of the World Cup?

Keep Reading

The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)

The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
A bottle of Sparkling Verdejo from Null Wines, a good new non-alcoholic wine option

Review: Two Wines That Make a Case for Skipping the Booze
A person holding a TV remote and looking at a blurry screen while holding a TV remote. There are several settings you should change on your TV as soon as you get a new one.

The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
A sampling of the best gifts to get the Gen Zer in your life this 2022 holiday season

The 13 Best Gifts to Give the Gen Zer in Your Life
a collage of Protek watches on a blue background

ProTek Watches Combine All-Terrain Mechanics With a Starter Watch Price Tag
Skiers in Snowmass

Forget Aspen — A Perfect Weekend Is Down the Road in Snowmass
A maroon Land Rover in the woods in fall with lots of leaves

Inside the First Annual Destination Defender Gathering
4 Food Pairings That Take Sauternes Beyond Dessert

4 Food Pairings That Take Sauternes Beyond Dessert
a collage of Allbirds Gifts on a snowy background

Someone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Allbirds. Here’s What to Buy Them.

Trending

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
Green Bay Packers on Brink of Benching Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
Why Does Iran Want the US Kicked Out of the World Cup?